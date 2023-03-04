If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Vampire Survivors sequel seems unlikely, according to its developer

"Why make a sequel" when DLC exists

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A player levitates in a snowy field surrounded by Japanese-inspired monsters in Vampire Survivors' first DLC Legacy Of The Moonspell.

I had a brief, intense relationship with Vampire Survivors last year, but a steady stream of early access updates and now post-release DLC has kept other players in its thrall for much longer. Those updates have been successful enough that its developer says that they'd only make a sequel if it offered "something radically new."

"With the way Vampire Survivors is designed, we can deliver both new content and new game mechanics on the existing game, so why make a sequel?" says developer Luca Galante in an interview with Gamespot. "I think that if we make a sequel or a spiritual successor, then we should offer something radically new."

Watch on YouTube

Vampire Survivor's first DLC came out at the end of 2022 to a reception on Steam as positive as the base game. Poncle's approach is that DLC should include new characters, stages and weapons - all of which are present in Legacy Of The Moonspell - but that any new systems should be added to the base game and free to all.

In a recent update on Steam, Poncle teased that they were working on "a lot of stuff, not exclusively related to Vampire Survivors". That's more exciting to me than any potential sequel, because Vampire Survivors is cleverly designed and I'd like to see some of its ethos applied to other games, other genres.

We named Vampire Survivors as the best game of 2022. If RPS was a video game, I think we might be Vampire Survivors. We're definitely not Elden Ring, anyway.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch