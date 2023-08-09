Want to know more about the Strange Ox in Baldur's Gate 3? Upon arriving in the Druid's Grove in Baldur's Gate 3, you can meet a Strange Ox. If you pass an Insight check while walking past, your character will note that the Strange Ox's gaze is following them, and this can lead into a particularly strange conversation.

In this guide, we'll explain the full story behind the Strange Ox in Baldur's Gate 3, showing you where to find them in the Druid's Grove and later in the story. Expect spoilers, as we'll also reveal the true form of the Strange Ox and explain how you can accomplish this in-game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.Watch on YouTube

Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox

Regardless of whether you complete the passive Insight check that occurs as you get close to the Strange Ox, you can initiate a conversation with it by using the Speak With Animals spell. The Strange Ox will then come across as a rather obnoxious snob, before you get the following dialogue options:

Arcana: The ox makes you uneasy. Try to discern why.

A fine-looking beast you are.

Ugh. Hideous cow.

Leave.

If you attempt the DC10 Arcana check and succeed, it'll reveal that something about the ox isn't what it appears to be. Regardless of how you follow up, the ox will say that you are incapable of understanding before prompting you with more dialogue options:

Persuasion: Come on, old chap. I'm a devil for gossip.

Intimidation: Out with it, cow, or you're going to regret it.

Deception: Fine. I heard the tieflings are going to butcher one of you for food, so your secret will die with you.

Again, the ox's response will remain the same to all three options. It simply states that it's going to leave the Druid's Grove and head to Baldur's Gate, regardless of whether the tieflings also leave or not.

If you attack and kill the Strange Ox, it will trigger a Glyph of Warding: Acid, which explodes for massive damage to any surrounding characters. This will prove especially painful for your low level party, but it also drops a Shapeshifter's Boon ring, which grants +1d4 to all checks while disguised or shapeshifted. If you want to get your hands on this early, we'd recommend attacking from range to avoid unnecessary deaths.

After this encounter, you won't meet the Strange Ox again until Act 2, when you arrive at the Last Light Inn. There, you'll find the Strange Ox in the stable. If you start another conversation with it, the ox will tell you that its secrets are not yours to know, before giving you more dialogue options:

Persuasion: Ah c'mon, now you've piqued my curiosity...

Perception: You're the ox I met back in the grove. You were very hungry then; I saved you all, and now you have food.

Nature: You're a rare breed. An authentic Red-Backed River Ox. I thought you'd be more discerning...

Upon passing any of these checks, the Strange Ox will ask to meld your minds. Upon doing so, it will show you memories of a bloody battle. Unfortunately, the ox refuses to expand on these memories further, leaving you with only two options: Leave, or Attack the ox.

If you choose to attack, the Strange Ox will transform into a Level 6 Ooze enemy, which can prove to be a fairly tough fight. If you manage to defeat it, you'll get to loot the Shapeshifter's Boon ring that we mentioned above.

That wraps up our guide on the Baldur's Gate 3 Strange Ox. If you want to multiclass or respec into something that can make use of that Shapeshifter's Boon Ring, then check out our Baldur's Gate 3 classes guide. If you want to shapeshift for that infamous bear sex scene, take a look at our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.