Modern Warfare 3 weapon list: All 115 weapons in MW3

Including all the MW2 guns and MW3 guns together

A player's sniper scope zooms in on an enemy soldier in Modern Warfare 3.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision
Guide by Ollie Toms
Looking for the full list of all weapons in MW3? In an unprecedented move in COD history, the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings with it a whopping 115 guns and other weapons for players to choose between. This is thanks mainly to the Carry Forward system, which brings every gun from Modern Warfare 2 over to the new game. But on top of this, there's a surprising number of new weapons in MW3 as well.

With this COD title more than any other, it's pretty hard to get a decent grasp of the weapons on offer when they are so goddamn many of them. That's where we come in. Below you'll find our full Modern Warfare 3 weapon list, containing every primary weapon, secondary weapon, launcher, and melee weapon in the game, including all the old MW2 guns being brought forward into MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 weapon list

All the Modern Warfare 2 guns and weapons are also freely available to use in Modern Warfare 3, albeit with different balancing. That makes for 78 MW2 weapons, combined with an extra 37 guns and weapons added specifically for MW3. That means at launch, Modern Warfare 3 has a total of 115 weapons to choose from - by far the most at launch of any COD title in history.

Below is the full list of all weapons in Modern Warfare 3:

Weapon Type Game
DG-58 Assault Rifle MW3
FR 5.56 Assault Rifle MW3
Holger 556 Assault Rifle MW3
MCW Assault Rifle MW3
MTZ-556 Assault Rifle MW3
SVA-545 Assault Rifle MW3
Chimera Assault Rifle MW2
FR Avancer Assault Rifle MW2
ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle MW2
Kastov 545 Assault Rifle MW2
Kastov 762 Assault Rifle MW2
Kastov-74U Assault Rifle MW2
Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle MW2
M13B Assault Rifle MW2
M13C Assault Rifle MW2
M16 Assault Rifle MW2
M4 Assault Rifle MW2
STB 556 Assault Rifle MW2
TAQ-56 Assault Rifle MW2
Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle MW2
TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle MW2
BAS-B Battle RIfle MW3
MTZ-762 Battle RIfle MW3
Sidewinder Battle Rifle MW3
Cronen Squall Battle Rifle MW2
FTAC Recon Battle Rifle MW2
Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle MW2
S0-14 Battle Rifle MW2
TAQ-V Battle Rifle MW2
AMR9 SMG MW3
Rival-9 SMG MW3
Striker SMG MW3
Striker 9 SMG MW3
WSP Swarm SMG MW3
WSP-9 SMG MW3
BAS-P SMG MW2
Fennec 45 SMG MW2
FSS Hurricane SMG MW2
ISO 45 SMG MW2
ISO 9mm SMG MW2
Lachmann Shroud SMG MW2
Lachmann Sub SMG MW2
Minibak SMG MW2
MX9 SMG MW2
PDSW 528 SMG MW2
Vaznev-9k SMG MW2
Vel 46 SMG MW2
Haymaker Shotgun MW3
Lockwood 680 Shotgun MW3
Riveter Shotgun MW3
Bryson 800 Shotgun MW2
Bryson 890 Shotgun MW2
Expedite 12 Shotgun MW2
KV Broadside Shotgun MW2
Lockwood 300 Shotgun MW2
MX Guardian Shotgun MW2
Bruen Mk9 LMG MW3
DG-58 LSW LMG MW3
Holger 26 LMG MW3
Pulemyot 762 LMG MW3
TAQ Eradicator LMG MW3
556 Icarus LMG MW2
HCR 56 LMG MW2
Raal MG LMG MW2
Rapp H LMG MW2
RPK LMG MW2
Sakin MG38 LMG MW2
DM56 Marksman Rifle MW3
KVD Enforcer Marksman Rifle MW3
MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle MW3
MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle MW3
Crossbow Marksman Rifle MW2
EBR-14 Marksman Rifle MW2
LM-S Marksman Rifle MW2
Lockwood Mk2 Marksman Rifle MW2
SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle MW2
SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle MW2
TAQ-M Marksman Rifle MW2
Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle MW2
KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle MW3
KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle MW3
Longbow Sniper Rifle MW3
Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle MW2
FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle MW2
LA-B 330 Sniper Rifle MW2
MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle MW2
Signal 50 Sniper Rifle MW2
SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle MW2
Victus XMR Sniper Rifle MW2
Riot Shield Shield MW2
COR-45 Pistol MW3
Renetti Pistol MW3
TYR Pistol MW3
WSP Stinger Pistol MW3
.50 GS Pistol MW2
9mm Daemon Pistol MW2
Basilisk Pistol MW2
FTAC Siege Pistol MW2
GS Magna Pistol MW2
P890 Pistol MW2
X12 Pistol MW2
X13 Auto Pistol MW2
RGL-80 Launcher MW3
JOKR Launcher MW2
PILA Launcher MW2
RPG-7 Launcher MW2
STRELA-P Launcher MW2
Gutter Knife Melee MW3
Karambit Melee MW3
Box Cutter Melee MW2
Combat Knife Melee MW2
Dual Kamas Melee MW2
Dual Kodachis Melee MW2
Ice Axe Melee MW2
Tonfa Melee MW2

Overall, this means of the primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3, there are: 21 Assault Rifles, 8 Battle Rifles, 18 SMGs, 9 Shotguns, 11 LMGs, 12 Marksman Rifles, 10 Sniper Rifles, and the Riot Shield. For secondaries, there are 12 Pistols, 5 Launchers, and 8 Melee weapons. That's a whole lot of choice.

