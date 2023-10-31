Looking for the Modern Warfare 3 release time? Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is upon us, and while the campaign is has been available since November 1 for those who pre-ordered, multiplayer and zombie modes will finally unlock for most members of the public on either November 9 or November 10. If you've pre-ordered MW3, the earliest you can start preloading the full game is November 8, depending on your location across the globe. Whether you've already enjoyed Campaign Early Access and are itching for multiplayer or are a new player simply trying to find out when the full game unlocks, you're in the right place.

Below, we'll list all the Modern Warfare 3 release times, as well as when you can preload the full game.

Modern Warfare 3 release time

Image credit: Activision

You can find the breakdown of Modern Warfare 3 release times on PC for your region below:

US West: 9pm PST (Thursday, Nov 9)

9pm PST (Thursday, Nov 9) Mexico: 11pm CST (Thursday, Nov 9)

11pm CST (Thursday, Nov 9) US East: 12am EST (Friday, Nov 10)

12am EST (Friday, Nov 10) Brazil: 2am BRT (Friday, Nov 10)

2am BRT (Friday, Nov 10) UK: 5am GMT (Friday, Nov 10)

5am GMT (Friday, Nov 10) Europe: 6am CET (Friday, Nov 10)

6am CET (Friday, Nov 10) South Korea: 2pm KST (Friday, Nov 10)

2pm KST (Friday, Nov 10) Australia: 4pm AEDT (Friday, Nov 10)

Modern Warfare 3 preload times

If you've already pre-purchased Modern Warfare 3 on PC, you can start preloading on November 8 at 9am PST. This will ensure you gain access to multiplayer and zombie modes as quickly as possible, and you'll also be able to enjoy the campaign if you haven't played it already. You can find the breakdown of Modern Warfare 3 preloading times on PC for your region below:

US West: 9am PST (Wednesday, Nov 8)

9am PST (Wednesday, Nov 8) Mexico: 11am CST (Wednesday, Nov 8)

11am CST (Wednesday, Nov 8) US East: 12pm EST (Wednesday, Nov 8)

12pm EST (Wednesday, Nov 8) Brazil: 2pm BRT (Wednesday, Nov 8)

2pm BRT (Wednesday, Nov 8) UK: 5pm GMT (Wednesday, Nov 8)

5pm GMT (Wednesday, Nov 8) Europe: 6pm CET (Thursday, Nov 8)

6pm CET (Thursday, Nov 8) South Korea: 2am KST (Thursday, Nov 9)

2am KST (Thursday, Nov 9) Australia: 4am AEDT (Thursday, Nov 9)

Activision has confirmed the game's release times in their October PC launch post. Console release times follow a similar schedule.

That's everything we know about Modern Warfare 3's release times. To start winning those multiplayer matches as soon as possible, check out our list of the best guns in the game, as well as our guide to the best loadouts in MW3.