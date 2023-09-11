Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag can’t be bought on Steam due to a “technical issue”, not an incoming remake, Ubisoft insists

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag’s unexpected disappearance from the Steam store is down to nothing more exciting than a tech bug - and definitely isn’t a sign of an upcoming remake for the pirate entry in the stealth-action franchise.

That’s according to Ubisoft anyway, who felt it necessary to respond to rumours that Black Flag had been pulled from sale on Steam to make room for a remake of the swashbuckling 2013 sequel.

"We are aware that Assassin's Creed Black Flag is currently unavailable for purchase on Steam," a Ubisoft rep told our pals over at Eurogamer. "This is due to a technical issue, and our teams are working on a solution to bring it back as soon as possible."

Speculation had sprung up in the wake of Black Flag suddenly being unavailable to buy via Steam - something that remains the case as of the time of writing. While its Steam page remains, there’s currently no way to pick up the Assassin’s Creed standout via the store.

There is more than pure optimism behind the scuttlebutt, too. A remake of Black Flag was reported to be in development back in June, with Skull & Bones’ lead studio Ubisoft Singapore said to be “heavily involved” as they seemingly wrap up their long-awaited and much-delayed pirate game - which itself started life as an expansion for Black Flag.

With that in mind, don’t expect to see the Black Flag remake anytime soon, if it is indeed in the works. Skull & Bones still doesn’t have a release date - although it’s at least made it to a closed beta now - and any Black Flag remake is said to be in the very early stages and at least a few years away.