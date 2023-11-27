Cyber Monday 2023

Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck accessories deals 2023

Still some big savings to be had on microSD cards, docking stations and more

A Steam Deck displaying the Xbox Cloud Gaming homepage.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
The best Cyber Monday Steam Deck accessories deals come at a time when this Black Friday/pre-Christmas sales season starts winding down. Happily, there are still more than a few microSD card, docking station, case, and screen protector deals running, for both the UK and US. New Steam Deck OLED and classic Deck owners alike, take a look – some of these will tangibly improve your handheld PC experience and maybe even unlock whole new features.

MicroSD cards, for instance, can give your Steam Deck a major storage space boost with none of the faff that comes with replacing the internal SSD. Docks also let you hook up monitors and wired mice/keyboards, turning the Steam Deck into a desktop PC – or just making it easier to install non-Steam launchers like Battle.net. Even the Steam Deck cases among this year’s Cyber Monday sales can offer far more features than the official, bundled-in carry case.

In this guide:

Scroll down to start dealing, or click on those shortcuts to jump to a certain section. This list is all Steam Deck accessories, all the time, but we’re also keeping tabs on desktop bargains in our guide to the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals.

A Steam Deck microSD card is held up in front of several others, which are laying on a Steam Deck OLED.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck microSD card deals

UK deals:

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - £19 from Amazon UK (was £37)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £28 from Amazon UK (was £38)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £35 from Amazon UK (was £48)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - £80 from Amazon UK (was £218)

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB - £125 from Amazon UK (was £230)

US deals:

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - $18 from Amazon US (was $22)

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - $30 from Amazon US (was $36)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $32 from Best Buy (was $48)

SanDisk Ultra 1TB - $80 from B&H Photo Video (was $140)

A Steam Deck and several docking stations.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck dock deals

UK deals:

MoKo Steam Deck Dock - £17 from Amazon UK (was £26)

Syntech Docking Station - £28 from Amazon UK (was £35)

Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck - £30 from Amazon UK (was £40)

JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station - £40 from Amazon UK (was £55)

US deals:

Syntech Docking Station - $28 from Amazon US (was $50)

JSAUX 5-in-1 Docking Station - $30 from Amazon US (was $40)

ZMUIPNG Steam Deck Dock - $30 from Amazon US (was $50)

JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station - $40 from Amazon US (was $50)

A Steam Deck inside a hard carry case, which is propped open.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck case deals

UK deals:

Sepirole Carrying Case - £13 from Amazon UK (was £20)

JSAUX Carrying Case - £17 from Amazon UK (was £20)

Tomtec Protective Case - £22 from Amazon UK (was £28)

US deals:

Syntech Protective Case - $17 from Amazon US (was $21)

JSAUX Carrying Case - $24 from JSAUX (was £30)

JSAUX ModCase for Steam Deck (Basic Set) - $26 from JSAUX (was $30)

Spigen Thin Fit Pro Protective Steam Deck Case - $29 from Amazon US (was $40)

JSAUX ModCase for Steam Deck (Hub Kit) - $76 from JSAUX (was $90)

Applying a JSAUX Steam Deck screen protector with the bundled alligning tool.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun

Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck screen protector deals

UK deals:

Benzacap Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack with Easy Installation Kit)- £8 from Amazon UK (was £11)

US deals:

JSAUX Ultra HD Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack) - $7 from JSAUX (was £13)

JETech Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack) - $8 from Amazon US (was $10)

