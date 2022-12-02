If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Applications for the next round of RPS's work experience programme for ethnic minorities are open!

Horace needs you!
RPS avatar
News by RPS Hivemind
Published on
Illustration of the wood engraving workshop at the French newspaper L’Illustration during daylight hours showing the engravers at work next to the windows.

Whoa, it's December already. How'd that happen? That means it's time for another round of our work experience programme, following on from the great work Eden Assiene this summer. If you reckon you'd like to cover PC gaming for RPS then read on.

The work experience programme is only for applicants from ethnic minorities who live in the UK, and applications are open from now until the end of January. We'd love for you to join us, so check out the entry requirements and get in touch.

For us to consider you for the programme, you'll need to send an email to workexperience@rockpapershotgun.com with a CV, cover letter, and some writing samples attached. Previous experience isn't necessary, but giving us a look at some examples of what you can do is helpful. It doesn't matter what those examples are, though, so feel free to send us blog posts, essays, or even creative writing. Anyone in the UK over 18, who likes video games and writing about 'em, and is from an ethnic minority, can apply. You don't have to be in full or part time education. It's also a paid position, and you can work remotely.

The window for applications closes on January 31st for this round. If you're successful we'll organise dates between March and May for you to join us that work around any of your existing commitments. To find out more about our work experience programme, peek at the dates for this round, and get info on pay rates and other details, have a look at our original post.

If you're wondering if it's worth applying then just give it a shot. We've all been there and felt nervous, but know that we'd love to have you. There's nothing to lose from sending us an email.

More News
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
RPS avatar

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membersip!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

Support us
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch