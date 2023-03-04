A Vampire Survivors sequel seems unlikely, according to its developer

I had a brief, intense relationship with Vampire Survivors last year, but a steady stream of early access updates and now post-release DLC has kept other players in its thrall for much longer. Those updates have been successful enough that its developer says that they'd only make a sequel if it offered "something radically new."

"With the way Vampire Survivors is designed, we can deliver both new content and new game mechanics on the existing game, so why make a sequel?" says developer Luca Galante in an interview with Gamespot. "I think that if we make a sequel or a spiritual successor, then we should offer something radically new."

Vampire Survivor's first DLC came out at the end of 2022 to a reception on Steam as positive as the base game. Poncle's approach is that DLC should include new characters, stages and weapons - all of which are present in Legacy Of The Moonspell - but that any new systems should be added to the base game and free to all.

In a recent update on Steam, Poncle teased that they were working on "a lot of stuff, not exclusively related to Vampire Survivors". That's more exciting to me than any potential sequel, because Vampire Survivors is cleverly designed and I'd like to see some of its ethos applied to other games, other genres.

We named Vampire Survivors as the best game of 2022. If RPS was a video game, I think we might be Vampire Survivors. We're definitely not Elden Ring, anyway.