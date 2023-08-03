Baldur's Gate 3: How to romance Lae'zel

How do you romance Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3? Lae'zel is the first companion character you'll encounter in Baldur's Gate 3. And, if you're a no-holds-barred battle beast that's all about kicking ass and taking names, this Githyanki gal may just take your breath away.

To form a romantic connection with this cursed warrior, you'll first need to gain her approval. Here's what you need to know about romancing Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, including how you can gain her approval, plus the dialogue options to follow to successfully romance Lae'zel.

Note: if you're unsure about how romance mechanics work in Baldur's Gate 3, read everything you need to know in our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide!

Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.

How to romance Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3

To romance Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3, you have to solidify a high approval rating from her before the refugee celebration, which will talk place upon completing the Save the Refugees side-quest. We'll explain this in more detail below, but first let's explore how increase Lae'zel's approval rating of you.

Lae'zel is all about force and bloodshed. She's a near-total opposite to Shadowheart, so it's no wonder these two don't get along. Lae'zel will hold you in high regard if you follow her domineering lead. She has no hesitation in confronting an issue head-on and using might to get what she desires, and if you want to be the object of her affection, you'll need to do the same.

Lae'zel's romance narrative is relatively easy to follow, as she tends to be up-front about her ideals and approaches.

Gain Lae'zel's approval by:

Making pro-Gith statements

Following her lead

Showing aggression

Demonstrating combat expertise

Exercising efficiency

You will lose Lae'zel's approval by:

Displaying non-violent tactics

Disagreeing with her

Making anti-Gith statements

The easiest way to gain insight into Lae'zel's way of thinking is to simply support her and go along with her ideas as the story progresses. This will generally involve finding other Gith and slaughtering enemies, even when other means would suffice. She'll respect you even more when you exhibit displays of power that feed on your enemies' weaknesses.

Because Lae'zel and Shadowheart are so diametrically opposed, they dislike one another. Pursuing one could have the impact of making the other jealous, so be careful how you approach them if you're juggling your romantic feelings for both.

Lae'zel romance: dialogue choices

In contrast to the flirtation styles of your other companions, Lae'zel's approach is very direct. If you have successfully earned her approval, you can romance her upon rescuing Halsin and completing the Save the Refugees quest. There will then be a refugee celebration at camp.

To successfully romance Lae'zel, make the following dialogue selections:

Are you… asking for sex?

Yes. I will share my bed with you tonight.

If you're eager to get down, need to return to a bedroll. You'll then have the option to invite her in for some boom-chicka-pow-pow. This will then lead to a NSFW scene featuring you and your Githyanki lover.

That's everything you'll need to know to romance Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel. If you prefer your relationships come with a slightly lower dose of ravenous bloodlust, you can also see our guides to romancing Gale, Wyll, Astarion, and Shadowheart.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.