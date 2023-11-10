Best MW3 Renetti loadout and class setup

What is the best Renetti loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Renetti semi-automatic pistol is one of the top secondary weapons in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. But you can completely transform it into something even more ferocious with the right loadout. In our guide, you'll see this 3-round burst weapon evolve into a fully-automatic SMG that'll tear through enemies with a staggering fire rate and exceptional control.

Below, we'll explore the best attachments, perks, and gear that you'll seriously want to consider equipping to ensure you're storming around the map with the ultimate Renetti loadout. Let's make this sidearm something to talk about in Modern Warfare 3.

Why use the Renetti in MW3?

The Renetti is one of the most solid secondary weapons on offer in Modern Warfare 3. It's caught the attention of many a Call of Duty player, mainly due to the fact you can unlock and equip a Conversion Kit, part of the Aftermarket Parts system in the Gunsmith, when you reach max level. This attachment fully transforms the Renetti handgun into a powerful and aggressive full-auto SMG.

Below, we outline the best attachments to turn your Renetti handgun into an SMG. Sure, you can equip the top-ranked Gunner Vest from our best vest guide for double primary weapons, but if you want to keep that gear slot open for another perk, having a secondary like the Renetti that acts like a primary is a special advantage.

Best Renetti loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Ammunition: 9MM High Grain

Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

We're going to keep going on about it, but converting this secondary handgun into a fully-automatic SMG is a power move. With the five attachments listed below, we'll help you achieve that goal and turn an already talked about pistol into something next level. The conversion kit makes the change, but there's a rear grip to keep your movement fast, ammunition and a magazine to keep the bullet count high and the velocity under control.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

A high-fire rate gun needs to be kept under control and the Monolithic Suppressor does the trick with improved recoil as one of its upgrades. Not only that, but this muzzle will keep you off the minimap. Sure, it'll reduce your ADS speed, but with such a fast SMG that can be fired from the hip, keeping those shots under control comes out on top. The Renetti is an aggressive gun and if you can sneak up on enemies and ensure you hit your shots, it's a prime attachment to utilize.

Ammunition: 9MM High Grain

With such a wild conversion happening with this loadout with the transformation of the Renetti handgun into an SMG, bullet velocity and range can suffer as it tries to keep up. Luckily, by equipping the High Grain ammunition, both of these aspects are improved. You'll need to reach level 29 on the AMR9, but it's worth it to run an enhanced ammo.

Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

The EXF Eclipsor Grip will allow you to max out your pistol fastdraw, up your Tac Stance speed, and Sprint to Fire speed making for a much quicker gun to whip out as your secondary. If you're keen to focus more on aim stability and getting that recoil under control, the Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip is another solid choice for the Renetti rear grip that'll steady your dynamic sidearm.

Magazine: 50 Round Mag

With such a high-fire rate, having a drum magazine full to the brim with 50 rounds of ammo will ensure you don't run out of bullets when you need them. This soon-to-be fully-automatic SMG (transformed with our final attachment) comes with a highly bullet velocity that'll tear through your ammo quickly, so make sure you've got a lot of it. On your way to unlocking the 50 Round Mag at level 20, be sure to attach the 24 and 30 round mags on your way up the ladder.

Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Last, but by no means least, is the Conversion Kit attachment made possible by MW3's innovative Aftermarket Parts, found in the Gunsmith. Described by Sledgehammer Games' design director, Zach Hodson, as creating “nearly a new gun”, these parts offer players an opportunity to craft a weapon into something even more powerful when they've reached max level. So, for the Renetti, the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit transforms it from a three-round burst to a fully-automatic SMG. Impressive.

Best Renetti class setup: Secondary weapon

Longbow, KV Inhibitor, MTZ 556, MCW

While it's quite unlikely you'll run the Renetti as your primary, pairing it with the likes of the MTZ 556 or MCW assault rifles works well to double the firepower.

Or, perhaps you feel confident enough to run the SMG as your sole close-range weapon, leaving a slot open for a sniper like the Longbow or KV Inhibitor to pick out enemies at a longer distance. Equipping these snipers with the best quickscoping setups will lead the way to dominating the battlefield.

Best Renetti class setup: Perks and equipment

Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Bone Conduction Headset, Semtex, Flash Grenade, Munitions Box.

With the pistol sidearm now operating as a fully-automatic SMG, you'll want to utilize gear that compliments the aggressive and high mobility nature of the weapon. For this, you can gain traction with the Lightweight Boots, sprint and reload with the Commando Gloves, and increase that Tac Sprint duration with the Infantry Vest.

The Bone Conduction Headset will allow you to fine tune into the noise of your enemies as you prepare to unleash your high-fire rate on them. A combination of Semtex and Flash Grenades will allow you to push and confuse your enemies, while surprising them with the brute force of your Renetti. While we've done everything we can in this loadout to up your ammo count with the 50 Round Mag, it's always helpful to do a little bit more and the Munitions Box will resupply you and your teammates at the drop of… a box.

Best Renetti alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Striker or AMR9

Staying on the SMG path, two great alternatives that are true SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 are the AMR9 and Striker. The Striker boasts high mobility as well as functioning superbly in close-range battles. High damage and an impressive lack of recoil makes the Striker what we consider to be the best SMG in MW3.

You could also opt for the AMR9, which is another impressive SMG in MW3, but perhaps not as effective as the Striker. It does possess a rapid fire rate as well as some crazy fast bullet speed and an ability to fire at a further distance than the other SMGs on offer in MW3.

That's all the intel on how to put together the best Renetti loadout in Modern Warfare 3. For more on crafting your best chances in combat, check out our best loadouts guide and best guns in Modern Warfare 3.