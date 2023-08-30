Baldur's Gate 3: How to finish the Masterwork Weapon

How do you finish the Masterwork Weapon in Baldur's Gate 3? If you've been playing the game for any amount of time, you likely know that Baldur's Gate 3 is full of secrets and mysteries. At a certain point, you may discover a quest called Finish the Masterwork Weapon. Unfortunately, the quest itself can be rather vague, plus some of you may not even know how to pick it up in the first place.

That's why we're giving you an overview of the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest, including everything you need to know to pick up the quest and find the requisite materials. Plus, we'll let you know what to expect upon completing the quest, including our choice for the best Masterwork Weapon.

How to find the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest

To finish the Masterwork Weapon, you must complete the following steps:

Find Highcliff's Journal

Find the Highcliff's Blueprints

Locate a source of Sussur Bark

Forge a Masterwork Weapon

Easy, right? Unfortunately, you'll have to jump through a few hoops to do each.

Find Highcliff's Journal

Start by finding Highcliff's Journal. You'll locate this while exploring the Blighted Village, which is west of the Druid Grove. The journal is by a dilapidated home near the Blighted Village windmill. Remember to use the Alt search functionality to find items in the vicinity, which should quickly show you the journal's location.

Once you find this, you'll read a lore entry about the Masterwork Weapon. This also grants you the quest Finish the Masterwork Weapon.

Find Highcliff's Blueprints

Next, you'll need to find the Highcliff's Blueprints. Wander through the building to the room where you'll find a hole covered by spiderwebs. You'll need to descend into the hole beneath the webs. You can use any type of fire abilities to burn these webs, so try letting one of your characters use Fireball, or simply use a Fire Arrow. You can also use a lit torch.

Alternatively, you can do an Alt search for an Old Key that unlocks the Shabby Wooden Doors on the outside of a nearby building, which should also get you into the cellar.

Once you get down there, you and your team will face a Perception Check, at which you, if you roll above a 10, you will find a booby-trapped wooden chest. Using a trap disarming kit, you should be able to disarm it in one or two tries.

You'll then obtain Highcliff's Blueprints.

Locate a source of Susser Bark

At this point, you'll find that the Masterwork Weapon requires Susser Bark, which is not all that easy to find until you know where to look.

To find Susser Bark, you'll need to head into the Underdark. You can access the Underdark in one of four different locations:

The Whispering Depths: Find the well in the Blighted Village and climb into it, facing the spiders throughout this dungeon.

Find the well in the Blighted Village and climb into it, facing the spiders throughout this dungeon. The Zhentarim Hideout: You'll find this in an area called Waukeen's Rest , which is west of the The Risen Road . You'll first have to move some crates to enter the hideout and then lockpick a wardrobe to continue moving through it. If you pass a Perception check, you'll find a door that you cannot otherwise see. Convince Zarys that you are there for business, and she will allow you down the elevator and into the Underdark. You can lockpick this elevator as well.

You'll find this in an area called , which is west of the . You'll first have to move some crates to enter the hideout and then lockpick a wardrobe to continue moving through it. If you pass a Perception check, you'll find a door that you cannot otherwise see. Convince Zarys that you are there for business, and she will allow you down the elevator and into the Underdark. You can lockpick this elevator as well. The Defiled Temple: In the Goblin Camp , make your way to the Shattered Sanctum and then to Priestess Gut's private room . Here, you will find a moon disc puzzle , which requires spinning the discs to ensure the four markers on the disc area in the light beam are dark. Completing this will allow you to access the Underdark.

In the , make your way to the and then to . Here, you will find a , which requires spinning the discs to ensure the four markers on the disc area in the light beam are dark. Completing this will allow you to access the Underdark. The Overgrown Tunnel: Access this by going behind the fireplace and deep into the Riverside Teahouse and facing Auntie Ethyl and jumping down into the hole above the cage where she held her kidnapped victim, or by using the mushroom circle teleporter near the teahouse to get you to the same area.

Note that you should be at least Level 4 to enter the Underdark, as there are powerful enemies there. Of these entrances, the one that will get you closest to the Susser Bark is the Shattered Sanctum moon disc puzzle entrance.

Once you reach the Underdark, there's plenty to explore. However, you'll find the Susser Tree on the west side of the Underdark map. Just follow the waypoint, facing Hooked Horror enemies along the way.

Explore all around the tree, and note that you may need to move your cursor around to find the exact location of the bark on the tree.

Forge a Masterwork Weapon

Once you've collected the bark, you need to actually forge the Masterwork Weapon. Make your way out of the Underdark and return to the Blacksmith's House, just north of the Blighted Village waypoint.

Once there, you can interact with the furnace in the Blacksmith's House and have the option to combine it with the Susser Bark. At this point, the game will allow you to choose either a dagger, sickle, or greatsword. Select your chosen weapon, keeping your character's weapon proficiencies in mind, and you will then forge your Masterwork Weapon and complete the quest.

The best Masterwork Weapon to choose

The best Masterwork Weapon is the greatsword, because it does the highest amount of damage and grants several powerful actions. This is particularly powerful if you're running a Great Sword Master Fighter or Paladin or a high-damage Berzerker Barbarian. However, the best option for your character ultimately depends on their Weapon Proficiencies, so if your character is not Proficient with greatswords, it would be best to choose another option. Here are the specifics of each.

Susser dagger: This light, finesse weapon includes a weapon enchantment +1, 1D4 Piercing damage , and applies Silenced on impact. Proficiency unlocks Piercing Strike , which allows the user to potentially inflict Gaping Wounds , where attacks deal 2 additional Piercing damage.

This light, finesse weapon includes a weapon enchantment +1, 1D4 , and applies on impact. Proficiency unlocks , which allows the user to potentially inflict , where attacks deal 2 additional Piercing damage. Susser sickle: This light weapon includes a weapon enchantment +1, 1D4+1 Slashing damage , and applies Silenced on impact. Proficiency unlocks Lacerate , which can potentially inflict Bleeding . When Bleeding, the target takes 2 Slashing damage at the start of each turn and suffers from Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws.

This light weapon includes a weapon enchantment +1, 1D4+1 , and applies on impact. Proficiency unlocks , which can potentially inflict . When Bleeding, the target takes 2 Slashing damage at the start of each turn and suffers from Disadvantage on Constitution Saving Throws. Susser greatsword: This two-handed greatsword includes a weapon enchantment +1, 2D6+1 Slashing damage, and applies Silenced on impact. Proficiency with this weapon type unlocks Pommel Strike, Lacerate, and Cleave. Pommel Strike allows you to make a non-lethal attack against an enemy after you Dash or Disengage to possibly Daze them. Cleave lets you swing your weapon in an arc to attack up to 3 enemies at once for half normal weapon damage.

You can only create one Masterwork Weapon per playthrough, so be sure to choose your Masterwork Weapon wisely.

