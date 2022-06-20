Bungie reach $13.5 million agreement in Destiny 2 cheating lawsuit

Bungie and Canadian company Elite Boss Tech, the creators of cheating software for Destiny 2, have reached an agreement in a copyright infringement lawsuit that Bungie brought. Elite Boss Tech have agreed to pay Bungie £13.5 million (£11 million). The agreement includes a permanent injunction against Elite Boss Tech that prohibits them from making more software that infringes on Bungie’s. Details of the stipulated consent judgement between the two companies, which has yet to be signed off by the court, were reported by Torrentfreak.

Watch on YouTube Find out what our favourite games of this year's Not-E3 week were.

The lawsuit was filed in California district courts in August last year, along with two more against other creators of cheating software. The suit named Elite Boss Tech and another company called 11020781 Canada Inc., one of their owners, and several defendants only identified by their online handles who were said to have made, sold and distributed the cheating software for use with Destiny 2. The cheats were sold through the website wallhax.com.

Each of the 6,765 downloads of the cheating software – which Bungie claims breached copyright law that includes the DMCA’s anti-circumvention provisions – was determined to represent statutory damages of $2000 (£1633). You can read the full stipulated motion for the consent judgement here, and more from Bungie and the defendants here.

This isn’t the first time Bungie have gone after purveyors of software designed for cheating in Destiny 2. In January last year, the Halo creators teamed up with Valorant’s Riot Games to file a suit in California against GatorCheats, a website that reportedly sold cheats for Destiny 2 such as automatic aiming and revealing enemies through walls. Back in July 2021, Bungie also joined forces with Ubisoft to sue a company called Ring-1, again pursuing them through the Californian courts.

Destiny 2 is free to play on Steam. Remember kids: winners never cheat, unless they aren’t caught.