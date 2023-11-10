Best MW3 quickscope loadout and class setup

Want to build the best quickscope class in Modern Warfare 3? Quickscoping is a playstyle as old as Call Of Duty itself, and despite the relative bulkiness of Sniper Rifles this year, as a practice it's still very much alive and well. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gives us a couple of great choices when it comes to Sniper Rifles that you can upgrade to minimise ADS speed and sprint-to-fire times, and if you're looking to find the very best attachments and perks for each, then you're in the right place.

Below we'll walk you through how to build three top-tier quickscope loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 - one for the Longbow, another for the FJX Imperium, and a third for the KV Inhibitor. So let's dive right into the first loadout!

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Best quickscope loadout in MW3 (Longbow)

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Stock: Stockless

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

For the best quickscope loadout on offer in MW3 right now, you really need to go with the Longbow. Bulky it may be, but this sniper rifle has an extremely strong damage profile that will make one-shot-kills very reliable. What's more, you can remove the Longbow's Stock to give it a huge boost in mobility - and when combined with the other attachments above, it becomes an absolute dream for any quickscope sniper to use this loadout.

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

It might seem counterintuitive to add a long and heavy barrel to an already weighty rifle while attempting to create a quickscoping loadout, but our other attachments are going to mitigate the downside. The fact remains that the Pro-99 Long Barrel works wonders when it comes to extending the damage range and increasing the chances of a clean one-shot-kill at all ranges - which is a very important aspect of any quickscope sniper loadout in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to go fully down the mobility route, you can instead opt for the Tru-Tac Short Barrel which speeds up rather than slows down your sprint-to-fire and ADS times. Just be prepared for a slightly worse-feeling rifle as a result.

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

I am usually loath to add a visible laser to any of my weapons, but the SL Razorhawk Laser Light does too much to boost the speed and manoeuvrability of the Longbow to ignore it. Unlocked by levelling up the SVA-545 Assault Rifle to level 10, this laser makes quickscoping much easier with a buff to ADS speed and aim walking steadiness.

Stock: Stockless

Going Stockless means you really are fully committing to the quickscoping playstyle, because this attachment will ruin the Longbow's aiming stability if you stay in ADS for more than an instant. Nevertheless, this is one of the main reasons why the Longbow is the such a good option for quickscoping. With this attachment, the Longbow becomes so much more mobile, and your sprint-to-fire speed is greatly increased, allowing you to score instant one-shot-kills just after rounding a corner.

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

The XTEN TX-12 Handstop further boosts the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed of the Longbow, which is really all we're looking for with our remaining attachments. Given the extra weight added by the Long Barrel, every little helps when it comes to speeding the rifle back up to quickscoping levels.

Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

Finally, and in very similar fashion to the Underbarrel, we recommend you attach the Citadel LV Tactical Grip to the Longbow for that little bit of extra sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. Combined, all these attachments make it trivial to interrupt a sprint in order to quickscope in and score a kill before continuing to blitz your way through whatever map and mode you're playing in MW3.

Best quickscope loadout alternative (FJX Imperium)

Another excellent choice for quickscoping in Modern Warfare 3 is the good old reliable FJX Imperium. It ends up very comparable to the Longbow, and it's a great choice in most situations with the attachments in this quickscope loadout:

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: FJX Lux-7

Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Rear Grip: Skull-40

Bolt: FJX Blast

Putting together a full quickscope loadout is actually quite straightforward in the case of the FJX Imperium, as you're mostly just looking for any attachments that give you a boost to your ADS speed, Sprint-To-Fire speed, and movement speed. The VLK LZR 7MW does a lot of the heavy lifting here because, unlike the Longbow, there's no option to go Stockless with the FJX Imperium. But with the combination of all these attachments - plus the FJX Blast Bolt, which increases your rechambering speed for faster follow-up shots - you can turn the Imperium into a very fast and deadly quickscope sniper.

Third quickscope loadout (KV Inhibitor)

If you haven't yet unlocked the Longbow or the FJX Imperium, or you're just looking for a slightly different-feeling option for quickscoping in Modern Warfare 3, try out this quickscope loadout on the KV Inhibitor:

Barrel: Kastovia GXR-12

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

Optic: Slate Reflector

The philosophy is very similar with the KV Inhibitor to the above options, with most of our attachments working towards boosting ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. One major difference is that here we've opted for the Slate Reflector Optic, which helps to leverage the KV Inhibitor's increased fire rate to defend yourself more effectively at closer ranges than the Longbow. But overall, this selection also provides a great quickscoping loadout for any player to use. If you want another way to build this punchy sniper rifle, check out our Modern Warfare 3 best KV Inhibitor loadout guide.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best quickscope class setup: Secondary weapon

WSP Stinger or Striker.

If you don't want to use the Gunner Vest to get a second primary weapon alongside your sniper rifle, then I'd recommend you use the WSP Stinger, a powerful pistol that you can quite easily turn into a very respectable SMG that offsets the bulk of your chosen sniper rifle.

If you do elect to use the Gunner Vest, I'd probably say your best secondary weapon is the Striker SMG, because it's still the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment, and it'll give you all the mobility and damage you need for a close-range counterpart to your KV Inhibitor or Longbow.

Best quickscope class setup: Perks and Equipment

Frag Grenade, Flash Grenade, Infantry Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding.

If you want to create a true quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 3, then you should pick your perks and equipment to maximise your mobility and survivability. To this end, we'd recommend the Infantry Vest for increased Tactical Sprint duration, as well as the Scavenger Gloves to help keep your ammo topped up, and the basic Lightweight Boots for that little bit of extra mobility - although you can of course swap these out for the powerful Covert Sneakers if you want to be more stealthy.

As for your final gear slot, we recommend EOD Padding to counteract the grenade spam that will inevitably come your way once enemies realise your quickscoping is a threat. The lethal and tactical options are similarly straightforward - the cookable Frag Grenades are always a safe bet for any loadout, and a Flash Grenade is a handy thing to have in your back pocket for when peeking and quickscoping around a corner feels a little too dangerous.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up this walkthrough on how to create the best quickscope loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3. For more great gun choices, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and our compendium of the best loadouts in Modern Warfare 3. Alternatively, if you're after a more versatile option, consult our list of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3, and in particular our devastatingly strong MW3 MCW loadout.