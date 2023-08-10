How do I recruit companions in Baldur's Gate 3? Baldur's Gate 3 takes place in the world of the Dungeons & Dragons TTRPG, and if there's one thing I've learned about D&D over the years, it's that you need to assemble a ragtag bunch of misfits before you can get any proper adventuring done. Luckily, BG3 has you covered, with 10 recruitable party members you can encounter and befriend over the course of your travels.

Your active party is limited to four members, including your primary playable character. However, you can recruit more companions and instruct them to wait for you at your campsite, from where you can manage your active party composition whenever you return to rest. There doesn't seem to be a limit on how many camp followers you can have at any one time, so feel free to recuit anyone and everyone you like the look of by tracking them down at the locations listed below.

Baldur's Gate 3 origin character companions

Many of the companion characters in Baldur's Gate 3 are the pre-made origin characters who you can choose to play as at the beginning of the game if you prefer not to create your own character; these characters also make up the bulk of the BG3's romance options. If you went the off-the-peg route, the character you're playing as won't be present as an NPC to be recruited or romanced, but all of the other origin characters will.

Recruiting these characters as companions is a simple enough matter of engaging them in a brief bit of dialogue and choosing the options that obviously flag an intention to party up with them. If you prefer not to recruit someone you're talking to, it's also quite straightforward, as you'll just need to select the dialogue options indicating you don't want to travel with them.

Just be aware that it's possible to miss out on recruiting these characters, so we've included details of their locations on the map to help you track them down before advancing the story.

Shadowheart

Species: High Half-Elf

High Half-Elf Class: Cleric (Trickery Domain)

Cleric (Trickery Domain) Location: Ravaged Beach just beyond the starting area (coordinates: X271, Y220)

There's an option to meet Shadowheart during the prologue, as part of the "Rescue the Illithid's Captive" mission. Shadowheart is the captive in question, and if you can free her from her pod, she'll join you and Lae'zel for the remainder of your time aboard the Nautiloid. If you ignore or fail to help her here she'll still turn up later, but she'll definitely look more fondly on you if you assist her when you first get the chance.

Once the end of the prologue has scattered your temporary starting party, Shadowheart is the first permanently recruitable character you'll encounter on the Ravaged Beach. In fact, if you already teamed up with her previously she'll be practically unmissable, as she's right in your path as soon as you leave the area where you wake up. She's passed out, but you can talk to her to wake her up and potentially recruit her.

If, on the other hand, you didn't rescue Shadowheart on the Nautiloid, she'll be a little bit further on, and you'll instead meet her at the entrance to the Dank Crypt sub-area at the northern end of the Ravaged Beach.

You can also romance Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3.

Lae'zel

Species: Githyanki

Githyanki Class: Fighter

Fighter Location: Ravaged Beach, west of the Overgrown Ruins waypoint (coordinates: X228, Y372)

Lae'zel is your companion throughout most of the prologue, and for that part of the game at least, you don't have any say in whether she joins your party or not. However, this is just a temporary state of affairs, as you'll become separated once the game begins proper.

When you encounter Lae'zel in the first chapter, she's been captured by a group of Tieflings and is being held in a cage. Help her escape and you'll have the choice to either side with the Tieflings against Lae'zel, or side with Lae'zel against the Tieflings. Either way you enter combat, but the latter choice is obviously the one to go for if you want to show your gratitude for her earlier help and/or recruit Lae'zel permanently.

Note that if Lae'zel dies on the Nautiloid and isn't resurrected before the prologue ends, or if you do nothing to rescue her from her captors on the Ravaged Beach once that event is triggered, she will die and therefore be rendered permanently unrecruitable. In either case her body can be found and looted, although the location will depend on her cause and time of death.

Once you've managed to recruit her, here's how to romance Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3.

Astarion

Species: High Elf

High Elf Class: Rogue

Rogue Location: Ravaged Beach, on some cliffs near the area's south-western coastline (coordinates: X172, Y284)

As you approach Astarion's location in the starting area, you'll hear him calling for help defeating a monster. The ensuing encounter can play out in a few different ways, but despite this elven rogue being a little stand-offish at the start, you can recruit him simply enough just by reaching the end of the conversation and asking him to join you.

