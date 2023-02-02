Besiege and Skul: The Hero Slayer among Game Pass's leavers this month

It's a new month, which means there's a new wave of games to join and leave Game Pass. As of today, we know of a new set of leavers, and it includes head-turning action platformer Skul: The Hero Slayer and the wonderfully destructive Besiege.

You surely know Besiege, given that it's got 40,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam. It's about building your own medieval siege engine and then using it to destroy pastoral dioramas with gloriously physicsy results. It's a real shame that it's leaving Game Pass, because it's an excellent toy that's easy to lose hundreds of hours inside.

Skul: The Hero Slayer is only slightly less well-known, and mainly because it's easy to mistake for about a dozen other 2D rogue-lite platformers. Skul is a good one though, in which you throw your own head at enemies like a grenade and then teleport to its location to continue to hack-and-slash fight.

The other games handing back their pass are: Recompile, a hacking action-adventure Ed liked quite a bit; Infernax, which is a sort of Ghouls 'n' Ghosts 'em up; and The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom, a zombie-smashing action RPG which geez I guess no one realised existed.

All of these games will leave on February 16th.