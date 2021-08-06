Action roguelike Dreamscaper has awoken its full launch

Battling your nightmares may not be so fun as whacking 'em with yo-yos in real life, but it sure is in Dreamscaper. This action roguelike about defeating your inner demons every night has just escaped from early access into a full launch. It's still rather pretty, and has gotten some decent-sized updates since the last time we took a good look at it. Now that it's fully launched, you can help Cassidy vanquish her darkest emotions for good.

"By night, delve deep into your subconscious, facing nightmares in an ever-changing world filled with unique items, abilities, and challenges," say developers Afterburner Studios. "By day, explore the city of Redhaven, build relationships and unlock permanent upgrades in order to take on the next dream stronger than ever."

You can catch both nighttime fighting and daytime exploring down here in the Dreamscaper launch trailer.

Craig Pearson gave Dreamscaper a go last August during its early access. "It’s a surprisingly delicate take on an OTT genre," he said in his Dreamscaper preview. "I’ve never been buffed for giving someone a hand-made coaster before. Though you can take all the stats seriously, and there are so many it's a bit tough to really understand your full capabilities and weaknesses, I kind of didn't bother and had a lot of fun nonetheless. Even in its early access state, it’s already grabbed my attention."

He did mention some fiddly bits that he felt could stand to be sorted prior to launch, including progression. It seems like that's an area that Afterburner took particular care with earlier this year in their Awakening Update that they say brought changes to meta progression and the flow of the game.

If that all sounds like your cup of death treadmill fun, you can find Dreamscaper over on Steam and the Epic Games Store where it's discounted by 25% to £14.61/$18.74 until August 12.