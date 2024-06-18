Ace Attorney Investigations Collection brings two Miles Edgeworth games to the PC

The Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is heading to PC later this year on September 6th. "Waitaminute," you might be saying, "Didn't this already come out?" No, you choob, you eejit, you dafty, you're thinking of one of several other collections of Ace Attorney games.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection comprises two games: Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and its sequel, Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Neither game has been on PC before, and the latter has never been released outside of Japan.

Both games star Miles Edgeworth, Phoenix Wright's jaboted prosecutorial rival. Where it differs most from the better known games is that it takes place beyond the confines of the courtroom, with Edgeworth walking about crime scenes, finding evidence, and interrogating suspects. It was also created with series creator Shu Takumi, which might account for why it's generally less loved than the Wright games.

If you're a completionist, or so in love with these characters you'll follow them anywhere, then it's only a good thing that you'll soon be able to play them in English on PC. I think this means every (non-crossover) Ace Attorney game will now be on PC, between this, the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (a duology). The only remaining outlier is Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, a mashup I imagine Nintendo would not allow to leave one of their platforms.

Of course, this means that all that's left to do is to give Shu Takumi a giant budget to make new Ace Attorney games. In the meantime, you'll find the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection on Steam.