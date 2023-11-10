MW3 best FJX Imperium loadout and class setup

What's the best FJX Imperium loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Taking top spot in our best Sniper Rifle guide, the FJX Imperium is a quickscoping bolt-action legend. Celebrated for its powerful game-ending damage in MW2 and Warzone 2, this elite sniper brings its devastating headshots and quickscope prowess to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

If you're looking to craft the best FJX Imperium build, the guide below will take you through the top attachments and perks to do just that. It's time to hone the FJX Imperium into its true, iconic form. Here's how.

Why use the FJX Imperium in MW3?

We can't stress enough how magnificent the FJX Imperium is when it comes to Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. It outclasses its alternatives with powerful one-shot kills and its quickscoping ability is unmatched. Formerly known as the Intervention, it

Best FJX Imperium loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Underbarrel: Field-Wrapped Handle

Ammunition: .408 Explosive

Rear Grip: Skull-40

For the FJX Imperium, and for any Sniper Rifle really, it's important to focus on optimizing your stability, accuracy, range, and damage. With the five attachments below, we delve into how you can make your sniper dreams come true.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

A truly elite muzzle, the Nilsound 90 is a FJX Imperium necessity. It's a suppressor, so your shots will be silenced. It'll up your damage range and bullet velocity. And, for anyone suffering from the recoil control on this Sniper Rifle, it'll smooth that out very nicely.

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

The VLK LZR 7MW laser attachment really works to bolster your ADS speed and improve your stability - both of which are incredibly useful for harnessing the FJX Imperium's power. You will get a red laser that's visible when aiming, but it's great for aiding quickscoping with aiming stability. It's a true multi-purpose attachment as it also boosts your sprint to fire time, making for a more aggressive playstyle.

Underbarrel: Field-Wrapped Handle

For true ADS optimization, your FJX Imperium build should use this Underbarrel attachment for faster aim down sight speeds when lining up those speedy quickscopes. It's more or less essential for this loadout to be as strong as it can be.

Ammunition: .408 Explosive

The .408 Explosive Ammunition deals out incendiary rounds that will tear through your enemies' armor (and vehicles) at range. Exploding on impact, if the high-damage yielding bullets of the FJX Imperium weren't enough already, they'll burn through your enemies too.

Rear Grip: Skull-40

With the FJX Imperium being a solid, but heavy gun, the Skull-40 Rear Grip helps counterbalance this issue with faster ADS and assistance with handling. All great perks for sniper use.

Best FJX Imperium class setup: Secondary weapon

Striker, Lachmann Sub, Renetti.

When operating with a Sniper Rifle, you're going to want a close-range weapon to guard you in close-quarters combat. For this, we'd recommend a SMG and the top-tier picks from our best SMG guide points to the forceful Striker or the MW2 favorite, Lachmann Sub. Both stellar choices as long as you've equipped the Gunner Vest to run with two primary weapons, more on that below.

If you're not opting to utilize your two primaries with the Overkill Vest (more on this below), the Renetti handgun is a secondary weapon turned fully-automatic SMG with our best Renetti loadout that'll do great at tearing through enemies up close and personal.

Best FJX Imperium class setup: Perks and equipment

Overkill Vest, Quick-Grip Gloves, Lightweight Boots, Bone Conduction Headset, Semtex, Stun Grenade.

The Overkill Vest allows you to choose to run with two primary weapons which, when you're using a sniper, is an invaluable perk for your class setup. The Quick-Grip Gloves will enable you to switch between your two weapons with ease, which can make all the difference when someone runs up on you. The Lightweight Boots will provide you with pace for changing up position quickly. We've chosen the Bone Conduction Headset that features top on our best gear list for its game-changing ability to reduce combat noise and up footsteps.

For equipment, we'd recommend the Semtex for its super, sticky, damaging power, the Stun Grenade for its ability to confuse your opponent while you line up the perfect shot.

Best FJX Imperium alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Longbow, SP-X 80.

After the FJX Imperium, the Longbow and SP-X 80 are in contention for the best Sniper Rifle, hence us suggesting them as solid alternatives if you're looking to run with a different choice. The Longbow fires high damage with excellent range with its impressive 25 round mag. The SP-X 80 dishes out one-shot kills, but not as effectively as the Longbow or FJX Imperium, hence its positioning on our list. They're still both fantastic snipers to run with if you're looking to mix it up.

That's everything we have on the best FJX Imperium loadout in Modern Warfare 3 right now. Be sure to check out our best loadouts guide and best guns in Modern Warfare 3 to make sure you're crafting the ultimate setup for the barrage of gunfights you're going to endure.