Applications for the next round of RPS's work experience programme for ethnic minorities are open!

Whoa, it's December already. How'd that happen? That means it's time for another round of our work experience programme, following on from the great work Eden Assiene this summer. If you reckon you'd like to cover PC gaming for RPS then read on.

The work experience programme is only for applicants from ethnic minorities who live in the UK, and applications are open from now until the end of January. We'd love for you to join us, so check out the entry requirements and get in touch.

For us to consider you for the programme, you'll need to send an email to workexperience@rockpapershotgun.com with a CV, cover letter, and some writing samples attached. Previous experience isn't necessary, but giving us a look at some examples of what you can do is helpful. It doesn't matter what those examples are, though, so feel free to send us blog posts, essays, or even creative writing. Anyone in the UK over 18, who likes video games and writing about 'em, and is from an ethnic minority, can apply. You don't have to be in full or part time education. It's also a paid position, and you can work remotely.

The window for applications closes on January 31st for this round. If you're successful we'll organise dates between March and May for you to join us that work around any of your existing commitments. To find out more about our work experience programme, peek at the dates for this round, and get info on pay rates and other details, have a look at our original post.

If you're wondering if it's worth applying then just give it a shot. We've all been there and felt nervous, but know that we'd love to have you. There's nothing to lose from sending us an email.