Follow our dedicated guide if you want to romance Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3.

Gale

Species: Human

Human Class: Wizard

Wizard Location: Ravaged Beach, Roadside Cliffs waypoint (coordinates: X224, Y326)

Like Astarion, Gale will start calling to you when you get within earshot of his location while exploring the starting area. While technically missable he's one of the hardest companions to ignore, since this luckless wizard has managed to get himself actually stuck inside a waypoint portal. Grab his waving arm to pull him free and you'll gain both a new fast travel point and a potential pal.

Check out our guide to romancing Gale in Baldur's Gate 3.

Wyll

Species: Human

Human Class: Warlock (The Fiend)

Warlock (The Fiend) Location: The Hollow, on the platform in the camp area to the north of the entrance (coordinates: X207, Y552)

You'll first encounter Wyll as an NPC, part of a larger group who require your aid pushing back goblin marauders at the entrance to the Tiefling refugee camp in the Emerald Grove area. Successfully repel the goblin attack and Wyll will return to the camp, where you can later find him teaching self-defence techniques to a cute Tiefling kid. Despite seeming quite embedded in the community, Wyll agrees to join your party readily enough after you talk to him here.

Be sure to take a look at our guide to romancing Wyll in Baldur's Gate 3!

Karlach

Species: Zariel Tiefling

Zariel Tiefling Class: Barbarian

Barbarian Location: The Risen Road, south of the river in the south-east corner of the area (coordinates: X110, Y504)

In all likelihood, you'll learn about Karlach from Wyll long before you actually meet her. She's the target of Wyll's latest demon hunt, which means that it's not a great idea to have Wyll in the party when you greet her for the first time, although a sufficiently smooth hero can broker a truce between them (and it's entirely possible to have them team up once you've recruited them both). Following Wyll's "The Blade of Frontiers" quest marker will lead you to Karlach's approximate location. All things considered, she's one of the more enthusiastic recruits to your team from the word go, being quite happy to party up with you provided you show a willingness to fight her enemies (fortunately, Wyll isn't included in this requirement).

Don't forget to check our guide to romancing Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 other companions

Halsin

Halsin is a Wood-Elf Druid and launcher of a thousand memes, most of which have to do with his willingness to get frisky with you in bear form as part of his romance route. But before any of that can happen, you of course need to meet him.

You'll encounter Halsin some way into the game, once you reach the Shattered Sanctum. He's missable, so be on the lookout for a bear being menaced by some goblins and ensure that you have someone in your party who can speak with animals. Side with the bear against the goblins and, after that fight's over, promise to protect the Emerald Grove in order to send Halsin back to your camp.

Minthara

Minthara is a Drow Paladin and may already be familiar to you as Baldur's Gate 3's sole one-night stand romance option. Like Halsin, you encounter her in the Shattered Sanctum, but unlike Halsin, she's very pro-goblin and anti-Emerald Grove. Doing what she wants in order to recruit her is straightforward enough, but does have the unfortunate side-effect of ensuring you can't ever recruit Halsin. It's potentially possible to deceive Minthara about your intentions and then side with Halsin anyway, but it's best to treat them as mutually exclusive party members and focus on recruiting the one you like the best.

Minsc and Jaheira

Minsc and Jaheira will be familiar faces if you've played Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, since they're among a minority of recurring characters who show up in the third game. We haven't yet had the privilege to run into them in Baldur's Gate 3, but we do know a few things about them. Minsc is a Human Ranger, while Jaheira is a High-Elf expected to be part of either the Druid or Fighter class. Minsc is being voiced by Matt Mercer, which is very exciting. And finally, they'll be perhaps the only major companion characters in BG3 who aren't romanceable, so sorry if you were hoping for that.

If at some point during your travels you lose a beloved companion, try not to worry too hard, because we've got everything you need to know about reviving characters in Baldur's Gate 3. And if you're looking to get a bit fancier with your own build or that of your party members, why not learn how to multiclass in Baldur's Gate 3 or even respec your BG3 character entirely.

