This time, I've returned from a trip to Devon having spent too much time ignoring my friends and playing Hollow Knight instead. But what about FPSes? Well, I didn't play any of those. Thankfully Imogen has all of us covered on this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, with a news segment rammed with lots of exciting announcements. Namely, Apex Legends gets a new Legend and map, Halo Infinite sees a new trailer, and Call Of Duty's new anti-cheat Ricochet leaks early.

For this week's theme, we're tackling all the weird and wonderful vocab we use when playing FPSes. To communicate efficiently, it's far easier to name map locations after body parts and fruit, as opposed to saying what they actually are. From now on, I am referring to my local supermarket as "Basket".

And to top things off, Imogen hits us with some player names she's encountered in her Valorant travels, and this time they're a bit more chill than usual. This doesn't mean they're any less thought-provoking, though.

