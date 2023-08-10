Baldur's Gate 3: How to romance Minthara

How do you romance Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3? If Baldur's Gate 3 Origin companion romances are a little too vanilla for you, you may find yourself drawn to the idea of a steamy night of passion with Nightwarden Minthara, the Lolth-Sworn Drow who is out for blood in the name of the Absolute.

Her romance arc is less straightforward than others, as she does not initially join your crew as a companion. Rather, you initally encounter her as a potential foe. Here's what you need to know about romancing Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3, including actions to take to gain her trust and the dialogue options to select if you want to court her.

Note: if you're unsure about how romance mechanics work in Baldur's Gate 3, read everything you need to know in our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

How to romance Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3

To romance Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3, you must follow the main story to make a vital alliance decision that results in horrific bloodshed. If you follow the correct steps, you will have an option for a night of passion with her and can even get her to join your party in Act 2. We'll explain how to do this in more detail below, but first, let's explore how to get Minthara on your good side so you can begin romancing her.

You'll first find Minthara in the Shattered Sanctum, and your interactions with her can lead to several branching storylines. If you encounter her and then choose to side with the Tieflings and kill the goblins, you will also have to kill her. However, if you choose to side with her, you will open up new threads that allow you to romance her immediately or have her join you as a companion. At that point, you can also attempt to romance her for a more permanent engagement.

Siding with her leads to the quest Raid the Grove. This quest involves raiding and defeating the Tieflings in the Druid Grove. Once you complete this, Minthara will engage you for a night of steamy passion upon your return to camp.

Minthara romance: dialogue choices

If you're up for meeting Minthara for a celebratory fling, then immediately after the raid, choose the following dialogue choices — while other lines may also work, you can count on these to be a safe bet:

It's been a privilege to fight alongside you.

Embrace the change.

Open your mind.

You'll then be able to invite her back to camp for a celebration. Once you return to camp, seal the deal by speaking with her and choosing these options.

Yes, I'm yours, Minthara.

Do as she says.

I want you.

This will lead you to one night of passion with Minthara. However, there's a twist! Later in the evening, she'll return to kill you. If you'd like to stay alive and potentially recruit her as a companion, you must convince her of your affiliation with Absolute. Fail to do so, and you will have to kill her.

In that interaction, you must choose to focus on her desire and then must succeed in a persuasion check.

If, after the whole "I'm going to murder you in your sleep" fiasco, you manage to stay in Minthara's good graces, you can invite her to join your party in Act 2. Even if you do not engage her at the camp, you can still have her join your party as long as she remains alive.

Note that there are consequences in choosing a romance with Minthara. Gale and Shadowheart will strongly disapprove of your actions, and Wyll will dislike it so much he will abandon your party. Halsin will reject you, and you will have difficulty recruiting Karlach as well.

You can no longer engage Minthara in a proper romance after the brief affair, even if you manage recruit her to your party and earn a high approval rating from her. It is unclear will Larian Studios intends to introduce any additional supplemental content to flesh out this romance option or if there's a hidden further romance opportunity somewhere within the storyline. We will update this guide if we learn any additional information.

Recruiting Minthara and gaining her approval

You'll reencounter Minthara in the Moonrise Towers Prison, where she stands trial for the raid. If you want to recruit her, you can follow dialogue options that cause her to pretend to be a slave and persuade her captors to let her follow you, or you can choose to kill her captors. Once she joins you as a companion, you can increase your approval rating with her.

Gain Minthara's approval by:

Demonstrating loyalty to the Absolute

Heeding to her goals

Siding with the Golbins

You will lose Minthara's approval by:

Attempting to exert dominance over her

Cowardice

Disloyalty to her or her appeal to the Absolute

Siding with Tieflings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you'll need to know to romance Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3. And, if you'd prefer your love interest to come with a lower dose of ravenous bloodlust, you can also see our guides to romancing Gale, Wyll, Lae'zel, Astarion, and Shadowheart, Karlach, and Halsin , too.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.