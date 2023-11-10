What are the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3? Submachine Guns, abbreviated as SMGs, are a common go-to in all Call of Duty games if you want to mow down enemies at close range with an extremely high rate of fire. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 continues this grand tradition, offering up a variety of SMGs that are perfect for blasting away opponents with killer bullet speed.

If you're looking to move fast across the map while balancing the firepower of Light Machine Guns with the mobility of Pistols, gravitate towards these Submachine Guns. Read on for our rundown of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3!

What is the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3?

Our favourite SMG is the Striker, which outclassed the competition during MW3's beta with many players hailing it as the greatest weapon in the entire game. The Striker might not hit quite as hard as it did when the beta first game out, but it more than deserves its high placement on our ranking of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Here is our tier list of SMGs in Modern Warfare 3:

Striker Lachmann Sub FSS Hurricane AMR9 Rival-9 Vaznev-9K Lachmann Shroud Striker 9 Fennec 45 WSP Swarm WSP-9 VEL 46 ISO 9mm ISO 45 PDSW 528 BAS-P Minibak MX9

We've highlighted the major details of each SMG below, with some more explanation about why we've ranked them as we have.

18. MX9

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

With supbar stats for damage, handling, range, and recoil control, the MX9 ends up dead last on our list. We weren't very impressed with this firearm in Modern Warfare 2, and it remains a clunky weapon with poor bullet velocity in MW3. You could potentially kit it out for an ADS build if you're really in need of a snappy gun, but it'll still fall on the weaker end of the SMG scale no matter how many attachments you add.

17. Minibak

Image credit: Activision

The Miniback is one of the slowest-firing SMGs in the entire roster, instantly dooming it to a low spot. High accuracy and recoil control keep it from bottom place, and the default 64-round magazine is fun for blasting away opponents without having to worry about reloading. Nevertheless, the Minibak wasn't a popular choice in the MW2 meta, and we don't expect that to change in Modern Warfare 3 anytime soon.

16. BAS-P

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The BAS-P has fine accuracy and range but mediocre handling and recoil compared to most other SMGs, with damage that's middle-of-the road. It's one of the more flexible SMGs, especially if you capitalise on its accuracy, but it's hard tor recommend mediocrity when there are so many other options available.

For those who still want an accurate weapon above all else, we've got a guide to the best BAS-P loadout. With a 10.5" Bruen Typhon barrel and a FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel, you'll at least have a fighting chance against better guns.

15. PDSW 528

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Excellent bullet velocity is the standout stat on the PDSW 528, but the tradeoff is big recoil that'll potentially keep you from landing any of the shots you take. While you'll do fine with this weapon if you have an aggressive playstyle, the PDSW 528's limited range is another negative that can't be ignored, which means that it can't rank much higher here.

14. ISO 45

Image credit: Activision.

Originally a go-to gun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, the ISO 45 fell off thanks to nerfs and the introduction of the ISO 9mm. While it's still a decent SMG, the ISO 45 is currently stuck in middle-of-the-pack territory with Modern Warfare 3's introduction of more interesting Submachine Guns with better handling and more damage potential.

13. ISO 9mm

Image credit: Activision.

A variant of the ISO 45, the ISO 9mm boasts superior mobility, reliable time-to-kill stats, and a 50-round magazine. It outclassed its older cousin in Warzone and is the better ISO-branded weapon to choose from, though it's still ranking on the latter half of our scale due to weak damage output.

12. VEL 46

Image credit: Activision

The VEL 46 can be a reliable gun at close range, but its hefty weight and slow handling weigh it down both on this list and in multiplayer matches. It's one of the clunkier SMGs in the game, but you can fix it up a decent amount with our guide to the best VEL 46 loadout. To improve sprint-to-fire speed and ADS, we recommend adding the LM Series-7 barrel and the VEL A-568 Collapsed Stock.

11. WSP-9

Image credit: Activision

This fully automatic SMG has a slow rate of fire but high damage, control, and mobility. Unfortunately, a plodding fire rate isn't high on our list of pros when we're assessing the best SMG in Modern Warfare 3, and the WSP-9's other attributes aren't impressive enough to elevate it above the rest of the competition. While the WSP Swarm also isn't terribly high on this list, if you're going to choose a weapon with "SMG" in the title, you'd be better off with the Swarm for now.

10. WSP Swarm

Image credit: Activision

Built for ultra manoeuvrability, this 9mm SMG is great for knocking away opponents with its extremely rapid fire rate. Like its namesake might suggest, this is a gun for anyone who wants to act like a swarm of bees, overwhelming enemies in close-quarters fights.

When it comes to overall performance and power, however, other SMGs like the Rival-9 and Striker outperform the WSP Swarm for those hit-and-run ambush tactics. If you're fond of the idea of using a micro-sized uzi, then this is a decent weapon, but at the moment it's outclassed by the other guns on this list.

