If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon share first official look at the Fallout TV show

Celebrating the series' 25th anniversary with a cryptic screenshot
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

To celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary this week, Amazon Prime Video have released the first official glimpse of their upcoming Fallout TV show. Amazon posted a screengrab from the show on Twitter last night, depicting three Vault 33 dwellers staring at a silhouette coming in or out of the Vault - and what appears to be a body lying on the ground beside them. This is the first and only proper look we've had at the adaptation since August’s leaked set images mysteriously disappeared from the internet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wildly theorising about what's going on.

Watch on YouTube

The leaked images earlier in the year showcased Vault 32, so it looks like we’ll get to see inside at least two vaults during the show's runtime - unless Amazon switched 32 and 33 in post-production, for some reason? None of the games have mentioned Vault 32 or 33, so we should be getting a story that’s disconnected from the beloved RPGs, too.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user linked to a post two years ago that explains how vaults are numbered according to their approximate locations. The post states that vaults in the “Western Census District (Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas) start from Vault 3 and go as high as Vault 34.” This information would place the show somewhere on America’s West Coast, as long as the series is lore-accurate.

There’s no word on when the Amazon series will debut, but Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathon Nolan are leading the project, so here's hoping it should at least be entertaining.

Elsewhere in the wasteland, Bethesda are celebrating the series’ 25th with a bunch of game-related goodies as well. Fallout 4 is receiving a free next-gen update in 2023 for consoles and PC, which will include a performance mode for higher framerates, a quality mode for 4K resolutions, bug fixes, and new Creation Club content - official mod support for the game. Bethesda have also released a host of developer retrospectives on the series that are well worth watching if you're a fan of the series.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch