Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck accessories deals 2023
Still some big savings to be had on microSD cards, docking stations and more
The best Cyber Monday Steam Deck accessories deals come at a time when this Black Friday/pre-Christmas sales season starts winding down. Happily, there are still more than a few microSD card, docking station, case, and screen protector deals running, for both the UK and US. New Steam Deck OLED and classic Deck owners alike, take a look – some of these will tangibly improve your handheld PC experience and maybe even unlock whole new features.
MicroSD cards, for instance, can give your Steam Deck a major storage space boost with none of the faff that comes with replacing the internal SSD. Docks also let you hook up monitors and wired mice/keyboards, turning the Steam Deck into a desktop PC – or just making it easier to install non-Steam launchers like Battle.net. Even the Steam Deck cases among this year’s Cyber Monday sales can offer far more features than the official, bundled-in carry case.
Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck microSD card deals
UK deals:
US deals:
Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - $18 from Amazon US (was $22)
SanDisk Ultra 512GB - $30 from Amazon US (was $36)
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $32 from Best Buy (was $48)
SanDisk Ultra 1TB - $80 from B&H Photo Video (was $140)
Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck dock deals
UK deals:
MoKo Steam Deck Dock - £17 from Amazon UK (was £26)
Syntech Docking Station - £28 from Amazon UK (was £35)
Ugreen Docking Station for Steam Deck - £30 from Amazon UK (was £40)
JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station - £40 from Amazon UK (was £55)
US deals:
Syntech Docking Station - $28 from Amazon US (was $50)
JSAUX 5-in-1 Docking Station - $30 from Amazon US (was $40)
ZMUIPNG Steam Deck Dock - $30 from Amazon US (was $50)
JSAUX 6-in-1 Docking Station - $40 from Amazon US (was $50)
Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck case deals
UK deals:
Sepirole Carrying Case - £13 from Amazon UK (was £20)
JSAUX Carrying Case - £17 from Amazon UK (was £20)
Tomtec Protective Case - £22 from Amazon UK (was £28)
US deals:
Best Cyber Monday Steam Deck screen protector deals
UK deals:
Benzacap Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack with Easy Installation Kit)- £8 from Amazon UK (was £11)
US deals:
JSAUX Ultra HD Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack) - $7 from JSAUX (was £13)
JETech Screen Protector for Steam Deck (2-pack) - $8 from Amazon US (was $10)