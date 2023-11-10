Looking for a compendium of Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats? With the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, players are quickly getting to grips with a larger armory of guns and weapons than Call Of Duty has ever seen before. And the best way to truly learn about a gun is to delve deep into the weapon stats and find out what everything means.

There is a grand total of 115 weapons in Modern Warfare 3, but a mere 100 of them are firearms. Still, that's an awful lot of weapon stats to get through. In this MW3 weapon stats guide, we'll walk you through how to view a gun's weapon stats in-game to make things easier for you. But we've also got comprehensive tables of weapon stats on every type of gun below, so you can easily compare your favourite guns to one another!

In this guide:

How to view weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3

To view weapon stats for a gun in Modern Warfare 3, open up the weapon in the Gunsmith, then click on any attachment category and press "1" on the keyboard to open up the weapon stats screen. If you're on controller, you can instead tap "LT" to open the weapon stats screen.

Once the weapon stats screen is displayed, you can hover over any attachment in the list and the stats will automatically update to show what changes if you were to add the highlighted attachment. To view the weapon's base stats without attachments, simply hover over the "No modifications" option at the beginning of the attachment list.

In Modern Warfare 3, you can also filter attachments so that it only shows attachments which affect a certain type of stat, like fire rate or range. To do this, hit "X" on the keyboard (or "Y" on controller) while in the attachment selection screen to open the side panel where you can tick which stat types you'd like to filter your choices by.

Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats explained

Below you'll find tables of weapon stats on each of the different weapon classes in Modern Warfare 3. The first table for each class is predominantly focused on damage, while the second table contains secondary stats related to mobility and handling, as well as magazine size and bullet velocity.

A couple of things to note:

Damage is written in the form "A/B/C", where A is Headshot damage, B is Upper Torso Damage, and C is Lower Torso Damage.

is written in the form "A/B/C", where A is Headshot damage, B is Upper Torso Damage, and C is Lower Torso Damage. RPM is the gun's rate of fire in rounds per minute.

is the gun's rate of fire in rounds per minute. TTK is the gun's average Time-To-Kill, assuming all shots hit the upper torso at close range.

is the gun's average Time-To-Kill, assuming all shots hit the upper torso at close range. Best Range is the range up to which the gun still deals maximum damage.

is the range up to which the gun still deals maximum damage. Max Range is the range after which the gun deals minimum damage.

is the range after which the gun deals minimum damage. Mag is the gun's magazine size.

is the gun's magazine size. Move is your movement speed with the gun equipped.

is your movement speed with the gun equipped. ADS is the Aim Down Sights speed, or how long it takes for you to fully aim down your sights with the gun.

is the Aim Down Sights speed, or how long it takes for you to fully aim down your sights with the gun. STF is the Sprint-To-Fire speed, or how long it takes you to start shooting from the moment you hold down the fire button while sprinting.

You'll also notice that we've included an extra row of stats for any gun which has a conversion kit, because the conversion kit dramatically changes most of the gun's stats.

Assault Rifle weapon stats

There are currently 21 Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Assault Rifles are typically the most well-balanced and popular guns in Call Of Duty. They're fast to reload, and fairly accurate and damaging up to medium range. However, at very close or very long ranges, their effectiveness sharply drops off.

Assault Rifle damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range SVA 545 40/31/31 681.8 352 0.44s 31.8 51.8 MTZ-556 39/36/36 810.8 486 0.37s 26.7 41.9 Holger 556 58/46/42 588.2 451 0.41s 36.8 47 MCW 44/37/34 714.3 440 0.42s 26.7 45.2 MCW (conv.) 43/34/31 800 453 0.38s 20.3 40.6 DG-58 61/48/44 209.8 168 1.14s 35.6 44.4 FR 5.56 66/44/44 184.6 135 1.3s 40.6 48.3 TAQ-56 46/33/33 625 344 0.48s 30.5 30.5 M4 38/28/28 810.8 378 0.44s 26.7 45.7 STB 556 40/33/31 740.7 407 0.41s 15.2 47 Kastov 762 46/39/34 600 390 0.4s 27.9 51.8 M13B 45/33/33 845.1 465 0.35s 33.5 48.8 Chimera 44/37/37 800 493 0.38s 13.6 34.5 ISO Hemlock 50/43/43 600 430 0.4s 23.4 45.5 Tempus Razorback 39/30/28 833.3 417 0.36s 12.7 48.5 FR Avancer 37/27/27 923.1 415 0.39s 34.9 47.8 M13C 43/35/35 750 438 0.4s 17.8 49.8 TR-76 Geist 45/40/35 638.3 426 0.38s 24.1 48.3 Lachmann-556 42/36/33 722.9 434 0.41s 33.3 55.9 M16 57/45/38 198.7 149 1.21s 29.5 48.8 Kastov-74U 50/42/39 652.2 457 0.37s 8.9 47 Kastov 545 44/35/32 652.2 380 0.46s 24.9 53.3

Assault Rifle handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF SVA 545 30 760 4.9 250 2.6 210 MTZ-556 30 650 4.9 220 3.1 189 Holger 556 30 690 4.8 260 2.8 210 MCW 30 710 4.9 240 2.8 220 MCW (conv.) 30 480 5.1 221 2.8 170 DG-58 30 720 4.9 240 3.2 178 FR 5.56 25 680 4.6 240 2.8 210 TAQ-56 30 720 4.7 250 2.6 210 M4 30 720 4.9 240 2.6 210 STB 556 30 720 4.7 240 2.8 110 Kastov 762 30 720 4.7 260 2.6 210 M13B 30 600 4.8 230 2.6 210 Chimera 30 420 4.9 250 2.6 210 ISO Hemlock 30 720 4.8 260 3.1 210 Tempus Razorback 30 720 4.6 220 2.8 149 FR Avancer 25 700 4.5 280 2.8 210 M13C 30 390 4.9 247 2.6 210 TR-76 Geist 30 720 4.8 280 3.2 170 Lachmann-556 30 720 4.7 240 3.5 210 M16 30 720 4.7 290 2.6 210 Kastov-74U 30 590 4.8 225 2.6 210 Kastov 545 30 680 4.8 240 2.6 210

Battle Rifle weapon stats

To date, there are 8 Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Battle Rifles deal just about the most damage of any full-auto rifles in the game, but they have very high recoil to contend with. Thus, they bridge the gap between Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles, but are less popular than either class. Still, they can be deadly in the right hands.

Battle Rifle damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range BAS-B 54/46/46 666.7 511 0.36s 35.6 53.3 Sidewinder 84/60/60 375 375 0.48s 19.1 36.8 MTZ-762 58/49/49 540.5 441 0.44s 19.1 44.7 MTZ-762 (conv.) 45/38/38 600 380 0.4s 27.7 43.4 Lachmann-762 66/48/44 521.7 417 0.46s 17.8 44.2 Cronen Squall 40/37/31 673.7 415 0.45s 32.5 50 FTAC Recon 67/58/45 500 483 0.36s 21.1 51.3 TAQ-V 49/38/28 571.4 362 0.42s 35.6 48.3 S0-14 65/51/45 545.5 464 0.33s 19.3 39.6

Battle Rifle handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF BAS-B 20 790 4.6 260 3.2 231 Sidewinder 20 540 4.6 280 2.8 231 MTZ-762 20 790 4.6 280 3.1 231 MTZ-762 (conv.) 30 621 4.7 260 3.1 169 Lachmann-762 20 746.5 4.5 263 3.7 210 Cronen Squall 20 790 4.5 285 3.2 140 FTAC Recon 10 590 4.7 270 2.6 210 TAQ-V 20 760 4.5 290 2.6 210 S0-14 20 790 4.6 302 3 207

SMG weapon stats

There are currently 18 SMGs to choose from in Modern Warfare 3. SMGs (Submachine Guns) are the most popular close-range options in the game, with fast fire rates and great damage, but low accuracy and very short effective ranges. Despite these flaws, they're perfectly suited for the fast pace of the current Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer meta.

