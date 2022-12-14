Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2's approach to raiding is for everybody

It's quite sad that one of The Geoff Awards 2022 announcements I'm most excited about likely targeted me and no-one else. And that's because it 1) was a reminder, not an announcement; 2) was something to do with Call Of Duty; 3) didn't show off a great deal. Yep, it was the reminder that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting its first raid very soon.

BUT, I'd argue that it should - even just a teeny weeny bit – be of interest to you. Finally, a raid is coming to a game that isn't a life investment, and that's rad.