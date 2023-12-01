God-bothering Soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn gets a flashy new gameplay trailer

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, previously described by Ed as "an exciting action-RPG mix of Elden Ring and God Of War" has a new trailer - and cat-lovers, you are in for a treat, because this game has a cat called Enki which you can use as a magic grappling hook and a handy source of lightning for your groundpounds. Enki has big cute ears and a beaver's tale, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's related to one of those awful, many-limbed gods Flintlock's protagonist Nor Vanek is trying to slay.

I'm sorry, it's my first time writing about Flintlock, and I realise the "OMG it has a cat!" ship has probably long since sailed. Only hang on, Ed thinks Enki is a squirrel, while Graham thinks it's a dog. Which of us is correct? Developer A44 Games describe Enki as "fox-like", further muddying the waters. There's only one thing for it: you'll have to watch the video and decide for yourself.

Flintlock is from the people behind 2018 Soulslike Ashen, which Brendy poetically summarised as: "A lighter souls, yes. But not a lesser one." Me, I thought that game gave great dungeon - towards the middle of the story, there's a pitch-black Tomb of the Giants-style labyrinth area that is absolutely thrilling providing you have a certain tolerance for deadfalls.

Flintlock seems more florid, predatory and high-energy than Ashen, less about tip-toing fearfully through the eldritch fastness with shield held up like a crucifix, more about using your sorcerous powers to perform devastating aerial strikes and counters. I'm definitely not going to play as well as the trailer player, mind you.

Some plot: "The Door to the Great Below has been opened, unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged; it’s time for the Coalition army to fight back. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder and magic and embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, retake the world, and close the Door."

According to Ed's preview there's a range of difficulties, with Possessed Mode being the worst. As in Ashen, there's also a town-building mechanic with NPCs you meet and help gathering at your encampment, expanding its capabilities. I really liked that aspect of Ashen, so it's nice that A44 are sticking with it.

Last but not least, A44 and publisher Kepler have announced a release window: summer 2024.