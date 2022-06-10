If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance 2 is finally coming to PC this summer

Venturing forth on Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store after 18 years
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is an 18-year-old game finally making its way to PC in summer.

Interplay’s formerly console-exclusive action RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is being re-released this summer 18 years after it spawned, marking its first appearance on PC. It’s obviously the follow up to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, which was similarly late in coming to PC (and modern consoles) at the end of last year. Scout the next game’s trailer out below.

Watch on YouTube
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is an old-school hack'n'slash fest.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is coming from original publishers Interplay Entertainment, who revived the name of the original developers, Black Isle Studios, for the creation of these re-releases. I never played this series back when it came out in 2004 because I had a GameCube, so you’ll have to let me know if they’re any good. Or I could always just find out for myself now they’re coming to PC. For-- what, £30?! At least it's Steam Deck certified.

You can choose from five classes in Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2. They’re barbarian, monk, necromancer, rogue or cleric. Always be rogue though. You’ll fight through veritable hordes of monsters ranging from hobgoblins to dragons, and probably all the way back round to hobgoblins again. Interplay say the re-release will support up to 4K resolutions on PC, with all versions supporting local co-op. PC players on Steam can be really fancy and modern by using the Remote Play feature to play together online.

No firm date yet for when Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is actually out, but we’ll let you know when Interplay and Wizards have gathered their party and whatnot. It’ll be available on Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch