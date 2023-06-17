Action-RPG Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn has been delayed until 2024

I'm still mostly only excited about Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn because it's from the makers of Ashen. I'll need to wait longer to find out whether it can justify that excitement on its own terms. Developers A44 announced today that the action-RPG has been delayed until 2024.

"We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. To make Flintlock the absolute best experience it can be at launch, we have made the decision to move the game’s release to 2024," the game's Twitter account tweeted yesterday. "It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be."

Flintlock is a third-person action-RPG with a Souls-style currency system, in which you gain 'Reputation' by hacking monsters, lose it all when you die, but can collect it again on your next life. You're also fighting alongside Enki, your spirit sidekick who teleports about and nips at the enemies you're hacking and slashing.

Ed had a chance to lock eyes with Flintlock in October last year, during which its developers described it as sitting at a midpoint between Elden Ring and God Of War. Which is a bold claim, but Ed was impressed with its tricky combat and cinematic flair, so maybe they can do it. And as noted, Ashen was pretty great.