SMG damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range Striker 46/39/36 645.2 419 0.37s 9.7 35.6 WSP Swarm 33/30/30 1090.9 545 0.28s 4.6 34.3 AMR9 39/36/33 789.5 474 0.38s 16.5 38.1 WSP-9 54/46/42 599.5 460 0.4s 16.5 38.1 WSP-9 (conv.) 63/53/49 444.1 392 0.41s 20.3 30.5 Rival-9 37/31/31 909.1 470 0.33s 10.2 45.7 Striker 9 41/35/35 857.1 500 0.35s 10.7 35.6 Lachmann Shroud 42/36/30 229 137 1.31s 14.6 44.8 ISO 9mm 32/28/28 1000 467 0.36s 9.4 34.3 PDSW 528 36/30/30 909.1 455 0.33s 9.7 37.3 VEL 46 39/30/26 952.4 476 0.31s 10.2 40.9 Fennec 45 33/27/27 1090.9 491 0.33s 10.7 38.1 BAS-P 39/30/30 869.6 435 0.34s 18.8 50.5 ISO 45 39/30/30 895.5 448 0.34s 9.1 46 Lachmann Sub 39/36/33 800 480 0.38s 8.9 36.1 FSS Hurricane 46/36/36 697.7 419 0.43s 17.3 43.7 MX9 40/37/37 740.7 457 0.41s 15.2 47 Minibak 46/39/39 652.2 424 0.37s 11.7 38.1 Vaznev-9K 38/32/32 779.2 416 0.39s 8.9 40.4

SMG handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF Striker 30 540 4.9 240 2.6 110 WSP Swarm 32 450 5 190 2.7 110 AMR9 30 625 4.9 240 2.5 294 WSP-9 25 540 4.9 240 2.8 88 WSP-9 (conv.) 22 756 4.7 271 2.8 89 Rival-9 30 450 5 190 2.7 93 Striker 9 30 540 5 275 2.6 110 Lachmann Shroud 30 280.5 4.8 259 3.4 110 ISO 9mm 33 540 4.9 220 2.6 110 PDSW 528 50 680 4.9 240 3.2 110 VEL 46 40 540 4.9 216 2.3 110 Fennec 45 30 300 5 200 3 110 BAS-P 30 540 5 210 2.8 110 ISO 45 30 540 4.9 210 2.6 110 Lachmann Sub 30 540 5 200 3.4 110 FSS Hurricane 50 680 4.9 240 3.8 110 MX9 25 300 5 220 2.7 110 Minibak 64 300 4.9 275 2.4 110 Vaznev-9K 30 540 5 210 3.5 110

Shotgun weapon stats

There are 9 Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 right now. Shotguns provide you with the ultimate stopping power at close ranges, often able to kill full-health enemies in a single shot. The downside is that they have exceptionally limited range, so you'll need to get very close to an enemy to deliver maximum damage.

Shotgun damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range Lockwood 680 83/82/81 150 205 0.8s 2.5 16.5 Haymaker 52/52/52 250 217 0.72s 2.3 21.6 Riveter 35/28/27 400 187 0.9s 3.6 31.8 Lockwood 300 60/54/50 171.4 154 1.05s 1.8 27.2 Expedite 12 140/120/102 127.1 254 0.94s 2.5 24.4 Bryson 800 120/110/102 164.4 301 0.73s 3.3 26.7 KV Broadside 35/35/32 214.3 125 1.4s 2.9 25.7 MX Guardian 37/31/29 428.6 221 0.7s 2.3 7.9 Bryson 890 140/120/110 150 300 0.8s 3 23.9

Shotgun handling stats

Gun Name Mag Spread Move ADS Reload STF Lockwood 680 6 2.7 4.8 391 3.1 182 Haymaker 8 3 4.9 340 2.8 262 Riveter 15 2.2 4.9 290 2.8 210 Lockwood 300 2 2.7 4.8 391 3.1 182 Expedite 12 7 3 5 290 8.3 160 Bryson 800 8 3 4.9 365 5.4 182 KV Broadside 8 3 4.9 330 3.5 210 MX Guardian 15 3.1 4.7 350 3 210 Bryson 890 8 3 5 320 3.3 160

LMG weapon stats

To date, there are 10 LMGs in Modern Warfare 3. LMGs (Light Machine Guns) are bigger, heavier, and more powerful than Assault Rifles. They tend to have massive magazines, allowing you to keep firing for far longer before you reload. However, their mobility and handling stats are very poor, so they suit more static playstyles.

