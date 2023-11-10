Best MW3 WSP Stinger loadout and class setup

What is the best WSP Stinger loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The WSP Stinger fully-automatic handgun is all about getting up close and personal. While it sits more comfortably as a secondary weapon in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, that doesn't mean that you shouldn't give it the care and attention it deserves by suiting and booting it with the best loadout. Though it be but little, it is fierce.

The WSP Stinger is a solid pistol choice to run with and by adding the attachments, perks, equipment, and picking a suitable primary outlined below alongside it, you'll only reinforce its damage-dealing potential in MW3.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the WSP Stinger in MW3?

A credible sidearm choice, like the Renetti, the WSP Stinger excels in close range combat and,despite its compact size, is still very capable of packing a punch. Unlocked at level 16, the WSP Stinger setup below will play into the gun's strengths and make it an excellent support weapon for your primary.

By following our guide, you'll be racking up the kills in those close quarter encounters. You're best off using the WSP Stinger as secondary, but what a secondary it is. The high fire rate steadied with the attachments below makes for a deadly handgun.

Best WSP Stinger loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: Sapphire-12 Laser

Stock: WSP Factory Stock

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

With the five attachments listed below, you can help keep the aggressive WSP Stinger firm and steady in Modern Warfare 3. Increasing recoil control, hip-fire accuracy, and propping it up with more ammo are essential for this loadout. Read on to see, in detail, what each attachment brings to the table.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

With such an intense fire rate, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the recoil control suffers as a consequence. With the Monolithic Suppressor, you can create a steadier weapon. That's not all though, this muzzle also keeps you off your enemy's minimap by suppressing your shots. The WSP Stinger is a close-range weapon, so being able to sneak up before unleashing its, now calmer, bullets is a well grounded attachment for your MW3 loadout.

Laser: Sapphire-12 Laser

With the recoil control boosted (plus, more on that soon), it's a good idea to pay attention to how well your WSP Stinger fires from the hip. The Sapphire-12 Laser will do the hard work for you. By increasing your hip-fire accuracy, this Laser choice will make you even deadlier in close-range battles.

Stock: WSP Factory Stock

You'll get tired of hearing this, but it's very important. Recoil control for a close-quarters weapon is a real advantage. The WSP Factory Stock works magic by increasing both recoil control and aiming stability as well as aim walking speed, meaning both your mobility and steadiness should reap the rewards from this loadout attachment.

Magazine: 32 Round Mag

At default, the WSP Stinger only has a 20 round magazine. With such a ferocious fire rate, you'll want to equip the 32 Round Mag unlocked at level 14 to grant yourself some more precious ammo.

Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

It's the last we'll say on it, but the Marauder Grip is another great addition in your big to get that recoil under control. With such an erratic fire rate on the WSP Stinger, increasing recoil control is essential if you want to make sure you're cruising the map with a competitive secondary weapon.

Best WSP Stinger class setup: Secondary weapon

Longbow, MTZ Interceptor.

When you've got the WSP Stinger handgun as your secondary, you want to pair it in your MW£ class setup with a gun that does the primary work. For this, we'd recommend the Longbow sniper rifle for quickscoping galore. With the WSP Stinger covering the close-range, it leaves the field wide open for a long range weapon and the Longbow delivers excellent damage with competitive mobility.

We'd also recommend the MTZ Interceptor marksman rifle is another suitable mid-to-long range primary capable of taking out enemies with a single-shot. It's slow-fire hit rate makes pairing it with the WSP Stinger a complimentary setup.

Best WSP Stinger class setup: Perks and equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, EOD Padding, Semtex, Smoke Grenade, Munitions Box.

As a secondary weapon, using the Quick-Grip Gloves will enable you to swap between your primary and the WSP Stinger a lot faster. And while the Gunner Vest is top ranked in our best vest guide, you won't be able to equip it with your secondary weapon. So, instead, we'd opt for the Infantry Vest that'll up your Tac Sprint duration and ultimately improve your mobility. The Lightweight Boots will also keep you moving quickly and the EOD Padding will bolster your defenses against returning fire and explosives.

The Semtex and Smoke Grenade are nifty pieces of equipment to have in your loadout for dealing damage and maneuvering out of danger. If you're feeling especially spicy, you can drop your smoke, follow it up with the Munitions Box and resupply ammo ready for the next engagement.

Best WSP Stinger alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Renetti, TYR.

The Renetti is another great secondary weapon that rips through enemies at close-range. Using our Renetti loadout guide though, you'll also be able to transform the semi-automatic pistol with three-burst rounds into a fully-automatic SMG. This makes it a a notable alternative to the WSP Stinger.

There's also the TYR revolver that operates a little like a hand cannon with its 12.7x55m rounds. It absolutely depends on your playstyle and primary here though as to whether you want to run a slower, but powerful, gun in replacement of the WSP Stinger.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's everything you need to know about putting together the best WSP Stinger loadout in Modern Warfare 3. We'd also advise taking a look at our best loadouts guide and best guns in Modern Warfare 3 to make sure you're choosing the right weapon and loadout to suit your MW3 needs.