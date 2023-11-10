MW3 maps list: All 20+ multiplayer maps you can play in Modern Warfare 3
Here are all the maps available in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer
Want to know which multiplayer maps are included in Modern Warfare 3? Call Of Duty has never been a stranger to revisiting old content from its storied past, but Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 takes this to brand new levels. Not only does the Carry Forward system make all 60-odd guns from MW2 playable in MW3, but the core multiplayer map roster is exclusively made up of classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.
For a rundown of all 20+ maps available in MW3, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through all the maps, their modes, the games they come from, and what to expect from each map in Modern Warfare 3.
Every map in Modern Warfare 3
Below is the full list of all maps included in (or coming soon to) Modern Warfare 3:
|MW3 map
|Modes
|Last seen in
|Playable at launch?
|Afghan
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Derail
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Estate
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Favela
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Highrise
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Invasion
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Karachi
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Quarry
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Rundown
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Rust
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Scrapyard
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Skidrow
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Sub Base
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Terminal
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Underpass
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Wasteland
|Core
|MW2 (2009)
|Yes
|Levin Resort
|Ground War
|New
|Yes
|Orlov Military Base
|Ground War
|New
|Yes
|Popov Power
|Ground War
|New
|Yes
|Operation: Spearhead
|War Mode
|New
|Yes
|Farm 18 (Upcoming)
|Core
|MW2 (2022)
|Post-launch update
|Mercado (Upcoming)
|Core
|MW2 (2022)
|Post-launch update
|Shoot House (Upcoming)
|Core
|MW2 (2022)
|Post-launch update
The majority of the maps are available for "Core" multiplayer modes, which includes classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, Control, and Free-For-All. You'll also notice that the final maps in the table will not be released at launch, but in a post-launch update. Activision have confirmed that four new maps are coming in this update, of which we only know three - Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House. All four maps are being brought into Modern Warfare 3 from the previous year's MW2 map roster.
Below you can take a closer look at each of the maps in Modern Warfare 3.
Afghan
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Derail
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Estate
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Favela
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Highrise
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Invasion
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Karachi
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Quarry
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Rundown
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Rust
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Scrapyard
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Skidrow
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Sub Base
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Terminal
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Underpass
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Wasteland
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Levin Resort
- Modes: Ground War
- Last seen in: New
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Orlov Military Base
- Modes: Ground War
- Last seen in: New
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Popov Power
- Modes: Ground War
- Last seen in: New
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Operation: Spearhead
- Modes: War Mode
- Last seen in: New
- Playable at launch?: Yes
Farm 18 (Upcoming)
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2022)
- Playable at launch?: Post-launch update
Mercado (Upcoming)
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2022)
- Playable at launch?: Post-launch update
Shoot House (Upcoming)
- Modes: Core
- Last seen in: MW2 (2022)
- Playable at launch?: Post-launch update
That's all the multiplayer maps available in Modern Warfare 3, including a sneak peak at a few upcoming maps to boot! If you want to get stuck into all the multiplayer madness, check out our guides on the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, as well as the best MW3 loadouts that you can put together right now.