LMG damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range Pulemyot 762 54/49/45 491.6 401 0.49s 38.1 45.7 Pulemyot 762 (conv.) 54/49/45 571.1 466 0.42s 22.9 44.4 DG-58 LSW 46/33/33 705.9 388 0.42s 34.3 34.3 Holger 26 40/37/37 705.9 435 0.42s 31.8 45.7 Bruen Mk9 43/35/33 759.1 443 0.4s 29.7 53.1 Sakin MG38 50/41/36 651.9 445 0.37s 32.5 55.6 Raal MG 57/44/44 554.9 407 0.43s 41.9 58.9 556 Icarus 39/28/28 779.2 364 0.46s 24.1 40.6 Rapp H 44/32/32 800 427 0.38s 36.1 57.2 HCR 56 42/33/33 740.7 407 0.41s 30.7 48.3 RPK 49/42/38 600 420 0.4s 28.2 52.1

LMG handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF Pulemyot 762 100 810 4.1 450 7.3 285 Pulemyot 762 (conv.) 100 760 4.7 350 7.5 228 DG-58 LSW 60 880 4.5 370 3.6 294 Holger 26 60 790 4.5 300 3.9 210 Bruen Mk9 100 810 3.9 450 5.8 250 Sakin MG38 100 840 3.9 430 7.8 250 Raal MG 75 810 3.8 470 8 270 556 Icarus 75 840 4.2 350 7.7 250 Rapp H 75 840 3.9 420 7.4 250 HCR 56 60 840 4 390 4.4 250 RPK 75 690 3.9 410 5 250

Marksman Rifle weapon stats

There are 12 Marksman Rifles to choose between in Modern Warfare 3. Marksman Rifles are essentially light Sniper Rifles. They lack the incredible damage-per-shot of their big cousins, but on the flipside they are easier to move around with, and they fire a fair bit faster. They're still not as popular as Sniper Rifles though.

Marksman Rifle damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range KVD Enforcer 154/84/770 230.8 323 0.52s 47 58.4 MCW 6.8 121/66/55 315.8 347 0.57s 47.8 65.7 DM56 75/65/50 428.6 464 0.42s 35.6 53.3 MTZ Interceptor 190/95/95 214.3 339 0.56s 38.1 53.3 EBR-14 114/72/57 285.7 343 0.63s 46 73.7 SP-R 208 251/180/120 61.2 184 0.98s 15.2 55.9 Lockwood Mk2 230/132/121 139.5 307 0.86s 8.9 45.7 Tempus Torrent 90/55/55 315.8 289 0.57s 35.8 53.6 Crossbow 300/120/101 54.5 109 2.2s 52 52 LM-S 117/70/70 333.3 389 0.54s 40.6 68.6 SA-B 50 220/138/122 71.4 164 1.68s 14.2 44.2 TAQ-M 154/98/70 240 392 0.5s 48.3 63.5

Marksman Rifle handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF KVD Enforcer 10 800 4.6 240 3.1 294 MCW 6.8 10 1016.4 4.4 271 2.5 217 DM56 20 700 4.6 235 2.3 168 MTZ Interceptor 10 820 4.6 265 2.7 252 EBR-14 10 830 4.1 255 2.4 270 SP-R 208 5 830 4.4 385 3 307 Lockwood Mk2 6 690 4.7 250 4.3 118 Tempus Torrent 20 830 4.2 290 2.7 218 Crossbow 1 110 4.5 350 3.3 270 LM-S 10 830 4.2 270 2.6 210 SA-B 50 10 720 4.6 270 3 216 TAQ-M 10 830 4.4 290 2.6 210

Sniper Rifle weapon stats

There are 10 Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Sniper Rifles are monstrous long-range beasts with the best damage and range in the game. Of course, you also have to contend with their very slow ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed and other handling stats, which is why quickscope loadouts have become so popular.

