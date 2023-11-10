Best MW3 Longbow loadout and class setup

What is the best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Thanks to the Carry Forward system which combines all MW2 and MW3 guns into one game, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is absolutely packed with Sniper Rifles. And one of the very best on offer is the Longbow.

In this guide, we'll explore the attachments, perks, and other gear you need to build the strongest and best possible Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3. With this top-tier quickscoping Longbow setup, you'll have every chance to dominate the current sniper rifle meta in MW3.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Longbow in MW3?

The Longbow is easily one of the best Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. Combining excellent damage and range with some surprisingly solid mobility and handling stats, it's a great choice both for quickscoping and for more careful long-ranged sniping.

The latter setup is likely to be more useful once the Longbow arrives in Warzone, but for now, we've selected a quickscoping build for our best Longbow loadout. Below are the attachments you'll need.

Best Longbow loadout in MW3

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

Stock: Stockless

Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

While it's not the fastest quickscope loadout you can attain with the Longbow, this set of attachments keeps the gun's handling and mobility speeds fairly low while also increasing the gun's effective range and consistency when it comes to landing one-shot-kills. Read on for the reasoning behind each attachment choice in this Longbow loadout.

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

The HMRES Mod Suppressor is a bulky range-extending suppressor that not only keeps you from drawing too much attention with your cross-map sniping, but also makes your one-shots a lot more consistent at the edges of your range bands. It's an easy pick for this Longbow loadout, although if you want a little more mobility, you can always opt for the slightly lighter Spiritfire Suppressor instead.

Barrel: Pro-99 Long Barrel

The Pro-99 Long Barrel is, as the name implies, the longest barrel on offer for the Longbow, and our reasons for using it are much the same as for the HMRES Mod Suppressor. The nerfs to ADS speed and Sprint-To-Fire time are unfortunate, but for this particular loadout it's important to boost range and bullet velocity as much as possible, so that scoring one-shots is as easy as can be.

Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

The XTEN TX-12 Handstop is another easy recommendation. It offers some modest boosts to the most important handling stats (ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speed), and the downsides aren't really things we care about for this loadout. Horizontal Recoil, Hipfire Spread, and Tac Stance Spread are completely inconsequential stats for any sniper setup.

Stock: Stockless

Going Stockless is what allows us to attach the heavy Muzzle and Barrel attachments above. The Stockless mod adds a huge amount of mobility in the form of Sprint-To-Fire speed and general movement speed. And just like the Handstop, the downsides to Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control really aren't things we care about with the Longbow.

Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

Finally, the Citadel LV Tactical Grip offers you even more ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speed on top of the increased mobility provided by the Stockless mod and Handstop. It's important to get as much mobility in as possible to counteract the downsides of the HMRES Mod Suppressor and Pro-99 Long Barrel. Overall you're left with a fantastic, well-rounded, reliable Longbow loadout that doesn't sacrifice too much in mobility and handling.

Best Longbow class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti, WSP Stinger, Striker, Lachmann Sub.

No matter how well you kit out a Sniper Rifle like the Longbow, it's never going to be the only gun you need. We'd recommend you forego the Gunner or Overkill Vest in this class setup, because the Renetti or WSP Stinger are perfectly serviceable sidearms that can keep you even lighter on your feet and deal with close-to-mid-range threats while you're caught reloading.

If you do want to go with another primary weapon alongside the Longbow, your best bet is a versatile and powerful SMG like the Striker or the Lachmann Sub. Both are among the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3, and offer the perfect foil for your Longbow.

Best Longbow class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Ghost T/V Camo, Semtex, Battle Rage.

The bog-standard Infantry Vest is our ideal pick for this Longbow class setup. Commando Gloves are another good perk, allowing you to reload while sprinting so you can stay on the move during downtime with your Longbow.

With Boots and Gear, we'd recommend you go with the ever-powerful combo of Covert Sneakers and Ghost T/V Camo, which silences your footsteps and keeps you off the enemy's radar even when they have a UAV in the air. And for your lethal and tactical, you can't go wrong with Semtex and the extra survivability offered by Battle Rage.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Longbow alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

FJX Imperium, SP-X 80, MCPR-300.

The Longbow is, in our opinion, one of the best options for quickscope sniping right now in MW3. But if you don't get on with the Longbow, there are some other options to try.

Our top recommendation is the FJX Imperium, a phenomenally powerful sniper rifle with excellent damage, range, and mobility all combined into one package. For a faster-firing alternative, the SP-X 80 is another excellent Sniper Rifle with a more forgiving fire rate. Or for the OG bolt-action, check out the MCPR-300 for straight-up damage and range.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That concludes our guide on how to build the best possible Longbow loadout and class setup in MW3. If you're looking for some other options in the current meta, check out our guides on the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best MW3 loadouts.