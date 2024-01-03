A Plague Tale: Innocence is free to keep on Epic Games Store for the next day only

Gloriously grim stealth game A Plague Tale: Innocence - you know, that game with the rats - is currently free to keep over on the Epic Games Store. If you’ve somehow missed it before now, it’s well worth playing in my opinion - especially for the low price of nothing.

A Plague Tale: Innocence follows brother and sister Amicia and Hugo as they creep their way through a French countryside decimated by both murderous Inquisition soldiers and gigantic swarms of flesh-eating rats.

It’s a game that most likely remember because of the unsettling mobs of red-eyed rodents, which you’ll need to shoo away with torchlight as you make your way through various locales and meet people who may or may not end up dying horrible rat-related deaths. But they might end up dying from a sling shot to the head or another grisly demise, depending on your approach.

Usually £35 or so, A Plague Tale: Innocence is free to keep from Epic Games Store until 4pm GMT tomorrow as part of Epic’s seasonal game giveaways, which have also included Escape Academy, 20 Minutes Until Dawn, Saints Row and others.

Having enjoyed my own time with A Plague Tale: Innocence, I’d definitely recommend it. While not perfect - our own Alice B rightly pointed out that its bosses are a bit weak back when it came out in 2019 - it’s got a distinctly original setting, some decent story beats and a deliciously dark atmosphere that comes together into an enjoyable (if that’s the word) package.

Innocence leads directly into sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem, which came out a couple of years ago and seemed to go down fairly well with folks - even if its storytelling perhaps wasn’t always up to snuff. If Innocence leaves you craving more rat-based puzzles, Requiem’s also on sale for more than half price until the 10th.