Sniper Rifle damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range KATT-AMR 360/216/207 41.4 149 1.45s 78 78 Longbow 240/180/120 111.1 333 0.54s 12.7 63.5 KV Inhibitor 294/210/140 130.4 456 0.46s 38.1 58.4 MCPR-300 480/250/155 54.5 227 1.1s 56.9 86.4 Signal 50 349/266/152 111.1 493 0.54s 48.5 67.3 Victus XMR 322/199/107 52.2 173 1.15s 78 101.6 FJX Imperium 480/250/155 50 208 1.2s 50.3 73.4 Carrack .300 161/114/95 187.5 356 0.64s 30.7 69.6 LA-B 330 273/247/185 61.2 252 0.98s 35.6 71.1 SP-X 80 405/240/180 61.2 245 0.98s 44.4 59.7

Sniper Rifle handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF KATT-AMR 5 660 4.3 760 4.8 351 Longbow 30 770 4.3 550 2.6 200 KV Inhibitor 10 820 4.5 540 3.3 273 MCPR-300 10 860 3.8 600 4.3 ??? Signal 50 5 660 3.8 680 5 ??? Victus XMR 5 860 3.8 625 3.3 ??? FJX Imperium 5 860 3.9 580 4.6 ??? Carrack .300 6 860 4 535 4 270 LA-B 330 5 860 3.8 602 3 307 SP-X 80 5 860 3.9 521 3 270

Pistol weapon stats

In total, there are 12 Pistols that you can use in Modern Warfare 3. Pistols are the main type of sidearm you can equip. They're fast to draw, offer very quick movement speed, but in most cases they lack the reliability and deadliness of primary weapons. You can also choose to forego a Pistol by using certain Vests that allow the use of two primary weapons at once.

Pistol damage stats

Gun Name Damage RPM DPS TTK Best

Range Max

Range COR-45 66/66/60 400 440 0.45s 5.8 30.5 COR-45 (conv.) 49/49/45 800 653 0.3s 7.6 39.6 Renetti 46/36/33 206.9 124 1.45s 11.7 31 Renetti (conv.) 36/28/26 206.9 97 1.74s 17.5 46.5 TYR 240/156/144 260.3 677 0.23s 5.6 42.7 WSP Stinger 26/24/24 1000 400 0.42s 6.4 20.1 P890 104/67/59 285.7 319 0.63s 9.1 28.4 .50 GS 153/123/104 166.7 342 0.72s 17.3 35.1 X12 62/50/42 363.6 303 0.5s 17.3 35.8 Basilisk 210/157/105 299.6 784 0.2s 5.1 35.1 FTAC Siege 35/24/24 1199.3 480 0.35s 5.1 30.5 GS Magna 76/54/49 487.8 439 0.37s 14 22.9 9mm Daemon 61/44/37 461.5 338 0.52s 9.4 31 X13 Auto 30/27/25 923.1 415 0.39s 5.6 30

Pistol handling stats

Gun Name Mag Velocity Move ADS Reload STF COR-45 14 375 5.2 150 2.1 88 COR-45 (conv.) 14 525 5.2 200 2.1 101 Renetti 15 375 5.2 150 2.1 40 Renetti (conv.) 15 487.5 5 200 2.7 100 TYR 5 310 5.1 210 4.6 48 WSP Stinger 20 250 5.4 170 2 32 P890 8 250 5.2 150 2.1 80 .50 GS 7 470 5.1 210 2.2 80 X12 17 375 5.2 150 2.1 80 Basilisk 5 375 5.1 150 3.7 80 FTAC Siege 32 375 5.1 172 3 80 GS Magna 7 470 5 210 2.2 80 9mm Daemon 15 375 5.3 200 2.4 80 X13 Auto 17 375 5.2 150 2.1 80

That wraps up this data-heavy guide on all the Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats! That's one half of understanding the current meta. For the other half, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. Alternatively, you can use this knowledge to help you out in the MW3 campaign. For even more help there, check out our Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list!