9. Fennec 45

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Fennec 45's fire rate is stellar and packs extreme potential for shredding up enemies at close-range. However, its recoil control and accuracy suffer, and when compared to newer weapons that are better at close-range, like the Rival-9, the Fennec 45 falls into the cracks.

8. Striker 9

Image credit: Activision

The Striker 9's similar to the regular Striker, but takes 9mm rounds for that extra oomph and recoil reduction. It's a great gun, but at this moment the Striker is already a top performer in MW3's meta that deals enough damage on its own, making this weapon feel overshadowed. If the Striker takes more nerfs like it did in MW3's beta, however, the Striker 9 could easily rise through the ranks to replace it as new top dog.

7. Lachmann Shroud

Image credit: Activision

The Lachmann Shroud offers a burst fire mode, which immediately differentiates it from the fully-automatic Lachmann Sub. Both guns are excellent weapons, so it largely comes down to playstyle and how well you can take advantage of that burst power. There's a tiny but noticable delay whenever the Lachmann Shroud lets off its burst, however, which means that the Lachmann Sub technically offers faster time-to-kill potential.

6. Vaznev-9K

The Vaznev-9K is an AR/SMG hybrid that impresses with a good balance and high damage. It's slower than other SMGs, but serves as a nice all-rounder option especially when outfitted with attachments that amplify speed and mobility.

Our guide to the best Vaznev-9K attachments has more info on improving range, recoil stability and accuracy, and we recommend pairing this gun with a long range sniper rifle like the FJX Imperium for a dependendable loadout that'll keep you alive in the vast majority of your matches.

5. Rival-9

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Rival-9 packs a potent punch, especially if you're right in front of your foe. This SMG won't be for everyone, since it truly rewards an agile, fast-paced playstyle that's all about weaving in close, shooting one or two enemies in the face, and getting out before they can retaliate. But the Rival-9 is absolutely the gun to use for players who like clearing rooms and aren't intimidated by a short damage range.

Movement and sprint speed are key attributes to max out in your loadout. The Bruen Flash V4 Stock and the Rival-38E Fire Stater Barrel will help, and if you want better recoil control, the Monolithic Suppressor is worth the investment. Go for more bullets with a 40 Round Mag or a 60 Round Drum if you can, and load up 5.45 High Grain ammo. For more details, see our Rival-9 loadout guide.

4. AMR9

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

While you don't need to be quite as aggressive with the AMR9 as the Rival-9, this is another excellent SMG that hits hard for close combat manoeuvres and a run-and-gun playstyle. If you want to hold your own from farther away, the AMR9's also a fine choice that feels very much like an Assault Rifle if you kit it correctly.

To maximise the AMR9's range and go for that Assault Rifle-esque feel, use the Extended Integral Suppressor barrel and 9mm High Grain ammo. Both of these don't unlock until levels 28 and 29, which means that you'll have to commit to the AMR9 to make the most of it. Nevertheless, if you want more versatility than many of the other SMGs listed here, you can't go wrong with the AMR9. See our AMR9 loadout guide for more intel.

3. FSS Hurricane

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The FSS Hurricane was our second favourite SMG in Modern Warfare 2, and it continues to rank well in MW3 thanks to a high default magazine and great damage. It doesn't quite have the speed and control of the Lachmann Sub and Striker, but due to its superior range, it'll arguably come in handier if you need to hold down an objective for your teammates.

We like turning the FSS Hurricane into the equivalent of a smooth-cutting laser with the XTEN Black Kite muzzle, the FSS Cannonnade 16" barrel, and a good grip like the Sakin ZX. See our best FSS Hurricane loadout for more tips.

2. Lachmann Sub

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

We loved the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2, and its superb fire rate keeps it a top-tier gun this time around, even with Modern Warfare 3's increased time to kill. One of the best weapons in the game for running around corners and unleashing a rapid fire blitz that'll leave opponents full of holes, the Lachmann Sub is the equivalent of the classic MP5.

Our guide to the best Lachmann Sub loadout will help you amplify this SMG's already considerable stats. We recommend focusing on speed and ADS quickness, using a Stockloss Mod and equipping the Gunner Vest to pair this gun with a long-ranged primary weapon like a battle or sniper rifle.

1. Striker

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

The Striker, known as the UMP45 in previous Modern Warfare games, was the fan-favourite SMG that quickly rose to extreme popularity in MW3's beta until it got hit with a nerf. Even with a nerf, this gun remains a veritable force, with amazing damage output and good range that makes it claim the number one Submachine Gun spot on this list.

To max out mobility with the Striker, attach the Lachmann MK2 Light stock, though no stock also works if you want to stay hyper mobile. We also recommend outfitting the gun with the Striker Recon Long Barrel for added range and bullet velocity. Check out our Striker loadout guide for a more detailed rundown on how to outfit this gun into the perfect SMG for tearing up enemies left and right.

That's a wrap on the best SMGs in MW3. If you'd prefer heavier weapons or perhaps want to try your hand at sniping, head over to our list of the best guns in MW3, or refer to our guide of the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts.