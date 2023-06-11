All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

Baldur's Gate 3 shows off, uh, Baldur's Gate

New trailer reveals the eponymous city

The city of Baldur's Gate in a Baldur's Gate 3 screenshot.
Though Baldur's Gate 3 has been in early access for almost three years, it hasn't yet given us, uh, Baldur's Gate. The city which gave the series its name will be a big location in the full game when it launches in August, and today developers Larian showed off its fancy new modern form. It's come a long way since the days of BioWare making Baldur's Gate games in the Infinity Engine. See for yourself in the trailer below.

"We spent I think three times, four times more effort on the city than we originally planned to, but the result, the feeling of walking in there, is just fantastic," creative director Swen Vincke said. "So, the thing that I was the most afraid of when we started making this game turned out to be the thing that I’m the most proud of."

Larian say that the troubled city is where you'll see consequences for lots of what you've done, and the characters and stories you've bumped into.

"And the great thing is, if you so choose, you can be another bad thing that's happening to the city," said former RPS deputy editor (and current BG3 lead writer) Adam Smith in the video, dressed in his finest Max Payne 3 cosplay. "You can arrive and be like, 'This place is on fire,' and then you can throw petrol all over it."

Baldur's Gate 3 is due to launch in full on the 31st of August. Even in early access, we say it's one of best RPGs to play right now. At this point, mind, I'll wait for the finished game myself.

Disclosure: Hi Adam! Former contributor Emily Gera is writing on Baldur's Gate 3 too.

