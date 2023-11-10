Best MW3 MCW loadout and class setup

Looking for the best MCW loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3? With Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now fully released, thousands of players have begun the latest search for their favourite go-to weapon. And I'll tell you right now - for a great many of those players, that gun will end up being the MCW Assault Rifle.

As dominant now as it was in the MW3 beta, the MCW is a perfect balance of damage, range, accuracy, and handling. And that makes it the ideal chassis on which to build a near-unstoppable MCW class. Below we'll walk you through the attachments, perks, and other choices you need to make to build the best MCW loadout in Modern Warfare 3 right now.

Why use the MCW in MW3?

The MCW was the poster-child Assault Rifle of the Modern Warfare 3 beta. It's dangerously effective at both close and mid-range, with high damage and accuracy even without attachments. Compared to its immediate rivals, the MCW gives you the most reliability across all ranges and encounter types.

The MCW is no slouch in the handling department either, only just lagging a little behind the more SMG-like MTZ-556. Overall it's a fantastically well-rounded and easy to use gun, and the best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 right now. If you haven't tried it out yet, now's the time to start, because the below MCW loadout is among the best loadouts in MW3.

Best MCW loadout in MW3

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

Barrel: 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

Optic: Slate Reflector

This MCW loadout is built for reliability over medium range, rather than sacrificing its versatility to turn it into a close-range wannabe SMG. With a clean optic, an increased magazine, a suppressor to keep you off the enemy's radar, and the longest barrel on offer, this MCW is a hard-hitting, laser-accurate weapon that can kill sniper nests from across the entire width of Highrise.

Many of the best loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 start with a suppressor on the muzzle, because it keeps your shots from highlighting you as a red dot on every enemy's radar minimap. For the MCW our preference is the HMRES Mod Suppressor, which also speeds up bullet velocity to help take out targets at the edge of the MCW's formidable effective range. There's a slight nerf to recoil control, but it's barely noticeable at all given how accurate the MCW is by default.

The 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel is among the biggest and heaviest barrels you can attach to an Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3, but the results are worth it in this case. With the Cyclone Barrel, the MCW gets the biggest possible increase to its effective range and bullet velocity, and combined with the HMRES Mod Suppressor above, the MCW might as well be a laser at this point. The downsides are also very easy to ignore - we don't care much about Tac Stance Spread or Hipfire Spread for this particular MCW loadout.

The MCW's fire rate isn't exactly slow, and while the damage profile is strong, the default 30 round mag still leaves a bit to be desired when it comes to facing off against fast-moving or multiple enemies. The 40 Round Mag gives you a bit of extra breathing room to finish off enemies without hurting the stats of the MCW too much. There's only a slight decrease to your overall movement speed and key handling stats like your Sprint-To-Fire time and ADS speed, which makes it far more palateable than the bulky 60 Round Mag.

Every attachment so far has weighed down the MCW, so to keep the gun from feeling too cumbersome to use on fast-paced maps like Rust, you should next pick the RB Rapidstrike Grip as your Rear Grip attachment. This straightforward grip gives you a noticeable boost to your ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speeds, to counteract the presence of the 40 Round Mag in particular.

When it comes to Optics, you should generally just pick whatever sight you prefer. My go-to close-range optic is the Slate Reflector, because it gives me a nice clean rectangular sight with plenty of room either side of the dot for acquiring and reacquiring targets at any range. You can replace the Slate Reflector with your choice of Optic, but I would recommend you use an Optic attachment of some sort for this MCW loadout simply so you can make the most of the gun's incredible accuracy.

If you feel like you'll be fine with the MCW's default ironsights, we'd recommend you instead use this final attachment slot for the 5.45 High Grain Ammunition, to further boost the MCW's bullet velocity and effectiveness at range.

Best MCW class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti with JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit.

The MCW's versatility means that even after bulking it out for medium-to-long range, it's still extremely effective in SMG ranges. So there's no need to use the Gunner Vest to get another primary weapon with this class setup.

Instead, we recommend you pick the Renetti with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, because this gives you a fearsome close-range full-auto counterpart to the MCW. Kit it out for mobility and handling, and you'll have an extremely well-rounded MCW loadout for any MW3 match.

Best MCW class setup: Perks and Equipment

Frag Grenade, Battle Rage, Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Ghost T/V Camo.

You have a lot of leeway when it comes to picking your perks and equipment for the MCW class, because the MCW itself is so versatile. But we'd recommend you pick up the Infantry Vest to give you some extra speed to offset the above MCW loadout's added weight. Likewise the Commando Gloves give you a bit of extra mobility by allowing you to reload while sprinting - a fantastic perk to have on basically any loadout.

If you want to really push for maximum mobility, add the Lightweight Boots to the list as well - although you can substitute them for the Covert Sneakers if you want to go on flank attacks with your MCW without alerting anyone. And finally, fill your last gear slot with the Ghost T/V Camo to keep you off the enemy radar while you're on the move.

As for your Tactical and Lethal throwables, we've kept it simple for our MCW loadout with the versatile Frag Grenade and the Battle Rage. The Frag is easy to use and devastating when cooked, and Battle Rage is easier to pop in MW3 than its Stim equivalent was in previous COD titles thanks to Modern Warfare 3's extended health pools, making it a universally useful tactical option.

Best MCW alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

SVA-545 and MTZ-556.

The SVA-545 and MTZ-556 are close competitors to the MCW in Modern Warfare 3, and while they lack the versatility and ease of use of the MCW, both guns offer something very alluring. The SVA-545's claim to fame is its hyperburst feature, which makes the first two shots of this full-auto weapon come out exceptionally close together. If you're good with your headshots, the SVA-545 can often beat any other Assault Rifle in terms of time-to-kill.

The MTZ-556 keeps the straightforward nature of the MCW but features a very high fire rate, which allows it to be built in a more close-range, movement-focused manner than the MCW.

