Baldur's Gate 3: How to romance Karlach

How do you romance Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3? If this Barbarian babe strikes your fancy in her fight for a greater good, we know just what you need to do to gain her approval and court her as a romance option in Baldur's Gate 3. Her romance arc is a little bit different than those of the game's Origin characters, so pay close attention - you wouldn't want her red in the face for all the wrong reasons.

In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know about how to romance Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3, including how to gain her respect and which dialogue choices will lead to intimate scenes.

Note: if you're unsure about how romance mechanics work in Baldur's Gate 3, read everything you need to know in our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

How to romance Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3

Romancing Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3 means figuring out a way to manage her special condition, which causes her to be so hot that she can't touch anyone without burning them. But before we jump into the details, we'll cover what you must do to find her and get her to join your crew, which will allow you to begin romancing her.

You'll first encounter Karlach on the Risen Road during Act 1. For most, this will be part of Wyll's Hunt the Devil quest line. You'll initially believe this Tiefling Barbarian to be a devil, but as more facts arise, you'll learn there's more to the story (and isn't there always in Baldur's Gate 3?). You'll also discover she has a condition that means that anyone who touches her will burn, making it challenging to get close to her unless you know how to aid her.

To find Karlach, you can first find Anders, who claims to be a Sworn Knight of Tyr. You'll find him at a toll house alongside a group that claim to be Paladins of Tyr on the hunt for a devil. They ask for your help tracking down Karlach, and as you head down the road, you'll discover she's not a devil but a Tiefling. She'll also tell you the so-called Paladins of Try are not who they claim to be, and you can have her join you to confront them.

At this point, you'll have the choice to side with her or Anders. If you want to romance Karlach, you'll have to start by siding with her — she's no good for romancing if she's dead, right? Succed here, and you can invite her as a companion. To earn her affection, you earn her approval and assist her in an endeavor to halt her condition.

How to gain Karlach's approval

To romance Karlach, you must earn a high approval rating from her.

Gain Karlach's approval by:

Defending her and other Tieflings

Pro-Tiefling sentiment

Being kind to children

Acts of heroism

Standing up against injustice

You will lose Karlach's approval by:

Actling like a coward

Negative Tiefling sentiment

Assisting Goblins

Engaging in generally cruel and unkind actions

For the best chances of getting in her good graces, you'll want to side with the Tieflings rather than the Goblins in the Save the Refugees quest line. Otherwise, her approval rating of you will sink when she learns what you did.

As a party member, you can empower Karlach with Soul Coins. But due to her Infernal Engine, she will overheat, making it impossible to touch her. Therefore, to romance her, you will also need to find Infernal Iron, as the Tiefling blacksmith Dammon in the Emerald Grove can use it to mitigate her condition. You will also want to ensure that Dammon doesn't die, as that will significantly distress her as he holds the secret to absolving her condition.

Initially, Dammon's efforts are a makeshift solution. You'll need to find him again later in the game to finish the job. However, you can keep Karlach cool with ice spells and water, and at camp, render her cool enough for a smooch.

You'll reencounter Dammon in Act 2 at the Last Light Inn, at which point, if you have another piece of Infernal Iron, he can cool her off completely. This sets the stage for that romance you're craving, so pull her in for a hug and let the bedroll shenanigans begin.

Once you get back to camp, you'll find Karlach in the throes of desire since she's been, quite literally, too hot to handle for some amount of time.

Karlach romance: dialogue choices

If Karlach's approval rating of you is high, you continue your romance at the camp. Talk to her and choose the following dialogue prompts, though note that different lines may get you to this same point:

I want to talk about your Infernal Engine.

You got your second upgrade. How does it feel?

I've never been more excited for anything in my life.

Of course. Nothing would make me happier.

Then, you can choose the following options at the bedroll:

Go on.

I'm yours, Karlach.

I thought you'd never ask.

From this point, you'll have a night of passion with Karlach. After the evening is finished, you can stay in her good graces by continuing discussions about the relationship and your feelings for this red-hot heroine.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you'll need to know to romance Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach. But, if this Tiefling beauty still isn't quite spicy enough for your tastes, check out our guides to romancing Gale, Wyll, Lae'zel, Astarion, and Shadowheart, Minthara, and Halsin, too.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.