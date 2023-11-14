Best MW3 WSP Swarm loadout and class setup

Looking for the best WSP Swarm loadout in MW3? The WSP Swarm is a new gun in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, with a fire rate that blows away all expectations and is among the best of all SMGs in the game. As its name might suggest, this gun is like a mad swarm of bees - perfect for overwhelming enemies with a constant assault of bullets. The tradeoff occurs in the damage and range departments, and the WSP Swarm's recoil is frightfully low when compared to many other SMG in Modern Warfare 3.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite WSP Swarm loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to maintain that bee-esque barrage.

Why use the WSP Swarm in MW3?

Use this gun if you want to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. The WSP Swarm is a lightweight, easy-to-use SMG that's great for sprinting around a map and dropping off rooftops to deliver a fast string right in the back of an enemy's head. It bounces and weaves like a bee too, but if you're the type to take recoil in favor of a punchy weapon that never lets up, the WSP Swarm's miraculous fire rate might be up your alley. If you're interested in comparing the WSP Swarm to the other weapons in MW3, see our extensive rundown of Modern Warfare 3's weapon stats.

Best WSP Swarm loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Magazine: 100 Round Drum

Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Our WSP Swarm Loadout is designed to improve recoil control as much as possible. We'll sacrifice a teeny bit of mobility and handling to get the gun's kickback out of abysmal territory, but the end result is a weapon that's far more usable than it was without attachments.

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

The Purifier Muzzle Brake S is all about creating a more stable firearm, and that's why we like it. Horizontal recoil and firing aim stability improve with this attachment while bullet velocity and range take a minor hit.

Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

Complementing our muzzle choice is the FSS Fortress Heavy Stock, which will make the WSP Swarm's gun kick slightly more tolerable with additional improvements to firing aim stability and tac stance spread. There are some slight decreases to speed, but this will remain a zippy gun overall by the time we're done with it.

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Guess what this underbarrel is good for? That's right, more recoil control - namely horizontal recoil and aiming idle sway. Our accuracy will also bump up, which is always great with an SMG since you're bound to be wasting a few bullets here and there with a run-and-gun playstyle.

Magazine: 100 Round Drum

The WSP Swarm's fire rate is so stupendous, why not make the most of it? Slap a 100 Round Drum on this hive of a gun and let your bees go wild. If you'd rather not take the hit to speed, you could go with a more conservative choice like a 40 or 50 Round Mag, but we think this is one instance where quantity is better.

Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Rounding off our list of attachments is the Marauder Grip, which gives us one last push to recoil control with negligible reductions to flinch resistance and aiming idle sway. By now, you've got an SMG that's infinitely easier to aim that you did before.

Best WSP Swarm class setup: Secondary weapon

MCW or KV Inhibitor.

You'll find that opponents can quickly dance out of range when you're rocking the WSP Swarm. Like all SMG, this is a gun to use when you're closing in on someone, and to level the playing field during a faraway firefight, we recomend a reliable AR like the MCW or a Sniper Rifle like the KV Inhibitor. The Longbow is also a wonderful choice for sniping, but its bolt-action nature is a far cry from the fast WSP Swarm. We'd recommend the KV Inhibitor first, especially if you aren't versed in Sniper Rifles.

Best WSP Swarm class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Ghost T/V Camo, Frag Grenade, Battle Rage.

The Overkill Vest will let you carry two primary weapons at once, a necessity since the WSP Swarm's range isn't the hottest. The Gunner Vest technically does the same thing, but in this instance we prefer Overkill for the ability to reload while sprinting. The Scavenger Gloves are a handy pick for grabbing ammo off dead opponents, while the Lightweight Boots will give you another great speed boost to stay untaggable across the map. Since you'll be running around a lot, we've picked Ghost T/V Camo to mask the sound of footsteps from the enemy and keep you off their radars.

For tactical and lethal equipment, go with a Frag Grenade for those moments when you can't switch to your secondary quickly enough and need an explosion to throw a foe off their feet. Battle Rage will also be a necessity for those moments when you'll be taking heavy fire from an opponent in retaliation for your SMG shots.

Best WSP Swarm alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lachmann Sub or Striker.

Both the Lachmann Sub and the Striker are our favourite SMG picks in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment, balancing a more realistic rate of fire than the WSP Swarm with superior recoil control and handling. It's worth experimenting with both to see which you like better, and thanks to the Overkill Vest, you can even go with two SMG if you're feeling particularly bold - or reckless.

That concludes this guide on the best WSP Swarm loadout and build in Modern Warfare 3. For a full overview of the gun roster, check out our Modern Warfare 3 best guns tier list. Alternatively, you could check out some harder-hitting choices with our guides on the best LMG, best Sniper Rifle, and best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3.