Baldur's Gate 3: How to romance Wyll

Want to romance Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3? Baldur's Gate 3's Wyll is strong, brave, and kind — the type of Warlock monster slayer you'd be happy to take home to mom. But his legacy as a renowned hero has come at a price, and romancing him also means embracing the fact that your companion is holding on to a dark secret involving a pact with a devil.

If you're looking to form an intimate connection with this handsome fella, here's everything you'll want to know about romancing Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3 including how to gain (or lose) his approval, and the dialogue options that will lead you to successfully romance Wyll.

Note: if you're unsure about how romance mechanics work in Baldur's Gate 3, read everything you need to know in our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide!

How to romance Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3

To romance Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3, you need to gain a high approval rating from him ahead of the refugee celebration which occurs after completing the Save the Refugees side-quest. We'll explain this in more detail below, but first let's dig into how you can gain Wyll's approval.

You'll first encounter Wyll in the game's initial chapter as part of the Removing the Parasite quest. After the battle, you can recruit Wyll to join your crew. Once he joins your party as a companion, you'll learn his legendary status has a price — the price being his soul, which he's sold to a seductive creature and for which he holds the utmost regret.

Wyll is among the easiest Baldur's Gate 3 characters to romance as it's relatively straightforward process. To earn Wyll's undying affection, ensure you're performing heroic acts and good deeds.

Wyll also has an aversion to monsters, which stems from the costs of his deal. He's essentially the opposite of Astarion, who is sympathetic to monsters for reasons we won't spoil here. So, if you want to attempt to seduce one of the two, it will surely be at the expense of the other.

Gain Wyll's approval by:

Performing acts of heroism

Exercising altruism

Helping those in need

Fighting villians

Expressing anti-monster sentiment

You'll lose Wyll's approval by:

Decieving him

Displaying selfishness

Displaying entitlement

Showing pro-devil or pro-goblin sentiment

Engaging in cruel behavior

Wyll fancies himself a classic, swashbuckling hero archetype. Generally, you'll want to take a moral and ethical stand on most engagements to earn his approval. You'll generally have success romancing Wyll if you follow his lead, particularly in his personal quest. Be careful to stay away from dealings with monsters as doing so can cheat you out of a romance. Note that Wyll will leave your party if you choose to side with the goblins.

Wyll romance: dialogue choices

You can check Wyll's approval rating of you at any point via the character sheet. To successfully romance Wyll, gain a high approval rating from him before the Rescue Druid Halsin quest, which you should you'll get to about 20 hours into your playthrough. If you reach this threshold before taking on the Save the Refugees side quest, you'll earn the opportunity to seal the deal at a camp celebration that follows.

Once you reach this point, romance Wyll by selecting the option "We should explore this bond in my bunk tonight."

When you return to a bedroll, you'll have to option to invite him to join you. If you choose to invite him in, you'll be rewarded with a kiss scene. However, this is interrupted, at which point you'll have two options.

To romance Wyll, you must have a successful persuasion roll when choosing from the following dialogue options:

It’s all right. I just want to spend the night at your side.

[Persuasion] Come closer. I’ll help keep your mind off your devil.

If your persuasion roll is successful, you'll get some steamy action with Wyll, Baldur's Gate 3's most noble hunky hero.

That's everything you need to know about romancing Wyll. And, if honor and nobility don't get your motor running, you can also check out our guides to romancing other Baldur's Gate 3 characters including Gale, Lae'zel, Astarion, and Shadowheart.

