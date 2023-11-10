Want to know which multiplayer maps are included in Modern Warfare 3? Call Of Duty has never been a stranger to revisiting old content from its storied past, but Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 takes this to brand new levels. Not only does the Carry Forward system make all 60-odd guns from MW2 playable in MW3, but the core multiplayer map roster is exclusively made up of classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.

For a rundown of all 20+ maps available in MW3, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through all the maps, their modes, the games they come from, and what to expect from each map in Modern Warfare 3.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Every map in Modern Warfare 3

Below is the full list of all maps included in (or coming soon to) Modern Warfare 3:

MW3 map Modes Last seen in Playable at launch? Afghan Core MW2 (2009) Yes Derail Core MW2 (2009) Yes Estate Core MW2 (2009) Yes Favela Core MW2 (2009) Yes Highrise Core MW2 (2009) Yes Invasion Core MW2 (2009) Yes Karachi Core MW2 (2009) Yes Quarry Core MW2 (2009) Yes Rundown Core MW2 (2009) Yes Rust Core MW2 (2009) Yes Scrapyard Core MW2 (2009) Yes Skidrow Core MW2 (2009) Yes Sub Base Core MW2 (2009) Yes Terminal Core MW2 (2009) Yes Underpass Core MW2 (2009) Yes Wasteland Core MW2 (2009) Yes Levin Resort Ground War New Yes Orlov Military Base Ground War New Yes Popov Power Ground War New Yes Operation: Spearhead War Mode New Yes Farm 18 (Upcoming) Core MW2 (2022) Post-launch update Mercado (Upcoming) Core MW2 (2022) Post-launch update Shoot House (Upcoming) Core MW2 (2022) Post-launch update

The majority of the maps are available for "Core" multiplayer modes, which includes classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, Control, and Free-For-All. You'll also notice that the final maps in the table will not be released at launch, but in a post-launch update. Activision have confirmed that four new maps are coming in this update, of which we only know three - Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House. All four maps are being brought into Modern Warfare 3 from the previous year's MW2 map roster.

Below you can take a closer look at each of the maps in Modern Warfare 3.

Afghan

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Derail

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Estate

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Favela

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Highrise

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Invasion

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Karachi

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Quarry

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Rundown

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Rust

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Scrapyard

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Skidrow

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Sub Base

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Terminal

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Underpass

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Wasteland

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2009)

MW2 (2009) Playable at launch?: Yes

Levin Resort

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Ground War

Ground War Last seen in: New

New Playable at launch?: Yes

Orlov Military Base

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Ground War

Ground War Last seen in: New

New Playable at launch?: Yes

Popov Power

Image credit: Activision

Modes: Ground War

Ground War Last seen in: New

New Playable at launch?: Yes

Operation: Spearhead

Image credit: Activision

Modes: War Mode

War Mode Last seen in: New

New Playable at launch?: Yes

Farm 18 (Upcoming)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2022)

MW2 (2022) Playable at launch?: Post-launch update

Mercado (Upcoming)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2022)

MW2 (2022) Playable at launch?: Post-launch update

Shoot House (Upcoming)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Modes: Core

Core Last seen in: MW2 (2022)

MW2 (2022) Playable at launch?: Post-launch update

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's all the multiplayer maps available in Modern Warfare 3, including a sneak peak at a few upcoming maps to boot! If you want to get stuck into all the multiplayer madness, check out our guides on the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, as well as the best MW3 loadouts that you can put together right now.