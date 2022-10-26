Amazon share first official look at the Fallout TV show

To celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary this week, Amazon Prime Video have released the first official glimpse of their upcoming Fallout TV show. Amazon posted a screengrab from the show on Twitter last night, depicting three Vault 33 dwellers staring at a silhouette coming in or out of the Vault - and what appears to be a body lying on the ground beside them. This is the first and only proper look we've had at the adaptation since August’s leaked set images mysteriously disappeared from the internet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wildly theorising about what's going on.

The leaked images earlier in the year showcased Vault 32, so it looks like we’ll get to see inside at least two vaults during the show's runtime - unless Amazon switched 32 and 33 in post-production, for some reason? None of the games have mentioned Vault 32 or 33, so we should be getting a story that’s disconnected from the beloved RPGs, too.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user linked to a post two years ago that explains how vaults are numbered according to their approximate locations. The post states that vaults in the “Western Census District (Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas) start from Vault 3 and go as high as Vault 34.” This information would place the show somewhere on America’s West Coast, as long as the series is lore-accurate.

There’s no word on when the Amazon series will debut, but Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathon Nolan are leading the project, so here's hoping it should at least be entertaining.

Elsewhere in the wasteland, Bethesda are celebrating the series’ 25th with a bunch of game-related goodies as well. Fallout 4 is receiving a free next-gen update in 2023 for consoles and PC, which will include a performance mode for higher framerates, a quality mode for 4K resolutions, bug fixes, and new Creation Club content - official mod support for the game. Bethesda have also released a host of developer retrospectives on the series that are well worth watching if you're a fan of the series.