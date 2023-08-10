Baldur's Gate 3: How to romance Halsin

How do you romance Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3? If the thought of smooching this hunky Baldur's Gate 3 hero is making sweat, you're not alone, as the dreamy Druid claims to have had many lovers throughout his 350-year long life.

If you've been thirsting for romance with this handsome wood elf, you're in luck! If you play your cards right, you can easily earn his affection. Here's everything you need to know to romance Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3, including how to gain his approval and the dialogue options to choose if you want to romance him.

Note: if you're unsure about how romance mechanics work in Baldur's Gate 3, read everything you need to know in our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide!

How to romance Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

You'll first encounter Halsin in the Shattered Sanctum within the Goblin camp. You can free him, and he'll join you in the raid. But, if you fail to free him and then defeat the Goblin leaders, he'll escape the Worg Pens, and you'll find him at the Emerald Grove. Note that if you side with the Goblins in the Save the Refugees quest, it's unlikely you can romance Haslin — though you will then have the opportunity to romance Minthara instead.

If you play this correctly, Halsin will fight alongside you. However, he will not join you as a companion until later in the game. You can flirt with him and even make a pass at him, but he'll reject it until you get deeper into the storyline.

In Act 2, you'll arrive at the Last Light Inn. Many actions can trigger the destruction of this area, so keep the inn intact to encounter the "Sleeping man." This prompts a quest from Halsin. Prepare for a tough fight, after which you can recruit Halsin to your party.

Once he joins your party, you'll need to begin earning Halson's approval if you want to invite him to your bedroll at any point.

Gain Halsin's approval by:

Honoring nature

Showing kindness to animals

Performing kind and honorable actions

Supporting his Druid beliefs

You will lose Halsin's approval by:

Harming animals

Denying his beliefs

Engaging in cruelty

Halsin romance: dialogue choices

Once your approval rating with Halsin is high, you can trigger a romance arc with him at the camp. And, trust me — Halsin's passion for adventure isn't only for when he's out exploring Faerûn (wink wink).

You can romance Halsin with the following dialogue prompts, though note that other dialogue selections may lead to the same outcomes:

You're welcome.

What are you saying exactly?

If you've already romanced another character: I'd be lying if I said I wasn't interested - but I'm already in a relationship.

I will speak to [character's previously-chosen romantic partner].

You must then speak with your chosen romantic partner to gain their buy-in. Once you've done this, continue romancing Halsin by choosing the following dialogue option:

[Partner] is open to what you proposed.

Continue at the romancing Halsin at the bedroll, and confirm your interest with the following options.

Put your doubts aside. I'm here.

Of course. What else do you think I'm here for?.

This will lead to you a racy scene with Halsin. And we won't spoil anything for you, but if you've heard murmurings about a certain animalistic Baldur's Gate 3 romance scene, here's where you'll find it.

