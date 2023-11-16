Best MW3 Tyr loadout and class setup

What is the best Tyr loadout and class setup in MW3? The deadly Tyr revolver joins Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 as a brand-new weapon to the franchise's ranks. With a pretty nasty recoil though, you'll want to help the handgun hit its shots as best you can. For this, you'll want to equip the best loadout.

In our guide below, we'll go over the attachments, perks and equipment, and the secondary weapon choice we'd recommend to ensure this sidearm provides the back-up you need across MW3's wide array of game modes.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Tyr in MW3?

The Tyr semi-automatic handgun is a new and unique choice of sidearm in Modern Warfare 3. It's a heavy-hitter, chambering 12.7x55mm bullets with the ability to deal out truly devastating consequences for your opponents. Unfortunately, with such high damage potential, the recoil control and fire rate suffer as a consequence.

Ranked A-tier in our best guns in MW3 list and 4th in our best Pistol guide, it's a pretty impressive pistol choice. Plus, if you utilize the loadout and class setup below, you'll be able to balance out the Tyr's weaknesses, like the insane gun kick we've mentioned, and create a weapon proficient in taking out multiple enemies.

Best Tyr loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Eir's Respite

Trigger Action: Ullr's Fury

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

As mentioned already, the ultimate goal of our best Tyr loadout is to stabilize the pistol as much as possible from the hefty kick it suffers from when firing out its heavy shots. It's also a slower gun in both mobility and fire rate, so working against that with these five attachments is essential to give the Tyr the best chance in gunfights.

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

The Lockshot KT85 Muzzle will keep you center focused as it adds a massive buff to vertical recoil and a slightly less, but still impressive boost to horizontal recoil. It'll lower your ADS speed and aiming idle sway, but you're more likely to utilize hipfire with this handgun, so the slight hit in those stats is worth it..

Optic: Slate Reflector

If you are going to opt to snap your target from your optic, the Slate Reflector will provide you with a subtle blue dot for more precise shots with the Tyr. If you're a fan of thermal sights and aren't running one on your primary, in certain game modes, you may well find the SZ Holotherm a great alternate Optic that'll offer a different insight into your map.

Rear Grip: Eir's Respite

You're usually whipping out your Tyr at true times of need. By equipping the Eir's Respite Read Grip, you'll also enable Pistol Fastdraw, as well as increasing your Tac Stance speed and Sprint-to-Fire speed. It's a really handy attachment for the Tyr as it also lowers your recoil and gun kick control meaning improved handling and mobility. A win-win.

Trigger Action: Ullr's Fury

You don't want anything too heavy on a handgun, weighing it down, when speed and mobility is a must. This responsive Trigger Action attachment will up your fire rate and trigger response time, while sacrificing your aiming idle sway and STF speed. Ali's Regret is also a solid alternative offering up reduced firing delay as a similar attachment swap.

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

Finally, with mobility and recoil at the forefront of this best Tyr loadout, we'd highly recommend the FTAC MSP-98 Handstop. It'll up aim walking speed, vertical recoil, gun kick control, and movement speed with only a slight hit to your horizontal and aim walking steadiness. Not too shabby.

Best Tyr class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW or SVA 545.

You'll be running the Tyr as your sidearm, so your Secondary aka Primary choice is a real personal preference. For an all-arounder though, we'd recommend going for one of the best Assault Rifles, the MCW or SVA 545.

The MCW has impressive stats across the board that make it a great weapon across multiple game modes and maps. When picking the best guns in MW3, the MCW reins supreme for its abilities over close, mid, and long range with solid accuracy, damage, and recoil control even with no attachments.

The SVA 545 is another nifty runaround on a lot of maps for its unique hyperburst ability tearing enemies with a quick immediate succession of bullets. The damage potential on the SVA 545 pairs nicely with the Tyr laying in wait in the secondary slot.

Best Tyr class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Bone Conduction Headset, Flash Grenade, Frag Grenade, Trophy System

To pair with our mobility and close-range Tyr loadout, the Infantry Vest will keep that Tac Sprint duration high and refreshed. The Quick-Grip Gloves will increase your weapon swap speed and the Covert Sneakers will completely eliminate your footstep sounds, meaning more stealth and sneaking to get closer to your enemies. Gear wise, we'd suggest the Bone Conduction Headset to reduce the overall combat noise, meaning you can hone in on enemies' footsteps and gunshots much clearer. Taking you out of your opponent's headphones and putting them very much in yours.

We'd opt here for the classic Flash and Frag Grenade combo, first blinding and confusing your enemies and also being able to dish out damage from a cooked up Frag from afar. For the Field Upgrade slot, this really comes down to personal choice and how you like to play. Here, we've recommended the Trophy System for guarding you defensively whilst you hold the fort with your pistol, but you're more than welcome to tweak this to suit your individual game needs..

Best Tyr alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Renetti or WSP Stinger

If you've been reading our other MW3 best loadouts, no doubt you'll have come across us talking about the Renetti and its loadout transformation from handgun to fully-automatic SMG. Given its secondary weapon slot status, to be able to have a pistol that fires out shots like a SMG with great control and without having to use the Overkill or Gunner Vest, is quite a game changing gun. Unsurprisingly then, we'd recommend it as an alternative to the Tyr.

The WSP Stinger is another solid pistol choice for its damage-dealing potential despite its compact size. This lightweight support weapon is great at close range and does the job you'd expect from your Secondary weapon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you've made it this far, you'll find yourself equipped with the best Tyr loadout to run across the wide array of Modern Warfare 3 maps. For more on how the Tyr competes amongst the other weapons in the armory, check out our Modern Warfare 3 best guns tier list guide for the top-tier rundown.