If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MW3 maps list: All 20+ multiplayer maps you can play in Modern Warfare 3

Here are all the maps available in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Shoot House.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on

Want to know which multiplayer maps are included in Modern Warfare 3? Call Of Duty has never been a stranger to revisiting old content from its storied past, but Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 takes this to brand new levels. Not only does the Carry Forward system make all 60-odd guns from MW2 playable in MW3, but the core multiplayer map roster is exclusively made up of classic maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.

For a rundown of all 20+ maps available in MW3, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through all the maps, their modes, the games they come from, and what to expect from each map in Modern Warfare 3.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Every map in Modern Warfare 3

Below is the full list of all maps included in (or coming soon to) Modern Warfare 3:

MW3 map Modes Last seen in Playable at launch?
Afghan Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Derail Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Estate Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Favela Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Highrise Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Invasion Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Karachi Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Quarry Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Rundown Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Rust Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Scrapyard Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Skidrow Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Sub Base Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Terminal Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Underpass Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Wasteland Core MW2 (2009) Yes
Levin Resort Ground War New Yes
Orlov Military Base Ground War New Yes
Popov Power Ground War New Yes
Operation: Spearhead War Mode New Yes
Farm 18 (Upcoming) Core MW2 (2022) Post-launch update
Mercado (Upcoming) Core MW2 (2022) Post-launch update
Shoot House (Upcoming) Core MW2 (2022) Post-launch update

The majority of the maps are available for "Core" multiplayer modes, which includes classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, Control, and Free-For-All. You'll also notice that the final maps in the table will not be released at launch, but in a post-launch update. Activision have confirmed that four new maps are coming in this update, of which we only know three - Farm 18, Mercado, and Shoot House. All four maps are being brought into Modern Warfare 3 from the previous year's MW2 map roster.

Below you can take a closer look at each of the maps in Modern Warfare 3.

Afghan

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Afghan.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Derail

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Derail.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Estate

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Estate.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Favela

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Favela.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Highrise

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Highrise.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Invasion

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Invasion.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Karachi

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Karachi.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Quarry

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Quarry.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Rundown

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Rundown.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Rust

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Rust.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Scrapyard

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Scrapyard.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Skidrow

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Skidrow.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Sub Base

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Sub Base.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Terminal

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Terminal.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Underpass

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Underpass.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Wasteland

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Wasteland.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2009)
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Levin Resort

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Levin Resort.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Ground War
  • Last seen in: New
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Orlov Military Base

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Orlov Military Base.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Ground War
  • Last seen in: New
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Popov Power

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Popov Power.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: Ground War
  • Last seen in: New
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Operation: Spearhead

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Operation: Spearhead.
Image credit: Activision
  • Modes: War Mode
  • Last seen in: New
  • Playable at launch?: Yes

Farm 18 (Upcoming)

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Farm 18.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2022)
  • Playable at launch?: Post-launch update

Mercado (Upcoming)

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Mercado.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2022)
  • Playable at launch?: Post-launch update

Shoot House (Upcoming)

An establishing shot of the Modern Warfare 3 map Shoot House.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
  • Modes: Core
  • Last seen in: MW2 (2022)
  • Playable at launch?: Post-launch update

That's all the multiplayer maps available in Modern Warfare 3, including a sneak peak at a few upcoming maps to boot! If you want to get stuck into all the multiplayer madness, check out our guides on the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, as well as the best MW3 loadouts that you can put together right now.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
PC PS4 PS5 Shooter Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is sheriff of Guidestown at RPS, and since joining the team in 2018, he's written over 1,000 guides for the site. He loves playing dangerously competitive games and factory sims, injuring himself playing badminton, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Comments