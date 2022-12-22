Another hotfix for The Witcher 3's next-gen update should make Geralt more stable

CD Projekt RED have pushed out another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s ever-so-slightly borked next-gen update that was released last week. You can expect some extra stability compared to the previous version of the update, something that’ll always be welcome on my PC. Along with Roach’s early Christmas present of some stabilisers, the hotfix also tackles the annoying bug that caused toxicity to be stuck at max level, along with some minor tweaks to photo mode, and unexplained improvements for The Witcher 3’s performance on Steam Deck.

Watch on YouTube We put The Witcher 3's next-gen update through its paces.

“We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. It further improves the overall stability and introduces fixes to photo mode, Arabic language in the game, toxicity bug, Steam Deck and more,” the official Witcher account tweeted this afternoon, just after I’d gone on my lunch and cheekily eaten my second croissant of the day. Crumbs. “The game version won’t change.” In a follow-up tweet, CD Projekt RED said they’ll be continuing to push out more updates for the RPG in the new year.

An earlier hotfix that Matt reported on at the start of this week, presumably when he wasn’t eating a yeast-leavened laminated pastry, also targeted that much in demand stability. It fixed overlays on Steam and GOG, too. Don’t forget that you can still roll back your version of The Witcher 3 if you’re having trouble following the next-gen update, and you can find out how to do that here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition is available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store. Would you like a croissant? They're delicious.