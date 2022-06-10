Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance 2 is finally coming to PC this summer

Interplay’s formerly console-exclusive action RPG Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is being re-released this summer 18 years after it spawned, marking its first appearance on PC. It’s obviously the follow up to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, which was similarly late in coming to PC (and modern consoles) at the end of last year. Scout the next game’s trailer out below.

Watch on YouTube Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is an old-school hack'n'slash fest.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is coming from original publishers Interplay Entertainment, who revived the name of the original developers, Black Isle Studios, for the creation of these re-releases. I never played this series back when it came out in 2004 because I had a GameCube, so you’ll have to let me know if they’re any good. Or I could always just find out for myself now they’re coming to PC. For-- what, £30?! At least it's Steam Deck certified.

You can choose from five classes in Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2. They’re barbarian, monk, necromancer, rogue or cleric. Always be rogue though. You’ll fight through veritable hordes of monsters ranging from hobgoblins to dragons, and probably all the way back round to hobgoblins again. Interplay say the re-release will support up to 4K resolutions on PC, with all versions supporting local co-op. PC players on Steam can be really fancy and modern by using the Remote Play feature to play together online.

No firm date yet for when Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is actually out, but we’ll let you know when Interplay and Wizards have gathered their party and whatnot. It’ll be available on Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store.

