A new Hitman 3 mission briefing video explains how Freelancer mode works

The long-awaited Freelancer mode for Hitman 3 goes live later this month, tasking the world’s blandest professional killer with taking down nefarious organisations one target at a time. To prepare for Freelancer’s launch on January 26th, devs IO Interactive have shared a new trailer that’s essentially just the mission briefing your Agent 47 will see when he begins his bloodthirsty roguelike quest. You can watch the mission briefing below, if you’re feeling suitably assassinatey.

Watch on YouTube Ian Hitman gets his roguelike on in Hitman 3's Freelancer mode this month.

It’s been one day shy of a year since IO Interactive revealed Freelancer mode would be coming to Hitman 3 among the game’s Year 2 updates. The mode is meant to expand player freedom by letting you strategise how you’ll take on evil syndicates, rather than having that taken care of by your handler. Freelancer chucks randomisation and persistent progression into the game like a homing briefcase, tasking murder-lad Ian Hitman with bumping off targets to work up the ranks of dodgy global organisations until he eventually gets to their big boss. You can read more about how Freelancer differs from the main game here.

IOI is folding all the missions from the two earlier games into Hitman 3 on PC from January 26th too, as Graham pointed out just a few days into the new year. This is partly to accommodate the imminent arrival of Freelancer mode, which IOI explained when the World Of Assassination changes were announced. It also means that if you own Hitman 3 then you’ll get all the mission gubbins from the Hitman 1 and 2 base games for free. Nice.

Hitman 3 is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60. It’s also part of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass subscription service, along with Hitman 1 and 2, as part of the World Of Assassination Trilogy. Freelancer mode lands on January 26th.