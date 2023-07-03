Bandai Namco announce Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash anime brawler

The Bandai Namco Showcase at this year’s Anime Expo featured lots of gaming-related goodies, most notably the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, an all-new fighting game based on the popular anime and manga series. Brawls take place in a 3D arena, and happily look to be channeling some chaos from the Naruto Shippuden and Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi games. Take a look at the game below.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the cursed/supernaturally-gifted high schooler Yuji, and the game looks as though it will be following and re-telling the same story from the anime, only this time there’ll be more 2v2 punch-outs rather than an overflow of admittedly very cool exposition. The game is set to have 15 fighters to choose from, though the above trailer only confirms Yuji, Nobara, Megumi, and Satoru so far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’ll hit PC and consoles when it’s ready. I’m interested to see how the 2v2 fights will actually work in-game - hopefully the second fighter isn’t just relegated to a support move, like in the Naruto fighters.

Speaking of the chirpy shinobi, Bandai Namco also gave us another look at their upcoming mega-game (deep breath) Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Part remastered collection, part brand-new thing, the game re-cuts the entire saga from Naruto’s childhood to his man-childhood. But there’s also a brand new story mode teased in the trailer above, and over 100 playable characters in this new version, so you can ignore even more fighters this time around, just as the Ninja Gods (and the show's writers) intended. Sakura mains, unite!

Finally, Bandai Namco's showcase also gave us another look at Sand Land, the next action RPG from the One Piece Odyssey devs. The footage appears to be the same croc fights as what our Ed previewed at Summer Game Fest last month. In his demo session, he found the open desert world “seemed a little lacking in exciting things to discover.” The scrappy vehicular combat could turn things around, but we’ve yet to try that part of the game.

There’s only a nebulous “coming soon” window attached to Sand Land, but you can find out more about it on Steam.