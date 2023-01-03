Bethesda support site reconfirms Starfield's release for "the first half of 2023"

Bethesda Game Studios seem to have recommitted to a “first half of 2023” release window for their long-awaited sci-fi RPG Starfield. Per VGC, this info comes from a Bethesda support site that went live earlier this month. There are three other questions/answers about the game on the site, but no new info - which isn't weird considering, y’know, the game’s not actually out yet - aside from the message “Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023.”

We sort of knew this was the case anyway since Xbox & Bethesda’s 2022 game showcase last summer featured games coming in the next 12 months. Starfield was a part of that show, so it’s no surprise to see more messaging around its release. This should leave fans elated anyway, considering Starfield has been a long-time coming, and we’ve not heard much about its release since that showcase.

The last time we heard anything about Starfield was in Bethesda's Constellation Questions series, where Starfield's lead quest designer delved into why the game's faction quests were more like Skyrim's rather than Fallout's. Meanwhile, a 3-hour long Todd Howard interview gave us an insight into the "complex relationships" in the game.

Starfield was first announced all the way back in 2018 before landing on a release date of November 2022. Starfield then saw an indefinite delay, alongside Arkane’s vampire-huntin’ action game Redfall which is also due later this year.

Other games on Microsoft’s 2023 roster include Minecraft Legends, a third-person strategy spin-off of the iconic block builder, and a reboot (or maybe just reboot in name) of the company’s marque racer, Forza Motorsport. All four titles are set for a 2023 release on PC, Xbox consoles, and Game Pass.