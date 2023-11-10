What is the absolute best Sniper Rifle in MW3? While full-auto weapons like Assault Rifles and SMGs have traditionally dominated the gun meta in Call Of Duty, there has always been room for the exceptional stopping power and one-shot potential of Sniper Rifles. Thanks to the Carry Forward scheme, all the old Sniper Rifles from MW2 have made their way to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, alongside a selection of MW3-exclusive snipers to boot.

With such an array to choose from, it can be a bit tricky to figure out exactly which Sniper to choose. That's where we come in! Below we've ranked all nine (nine!) Snipers in the game from worst to best, to once and for all answer the question of which is the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 right now.

What is the best Sniper Rifle in MW3?

From our testing, the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 is the FJX Imperium. As was the case in MW2, the FJX Imperium is an incredible blend of power, range, and speed in a single package. When kitted out for range it's a fantastic long-ranged sniper for Ground War and Warzone, while in core multiplayer it excels as a fast-moving quickscope rifle.

Here is our Modern Warfare 3 Sniper tier list:

FJX Imperium Longbow SP-X 80 MCPR-300 KV Inhibitor Carrack .300 KATT-AMR Victus XMR LA-B 330 Signal 50

Below, we break down each of the 10 Sniper Rifles available in Modern Warfare 3, and what makes them as good or as bad as they are.

10. Signal 50

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Signal 50 once was considered fairly good - particularly in the wide-open high-health-pool environments of Warzone. But nowadays, there are just better options out there, even when it comes to fast-firing Sniper Rifles. The Signal 50's handling and mobility stats are very poor, making it one of the most sluggish guns in Modern Warfare 3. And, much like Shotguns, the mark of a great Sniper Rifle in COD's multiplayer modes is the ability to consistently one-shot-kill enemies. And that's certainly not the Signal 50's strong suit.

9. LA-B 330

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The fire rate of the LA-B 330 is only marginally worse than the Signal 50, and is much easier to use. It has a greater effective range, good stability, and better handling. Unfortunately, it's still among the weakest and least consistent of the Sniper Rifles on offer in MW3, beaten handily by the likes of the SP-X 80. So there's not too much point in using the LA-B 330 in the current meta.

8. Victus XMR

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The weighty Victus XMR is, shot for shot, among the most damaging Snipers in the game. It takes a keen eye to notice any significant differences between the Victus and its slightly superior rival, the MCPR-300 - but the differences are there. It has slightly better effective range, but that doesn't come into play much in MW3's small maps. The lower ADS speed and magazine capacity makes it a harder sell than the MCPR-300. But this is still a beastly Sniper Rifle that can easily kill in a single shot.

7. KATT-AMR

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The KATT-AMR is very similar in nature to the Victus XMR. Both are exceptionally powerful, exceptionally bulky Sniper Rifles that can easily kill with a single shot. Both also have pretty good range, but not the best. And both leave a lot to be desired in the handling and mobility departments. There's basically nothing separating them, so they might as well be joint 7th place.

6. Carrack .300

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Carrack .300 boasts the fastest fire rate of any Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3, making it easy to follow up non-lethal shots with rather more lethal ones. In this respect, it's quite forgiving. And the lighter weight and greater range marks it as superior to the similarly fast-firing Signal 50 and LA-B 330. Nonetheless, its ability to deliver reliable one-shot-kills in the chaotic, fast-paced environment of MW3 keeps it slightly behind the curve.

5. KV Inhibitor

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

MW3's version of the Dragunov, the KV Inhibitor is a semi-auto Sniper Rifle that packs a decent punch - just not quite as much as we'd like. You can still use the KV Inhibitor to one-shot enemies if you've a good eye, but the consistency with bodyshot kills over range is not quite enough to put it in the top tier of snipers.

Still, it's a powerful and versatile weapon, and not too difficult to use. To learn how to kit it out properly, consult our guide on the best KV Inhibitor loadout in MW3.

4. MCPR-300

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The MCPR-300 is an exceptionally powerful bolt-action Sniper Rifle which matches the damage potential of the Victus, while also remaining slightly lighter, more forgiving, and easier to handle. It's still not easy to turn the MCPR into a quickscope loadout because it's not exactly lightweight. But it's a very solid choice of sniper for most players, with no glaring downsides.

To unlock the full potential of this bulky sniper, check out our guide on the best MCPR-300 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

3. SP-X 80

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The SP-X 80, by contrast, is a fantastic choice when it comes to quickscoping. Acting as a superior version of the LA-B 330, the SP-X 80 fires fast, handles well, and actually has pretty good consistency with one-shot-kills over a decent range. It's honestly a phenomenal sniper, even with the increased health pools of Modern Warfare 3. It's a testament to the power of the remaining two on this list that the SP-X comes third in our rankings.

2. Longbow

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Longbow excels at pretty much everything. This Modern Warfare 3-exclusive Sniper Rifle features fantastic damage and range, making it very consistent at one-shot-kills. It can also be kitted out to be surprisingly mobile, with great ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speeds for its weapon class. Add to that a whopping 25 round magazine - not necessary, but certainly a welcome boon - and you've got a genuinely top-tier Sniper, beaten in our minds only by one gun.

For more, consult our MW3 best Longbow loadout guide!

1. FJX Imperium

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The FJX Imperium is the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 right now. A revival of the fan-favourite Intervention from 2009's Modern Warfare 2, the FJX Imperium is a phenomenal quickscope weapon, with great handling and mobility stats, as well as enough damage potential to deliver some of the most consistent one-shot-kills in the game. There's really not much more that needs to be said: the FJX Imperium is just fantastic, and it almost makes the other Sniper Rifles feel a bit redundant at the moment.

Check out our guide to learn how to make the best FJX Imperium loadout in Modern Warfare 3!

That's it for our breakdown of the best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. If you're in the mood for a different class of weapon, check out our similar guides on the best Assault Rifles, best SMGs, best LMGs, and best Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3. Or, for a wider overview of the current meta, consult our guides on the best guns in MW3 and the best MW3 loadouts.