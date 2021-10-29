If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ultimate Audio Bang podcast: weird and wonderful FPS vocab

Attackers approaching banana
Ed Thorn avatar
Podcast by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
From an Apex Legends cinematic: Ash crouches over a dead Legend and uses her passive ability to find out where their killers are.

This time, I've returned from a trip to Devon having spent too much time ignoring my friends and playing Hollow Knight instead. But what about FPSes? Well, I didn't play any of those. Thankfully Imogen has all of us covered on this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, with a news segment rammed with lots of exciting announcements. Namely, Apex Legends gets a new Legend and map, Halo Infinite sees a new trailer, and Call Of Duty's new anti-cheat Ricochet leaks early.

For this week's theme, we're tackling all the weird and wonderful vocab we use when playing FPSes. To communicate efficiently, it's far easier to name map locations after body parts and fruit, as opposed to saying what they actually are. From now on, I am referring to my local supermarket as "Basket".

Watch on YouTube

And to top things off, Imogen hits us with some player names she's encountered in her Valorant travels, and this time they're a bit more chill than usual. This doesn't mean they're any less thought-provoking, though.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has laid out plans for the company to rebuild itself following numerous legal cases and protests over an alleged culture of harrassment, discrimination, and retaliation at the company.

More Podcasts

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch