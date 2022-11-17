Bethesda allege Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon's statement was “one-sided and unjust"

The publishers of Doom Eternal have shared a strongly worded statement aimed at composer Mick Gordon, following Gordon’s recent outpouring on Medium. Bethesda tweeted their statement last night, calling Gordon’s lengthy post explaining his experience working on Doom Eternal’s soundtrack "a one-sided and unjust account of an irreparable professional relationship”. Gordon had replied to an open letter published on Reddit by id Software executive producer Marty Stratton, more than two years after Stratton’s letter was posted online.

Watch on YouTube We reckoned Doom Eternal was among the best action games of recent years.

Gordon’s post alleged that he turned down a six-figure sum offered by Stratton to never discuss his work on Doom Eternal again, and that Stratton’s letter had “severely impacted” his career. “We are aware of all the details and history in this matter and unequivocally support Marty, Chad, and the team at id Software,” Bethesda’s statement read. “We reject the distortion of the truth and selective presentation of incomplete "facts." We stand ready with full and complete documented evidence to disclose in an appropriate venue as needed.”

Bethesda also claimed that Gordon’s Medium post had resulted in “harassment and threats of violence” against Stratton, lead audio designer Chad Mossholder, and other id Software staff. “Any threats or harassment directed towards members of our teams will be met with swift and appropriate action to protect their health and safety,” the publisher said. Gordon insisted that his Medium post shouldn't be used as an "excuse for a hate campaign", and claimed to have suffered harassment since Stratton's letter was published. Bethesda's response did also say they were “proud” of id Software’s earlier work with Gordon, and asked that he not be targeted in return.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Doom Eternal’s soundtrack generated some controversy among fans when the game was released in March 2020, due to its perceived quality issues. Stratton’s open letter blamed scheduling problems for the soundtrack’s woes. Gordon has now claimed Stratton lied about the circumstances surrounding Doom Eternal’s soundtrack, and “used disinformation and innuendo” to lay the blame on the composer. Gordon also alleged he’s yet to be paid for more than half of the music on the soundtrack.

It sounds as though this falling out might drag on, with both sides insisting they’ve been affected by the other’s claims. I’ll keep you updated on how it turns out.