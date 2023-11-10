Looking for the very best Pistol in Modern Warfare 3? Sidearms have often - understandably - taken a backseat in Call Of Duty's weapons rosters, particularly when the ability to carry two primary weapons is a possibility. But in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 more than anywhere else, you have a great deal of choice when it comes to which Pistol to take into battle. And some of them are really startlingly powerful in their own right.

In this guide we'll walk you through the very best Pistols in Modern Warfare 3, not only ranking each Pistol from best to worst, but going into detail with each of the 12 sidearms on offer and explaining what makes them so powerful (or not).

What is the best Pistol in MW3?

In the current meta, the best Pistol in Modern Warfare 3 is the Renetti. This is thanks entirely to the Renetti's unique JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, which transforms the three-shot-burst Pistol into a devastating full-auto SMG. And not just any old SMG, but one of the best SMGs in MW3.

Here is our Modern Warfare 3 Pistol tier list:

Renetti FTAC Siege Basilisk TYR 9mm Daemon WSP Stinger COR-45 P890 X13 Auto .50 GS GS Magna X12

If you want a fuller understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of each of these sidearms, check out our writeups below on all 12 Pistols in MW3.

12. X12

The X12 is just about the lowest rung on the ladder in Modern Warfare 3's entire 115-strong weapons roster. It's still capable of securing kills, and it handles alright for a Pistol, but the very low damage-per-second just kills any enthusiasm that anyone might have for using the X12. There's not much more to be said. It's just extremely hard to get kills in a fair fight with the X12 when your opponent is using any other weapon - Pistol or not.

11. GS Magna

The GS Magna is firmly in the lower end of the Pistol ranking list, with medium damage, medium fire rate, and quite a lot of recoil. Not only is there a big kick between the first and second shots with the GS Magna, but it also has a lot of visual recoil that makes things very difficult to hit your target. It's also fairly slow in terms of handling and mobility speeds for a Pistol.

10. .50 GS

The punchy .50 GS Desert Eagle is sadly overshadowed by the much punchier and easier to use Basilisk and Tyr hand cannons. Particularly with the increased health pools of Modern Warfare 3, the .50 GS's damage just isn't high enough to make up for its strong upward kick and slow fire rate.

9. X13 Auto

The X13 Auto is actually not a terrible choice for a fast-acting sidearm in MW3. It has an exceptionally fast rate of fire at getting on for 1000 rpm. The downside is the low damage-per-shot and accuracy, which means your need to put quite a bit of effort into creating the right X13 loadout. More effort than I'd like to put into a Pistol loadout, to be honest. Still, it's pretty fun to use, especially Akimbo.

8. P890

The P890 beats out the X12 in damage and mobility, allowing you to play much more aggressive with this Pistol. It also has a fairly decent fire rate considering it also beats out similar pistols in the damage-per-shot department. It's far from a bad Pistol, so don't get the wrong impression from this low ranking. It's just that there are better, more reliable options nowadays.

7. COR-45

The COR-45 is built around a single concept: reliability. It has great handling, it's pretty accurate, and its range is also very respectable for a handgun. If it had a stronger damage profile, it would easily be top-tier in the Pistol category. But while it's very easy to use, it's held back a bit by the mid-tier damage and fire rate. You should definitely pop the XRK V6 Match attachment on it to eke out a bit more fire rate if you want to use the COR-45.

6. WSP Stinger

The WSP Stinger is a fairly effective Pistol which essentially acts like a Micro Uzi SMG. This full-auto, fast-firing sidearm leaves a fair bit to be desired in the recoil and accuracy department, but what do you expect from an Uzi? The point is to deal good, reliable damage-per-second up close, and the WSP Stinger, while not the best in this category, does an admirable job.

Check out our best MW3 WSP Stinger loadout guide for more details!

5. 9mm Daemon

The 9mm Daemon is one of those Pistols where you might try it out for a few minutes and decide that it's a fairly low-ranking Pistol. But kit it out properly and it becomes what the X12 and P890 wish they could be. It's fast-firing, reliable, and accurate, with decent range and damage potential even in MW3's high-health-pool matches.

4. TYR

The TYR revolver packs a real punch, making it a deadly rival of the Basilisk. It's not exactly a forgiving or reliable choice of sidearm - at least, not without a lot of practice. Like any revolver, the punch comes at the cost of a hefty and unpleasant kick, and generally I'd still opt for the Basilisk over the TYR - but only just. They're both great choices.

3. Basilisk

The Basilisk hits like a truck, and back in the MW2 days it was the go-to sidearm for many players. There aren't many sidearms that you can legitimately turn into a one-handed sniper rifle, but the Basilisk is the best choice if you want to give it a go. With the right attachments it has stellar range and damage potential, and while it does of course have a big kick, that can be mitigated as well. With a bit of practice, the Basilisk can become a real powerhouse Pistol that can fare well even in a lobby full of primary weapons.

For more information, check out our guide to the best Basilisk loadout in MW3!

2. FTAC Siege

The FTAC Siege is unbelievably strong, and very nearly takes the top spot in our Pistols tier list. It's a full-auto beast with low recoil and high accuracy, and with the right attachments you can more or less remove that recoil altogether. It's a testament to the FTAC Siege's strength that if we put it in our best MW3 SMG tier list, it would rank solidly mid-tier. Not too shabby for a sidearm!

1. Renetti

The Renetti is our pick for the best Pistol in Modern Warfare 3. Without attachments it's fairly mid-tier as a reliable but low-damage three-shot burst Pistol. But like the FTAC Siege, it can essentially function as a (really very good) SMG. The downside is that you'll need to max out your level with the Renetti in order to unlock the key attachment, the JAK Ferocity Carbine conversion kit. But once you have it, the Renetti turns into one of the best guns out there, and for a sidearm, that's just insane. Great damage, great accuracy, decent range, low recoil. The full-auto Renetti has it all.

To make the most of this top-tier Pistol, read our guide on the best Renetti loadout in MW3!

And that's that: we've been through every last Pistol available in Modern Warfare 3, including all the old MW2 Pistols brought forward into the new game. If you want to expand your knowledge into other weapon classes, check out our guides on the best Assault Rifle, best Sniper Rifle, best LMG, and best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3. You can also read our more general guides on the best guns in MW3 and the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts.