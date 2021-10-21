Amanita Design are known for their cheery and charming adventure games, wonders like Samorost, Machinarium, Botanicula, and Chuchel. Their next game sounds like it should be their cheeriest yet, with a name like Happy Game. Reader dear, this is a trick. Happy Game is blood and death and horror. You will see this soon, as Amanita today announced plans to release Happy Game on the 28th of October.

I'm not often one for cutesy horror but I have a lot of trust in Amanita.

They have dabbled in the unsettling and eerie, particularly with Creaks—though that game about spooky shadows was originally created by two students before they joined the studio. Happy Game is made by some very familiar Amanita faces. It's directed by Jaromír Plachý, the designer and artist behind Chuchel and Botanicula. And music comes from Dva, who did tunes for those two too.

Happy Game is coming to Windows and Mac via Steam and GOG on October 28th. It will also be on Nintendo Switch.