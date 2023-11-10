Best MW3 KV Inhibitor loadout and class setup

Looking for the best KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Of the many sniper rifles featured in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the KV Inhibitor stood out in beta as an early favourite, with many players debating over whether or not it was better than the other choice, the Longbow. Whatever your preference, there isn't a doubt that the KV Inhibitor continues to be no slouch in the final game.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite KV Inhibitor loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to craft an effective class setup perfect for quickscoping from across the map.

Why use the KV Inhibitor in MW3?

The KV Inhibitor is a sniper rifle that boasts impressive power and is also easier to use than Modern Warfare 3's other bolt-action sniping guns. Thanks to its semi-automatic firing rate, you don't have to worry about pinpoint accuracy while aiming, making it a particuarly nice choice for players who prefer a nice auto-adjustment and beginners first learning how to snipe.

Best KV Inhibitor loadout in MW3

Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

This loadout is built on giving you the speediest bang for your buck, with improvements to mobility prioritised over all else. You're going to be looking through your scope about 10% of the time with the KV Inhibitor, and since the gun offers some wiggle room with aiming, the goal here is to increase Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed as much as possible while still maintaining decent control over the rifle after each shot. You may notice that some of these attachments cause recoil, but ideally you're going to be far enough away from your tagets that this won't matter.

We've chosen this barrel due to the boost to ADS, handling, and sprint to fire speed, and it's perfect for quickly reacting to incoming, fast-moving enemies. If for whatever reason you don't want to go with the Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel and would prefer another option that also prioritises movement speed, the Kastovia GXR-12's a solid pick.

Putting a laser dot on a target is one of the joys of sniping, and the SL Razorhawk Laser Light is your best option, amping up aim walking steadiness, tac stance spread, hipfire accuracy, and ADS speed. Obviously, the only con is that the laser and flashlight will be visible to enemies, but if you pop your shots off fast enough they won't have time to react.

Speed is once again the name of the game, and the XTEN TX-12 Handstop provides small boosts to ADS speed and sprint to fire speed, as well as vertical recoil and gun kick control. Any cons that this underbarrel provides will be balanced out by your SL Razorhawk Laser Light and Ivanov Wood Stock.

The Ivanov Wood Stock helps to centre the KV Inhibitor's aiming stability while providing a sizable bump to hipfire spread and smaller boosts to ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and firing aim stability. You'll experience some aiming idle sway as well as a loss to recoil control when equipping this stock, but once again, your goal with this loadout is to be a sniper that doesn't stand around long enough for this to be a problem.

The Broadside Factory Grip serves as a nice complement to your SL Razorhawk Laser Light, proving more incremental bumps to all-around mobility, including sprint to fire speed, ADS speed, aim walking, and movement speed.

Best KV Inhibitor class setup: Secondary weapon

WSP Stinger.

You can't rely on the KV Inhibitor when targets start crowding your face. Your secondary weapon will highly depend on your playstyle, but shotguns, SMGs, and pistols are all viable options. The WSP Stinger is our recommended handgun choice for when you need to relax your sniping loadout and unload some shots at close range.

Best KV Inhibitor class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Stalker Boots, Bone Conduction, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

To complement our quickscoping loadout, we've once again gone heavy on speed. The Infantry Vest was chosen for its buff to tactical sprint, while the Commando Gloves allow for reload while sprinting, which is great for any loadout but especially valuable for a sniper who needs to navigate to a new position once they've been compromised.

The Stalker Boots provide additional strafe and ADS movement speed, though if you want to be a silent sniper who likes creeping into advantageous positions across the map, you could also go with the Covert Sneakers. Finally, Bone Conduction will be useful for hearing the footsteps of anyone getting close to you, since you don't want those one shot, one kills to be rudely interrupted.

For equipment, there's nothing like popping Battle Rage for another quick boost to tactical sprint. A Flash Grenade will also be a great asset when you want to blind and deafen enemies, landing your shots while they're disoriented. You could alternately choose Semtex if you want a more lethal explosive, though ideally your headshots will be all the lethality needed.

Best KV Inhibitor alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Longbow.

The Longbow was the KV Inhibitor's closest competition in the MW3 beta, and this remains true in the final game. Its bolt-action nature makes it tougher for follow-up shots, but ultimately its long range damage capabilities can surpass the KV Inhibitor as long as you're able to land those faraway shots. Handling the Longbow requires a different skillset, but if you want more power and no longer need to rely on a semi-automatic weapon, it's worth swapping to see which sniper rifle you prefer.

That's a wrap on the best KV Inhibitor Loadout. For more thoughts on sniper rifles and elevating your arsenal in MW3 multiplayer, take a peek at our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.