Modern Warfare 3 weapon list: All 115 weapons in MW3

Looking for the full list of all weapons in MW3? In an unprecedented move in COD history, the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings with it a whopping 115 guns and other weapons for players to choose between. This is thanks mainly to the Carry Forward system, which brings every gun from Modern Warfare 2 over to the new game. But on top of this, there's a surprising number of new weapons in MW3 as well.

With this COD title more than any other, it's pretty hard to get a decent grasp of the weapons on offer when they are so goddamn many of them. That's where we come in. Below you'll find our full Modern Warfare 3 weapon list, containing every primary weapon, secondary weapon, launcher, and melee weapon in the game, including all the old MW2 guns being brought forward into MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 weapon list

All the Modern Warfare 2 guns and weapons are also freely available to use in Modern Warfare 3, albeit with different balancing. That makes for 78 MW2 weapons, combined with an extra 37 guns and weapons added specifically for MW3. That means at launch, Modern Warfare 3 has a total of 115 weapons to choose from - by far the most at launch of any COD title in history.

Below is the full list of all weapons in Modern Warfare 3:

Weapon Type Game DG-58 Assault Rifle MW3 FR 5.56 Assault Rifle MW3 Holger 556 Assault Rifle MW3 MCW Assault Rifle MW3 MTZ-556 Assault Rifle MW3 SVA-545 Assault Rifle MW3 Chimera Assault Rifle MW2 FR Avancer Assault Rifle MW2 ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle MW2 Kastov 545 Assault Rifle MW2 Kastov 762 Assault Rifle MW2 Kastov-74U Assault Rifle MW2 Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle MW2 M13B Assault Rifle MW2 M13C Assault Rifle MW2 M16 Assault Rifle MW2 M4 Assault Rifle MW2 STB 556 Assault Rifle MW2 TAQ-56 Assault Rifle MW2 Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle MW2 TR-76 Geist Assault Rifle MW2 BAS-B Battle RIfle MW3 MTZ-762 Battle RIfle MW3 Sidewinder Battle Rifle MW3 Cronen Squall Battle Rifle MW2 FTAC Recon Battle Rifle MW2 Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle MW2 S0-14 Battle Rifle MW2 TAQ-V Battle Rifle MW2 AMR9 SMG MW3 Rival-9 SMG MW3 Striker SMG MW3 Striker 9 SMG MW3 WSP Swarm SMG MW3 WSP-9 SMG MW3 BAS-P SMG MW2 Fennec 45 SMG MW2 FSS Hurricane SMG MW2 ISO 45 SMG MW2 ISO 9mm SMG MW2 Lachmann Shroud SMG MW2 Lachmann Sub SMG MW2 Minibak SMG MW2 MX9 SMG MW2 PDSW 528 SMG MW2 Vaznev-9k SMG MW2 Vel 46 SMG MW2 Haymaker Shotgun MW3 Lockwood 680 Shotgun MW3 Riveter Shotgun MW3 Bryson 800 Shotgun MW2 Bryson 890 Shotgun MW2 Expedite 12 Shotgun MW2 KV Broadside Shotgun MW2 Lockwood 300 Shotgun MW2 MX Guardian Shotgun MW2 Bruen Mk9 LMG MW3 DG-58 LSW LMG MW3 Holger 26 LMG MW3 Pulemyot 762 LMG MW3 TAQ Eradicator LMG MW3 556 Icarus LMG MW2 HCR 56 LMG MW2 Raal MG LMG MW2 Rapp H LMG MW2 RPK LMG MW2 Sakin MG38 LMG MW2 DM56 Marksman Rifle MW3 KVD Enforcer Marksman Rifle MW3 MCW 6.8 Marksman Rifle MW3 MTZ Interceptor Marksman Rifle MW3 Crossbow Marksman Rifle MW2 EBR-14 Marksman Rifle MW2 LM-S Marksman Rifle MW2 Lockwood Mk2 Marksman Rifle MW2 SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle MW2 SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle MW2 TAQ-M Marksman Rifle MW2 Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle MW2 KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle MW3 KV Inhibitor Sniper Rifle MW3 Longbow Sniper Rifle MW3 Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle MW2 FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle MW2 LA-B 330 Sniper Rifle MW2 MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle MW2 Signal 50 Sniper Rifle MW2 SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle MW2 Victus XMR Sniper Rifle MW2 Riot Shield Shield MW2 COR-45 Pistol MW3 Renetti Pistol MW3 TYR Pistol MW3 WSP Stinger Pistol MW3 .50 GS Pistol MW2 9mm Daemon Pistol MW2 Basilisk Pistol MW2 FTAC Siege Pistol MW2 GS Magna Pistol MW2 P890 Pistol MW2 X12 Pistol MW2 X13 Auto Pistol MW2 RGL-80 Launcher MW3 JOKR Launcher MW2 PILA Launcher MW2 RPG-7 Launcher MW2 STRELA-P Launcher MW2 Gutter Knife Melee MW3 Karambit Melee MW3 Box Cutter Melee MW2 Combat Knife Melee MW2 Dual Kamas Melee MW2 Dual Kodachis Melee MW2 Ice Axe Melee MW2 Tonfa Melee MW2

Overall, this means of the primary weapons in Modern Warfare 3, there are: 21 Assault Rifles, 8 Battle Rifles, 18 SMGs, 9 Shotguns, 11 LMGs, 12 Marksman Rifles, 10 Sniper Rifles, and the Riot Shield. For secondaries, there are 12 Pistols, 5 Launchers, and 8 Melee weapons. That's a whole lot of choice.

