Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets Hardcore mode in next month’s Season 02 update

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer sees a return for the fast-paced Hardcore mode from previous Call Of Duty games when Season 02 arrives on February 15th. Over the weekend, devs Infinity Ward tweeted about Hardcore mode’s imminent comeback in the forthcoming update. Hardcore mode chucks out the game’s HUD, turns on friendly fire, and reduces health to make matches quicker and a little more unpredictable. There'll also be some changes to Warzone 2’s DMZ, such as new missions and difficulty tuning.

Watch on YouTube Ed enjoyed Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign as well as its multiplayer.

Last week, Infinity Ward pushed back the launch of the second season of multiplayer for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 from February 1st to February 15th. More details of what’s making its way into Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Warzone 2 in Season 02 are set to be shared in a development blog sometime later this week. We already know from a tweet by Treyarch last week that ranked play will be coming for Modern Warfare 2 with Season 02, for instance.

Ed dived in when the game launched back in October and reckoned it was already pretty slick in his Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (multiplayer) review. “Aside from a couple of overcomplications,” he said, “the game still excels at delivering an arcadey shootybang that's paced well, with a wealth of modes and weapons to satisfy all types of player.”

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available to buy from Steam and Battle.net for £60/$70/€70.

