A new standalone, single player MechWarrior game is in development

A new single player MechWarrior game is in development at Piranha Games, the developers of MechWarrior 5 and MechWarrior Online. The news was shared by Piranha CEO Russ Bullock in an interview with the podcast No Guts No Galaxy, as reported by VGC.

"Everyone knows we have DLC 4 coming out for MechWarrior 5," said Bullock during a broad, two-hour chat about the MechWarrior series and its current state. "And there is another MechWarrior game in development at Piranha.

"It's not MechWarrior Online 2, it's not the successor to MechWarrior Online, it's not an online PvP [game]," he clarified. "Think of it more in line with MechWarrior 5, but a standalone game, a standalone product. So I guess that's an exclusive announcement for you but that's all I'll say for now."

Bullock also clarified that the game would hopefully announced "somewhere in 2023" but "maybe even as late as the fall, like September or something." He also later stated that it "follows more of a single player co-op type of pathway."

The last singleplayer game in the series, MechWarrior 5, was released back in 2019. Sin fell for it pretty hard in her MechWarrior 5 review:

I've had a hell of a time, whether it's been cackling with glee as I sniped an enemy's robo-arms off with my gauss gun, lasering up an entire opposing base, or running rings around a lumbering heavy six times my size while piloting a Locust. I will be playing more of it. I will, in fact, probably look for excuses to play it at work when Alice is distracted. If you've been waiting for a full-on simulation with all the bells and textbooks, and nothing less will satisfy you, Mechwarrior 5 isn't going to cut it. For everyone else though, it's bloody excellent.

It may be shaping up to be a good year for fans of piloting robots, given From Software just announced a return to Armored Core.