Modern Warfare 3 weapon list: All 115 weapons in MW3
Including all the MW2 guns and MW3 guns together
Looking for the full list of all weapons in MW3? In an unprecedented move in COD history, the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings with it a whopping 115 guns and other weapons for players to choose between. This is thanks mainly to the Carry Forward system, which brings every gun from Modern Warfare 2 over to the new game. But on top of this, there's a surprising number of new weapons in MW3 as well.
With this COD title more than any other, it's pretty hard to get a decent grasp of the weapons on offer when they are so goddamn many of them. That's where we come in. Below you'll find our full Modern Warfare 3 weapon list, containing every primary weapon, secondary weapon, launcher, and melee weapon in the game, including all the old MW2 guns being brought forward into MW3.
Modern Warfare 3 weapon list
All the Modern Warfare 2 guns and weapons are also freely available to use in Modern Warfare 3, albeit with different balancing. That makes for 78 MW2 weapons, combined with an extra 37 guns and weapons added specifically for MW3. That means at launch, Modern Warfare 3 has a total of 115 weapons to choose from - by far the most at launch of any COD title in history.
Below is the full list of all weapons in Modern Warfare 3:
|Weapon
|Type
|Game
|DG-58
|Assault Rifle
|MW3
|FR 5.56
|Assault Rifle
|MW3
|Holger 556
|Assault Rifle
|MW3
|MCW
|Assault Rifle
|MW3
|MTZ-556
|Assault Rifle
|MW3
|SVA-545
|Assault Rifle
|MW3
|Chimera
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|FR Avancer
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|ISO Hemlock
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|Kastov 545
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|Kastov 762
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|Kastov-74U
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|Lachmann-556
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|M13B
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|M13C
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|M16
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|M4
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|STB 556
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|TAQ-56
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|Tempus Razorback
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|TR-76 Geist
|Assault Rifle
|MW2
|BAS-B
|Battle RIfle
|MW3
|MTZ-762
|Battle RIfle
|MW3
|Sidewinder
|Battle Rifle
|MW3
|Cronen Squall
|Battle Rifle
|MW2
|FTAC Recon
|Battle Rifle
|MW2
|Lachmann-762
|Battle Rifle
|MW2
|S0-14
|Battle Rifle
|MW2
|TAQ-V
|Battle Rifle
|MW2
|AMR9
|SMG
|MW3
|Rival-9
|SMG
|MW3
|Striker
|SMG
|MW3
|Striker 9
|SMG
|MW3
|WSP Swarm
|SMG
|MW3
|WSP-9
|SMG
|MW3
|BAS-P
|SMG
|MW2
|Fennec 45
|SMG
|MW2
|FSS Hurricane
|SMG
|MW2
|ISO 45
|SMG
|MW2
|ISO 9mm
|SMG
|MW2
|Lachmann Shroud
|SMG
|MW2
|Lachmann Sub
|SMG
|MW2
|Minibak
|SMG
|MW2
|MX9
|SMG
|MW2
|PDSW 528
|SMG
|MW2
|Vaznev-9k
|SMG
|MW2
|Vel 46
|SMG
|MW2
|Haymaker
|Shotgun
|MW3
|Lockwood 680
|Shotgun
|MW3
|Riveter
|Shotgun
|MW3
|Bryson 800
|Shotgun
|MW2
|Bryson 890
|Shotgun
|MW2
|Expedite 12
|Shotgun
|MW2
|KV Broadside
|Shotgun
|MW2
|Lockwood 300
|Shotgun
|MW2
|MX Guardian
|Shotgun
|MW2
|Bruen Mk9
|LMG
|MW3
|DG-58 LSW
|LMG
|MW3
|Holger 26
|LMG
|MW3
|Pulemyot 762
|LMG
|MW3
|TAQ Eradicator
|LMG
|MW3
|556 Icarus
|LMG
|MW2
|HCR 56
|LMG
|MW2
|Raal MG
|LMG
|MW2
|Rapp H
|LMG
|MW2
|RPK
|LMG
|MW2
|Sakin MG38
|LMG
|MW2
|DM56
|Marksman Rifle
|MW3
|KVD Enforcer
|Marksman Rifle
|MW3
|MCW 6.8
|Marksman Rifle
|MW3
|MTZ Interceptor
|Marksman Rifle
|MW3
|Crossbow
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|EBR-14
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|LM-S
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|Lockwood Mk2
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|SA-B 50
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|SP-R 208
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|TAQ-M
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|Tempus Torrent
|Marksman Rifle
|MW2
|KATT-AMR
|Sniper Rifle
|MW3
|KV Inhibitor
|Sniper Rifle
|MW3
|Longbow
|Sniper Rifle
|MW3
|Carrack .300
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|FJX Imperium
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|LA-B 330
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|MCPR-300
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|Signal 50
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|SP-X 80
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|Victus XMR
|Sniper Rifle
|MW2
|Riot Shield
|Shield
|MW2
|COR-45
|Pistol
|MW3
|Renetti
|Pistol
|MW3
|TYR
|Pistol
|MW3
|WSP Stinger
|Pistol
|MW3
|.50 GS
|Pistol
|MW2
|9mm Daemon
|Pistol
|MW2
|Basilisk
|Pistol
|MW2
|FTAC Siege
|Pistol
|MW2
|GS Magna
|Pistol
|MW2
|P890
|Pistol
|MW2
|X12
|Pistol
|MW2
|X13 Auto
|Pistol
|MW2
|RGL-80
|Launcher
|MW3
|JOKR
|Launcher
|MW2
|PILA
|Launcher
|MW2
|RPG-7
|Launcher
|MW2
|STRELA-P
|Launcher
|MW2
|Gutter Knife
|Melee
|MW3
|Karambit
|Melee
|MW3
|Box Cutter
|Melee
|MW2
|Combat Knife
|Melee
|MW2
|Dual Kamas
|Melee
|MW2
|Dual Kodachis
|Melee
|MW2
|Ice Axe
|Melee
|MW2
|Tonfa
|Melee
|MW2
Overall, this means of the primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3, there are: 21 Assault Rifles, 8 Battle Rifles, 18 SMGs, 9 Shotguns, 11 LMGs, 12 Marksman Rifles, 10 Sniper Rifles, and the Riot Shield. For secondaries, there are 12 Pistols, 5 Launchers, and 8 Melee weapons. That's a whole lot of choice.
That wraps up this quick guide on all the different guns and weapons in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to make the most of your time in MW3 mutiplayer, check out our guide on how to slide-cancel in Modern Warfare 3, and on the new MW3 Cutthroat mode.