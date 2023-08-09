Baldur's Gate 3: How to get to the Underdark

Want to know how to get to the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3? The Underdark: a subterranean labyrinth of cave tunnels, the home of the Duergar, Drow, and mushroom people known as Myconids, and, in D&D lore, the lair of the dragon Thumberchaud. In Baldur's Gate 3, it's a place full of adventures to have, quests to complete, and enemies to kill, and you can actually reach it rather early on.

In this guide, we'll explain how to get to the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3, covering all four entrances that we've found during Act 1.

How to get into the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3

There are four entrances into the Underdark that we've found in Baldur's Gate 3:

The Whispering Depths, Blighted Village

The Defiled Temple

Riverside Teahouse

Zhentarim Hideout, Waukeen's Rest

The Whispering Depths

Early on in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll come to a location known as the Blighted Village. This is a mostly-ruined town that has been overtaken by goblins, found between the Emerald Grove and the Goblin Camp.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

In the Blighted Village, there is a well that you can descend to enter the Whispering Depths, an underground cave. Within the Whispering Depths, there is a large chamber in which you'll fight a group of Phase Spiders (alongside a particularly gnarly boss). There is a large pit in the centre of this chamber, and those who cast the Feather Fall spell can leap into the pit to reach the Underdark.

The Defiled Temple

The Defiled Temple is an area within the Goblin Camp that you'll visit to find the Druid Halsin during Act 1. Follow the winding path through the Defiled Temple to find a set of ladders, which you can descend to access the Underdark.

This is the first entrance you'll find that doesn't require the Feather Fall spell, making it the entrance that many will likely use to get to the Underdark.

Riverside Teahouse

South of the Blighted Village, you can find the Sunlit Wetlands which lead to a mysterious cottage in the swamp. The cottage, known as the Riverside Teahouse, hides many secrets, including an underground lair that leads down through some cave tunnels.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

At the bottom, you'll find a cage hanging over a pit, similar to that found within the Whispering Depths dungeon. If you can descend the pit, using a Feather Fall spell for example, then you'll fall into the Underdark.

Zhentarim Hideout

Within the town of Waukeen's Rest, there is a building with crates blocking the entrance. If you move the crates and enter the building, you'll stumble into a hidden Zhentarim Hideout, the lair of a secret faction that's spread across Faerun.

Stumbling into this Hideout is, of course, a dangerous detour. However, those who manage to talk their way to safety, or fight through the many guards within, will be able to find a closet that you can lockpick to pass even deeper into the Hideout.

Continue further down and make note of any Perception checks that your party make. There'll be a Perception check along one of the walls, which will reveal a fake door to those who pass the check. Pass through the fake door to find an elevator that descends deep, deep down into the Underdark.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.