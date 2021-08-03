If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

2

2K set to announce "exciting new franchise" this month

Whatever it is, it'll arrive before spring next year
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
Tiny Tina riding a dragon in the key art for Tiny Tina's Wonderland.

Yesterday, Take-Two Interactive published their quarterly earnings report, which is chock-full of info only a shareholder would care about. However, these reports often have little titbits that fans might find interesting, and this time around the company have revealed that Borderlands publishers 2K Games will be revealing a new game this month that will launch sometime between now and April 2022.

"Later this month, 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year," the report says. That means that, whatever this mystery game is, we'll be playing it before spring next year.

Seeing as Gamescom takes place this month, it seems likely that'll be where we'll see the full reveal. Unless 2K suddenly decide to do their own announcement stream... I would rather they didn't. We're so close to the end of the summer announceathons now.

But what could this mystery game be? Well, prior to E3, a Reddit leak revealed a bunch of games that 2K were supposedly planning on announcing. It suggested that Firaxis, the studio behind the XCOM reboot, were making a turn-based XCOM spin-off with Marvel characters. This was corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, though he doesn't source his info.

The leak also claimed that a project titled Codename Volt was in early development too. Supposedly, this is an action game made by Mafia developers Hangar 13, and was described as "Cthulhu meets Saints Row".

As always with leaks, take 'em with a pinch of salt. Thorough, it's worth noting that the leaker did accurately predict Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the Borderlands spin-off which was shown at E3. Whatever the case, it won't be long now until we find out about the mystery game through official channels.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch