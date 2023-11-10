Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats
Plus, how to view weapon stats in-game in MW3!
Looking for a compendium of Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats? With the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, players are quickly getting to grips with a larger armory of guns and weapons than Call Of Duty has ever seen before. And the best way to truly learn about a gun is to delve deep into the weapon stats and find out what everything means.
There is a grand total of 115 weapons in Modern Warfare 3, but a mere 100 of them are firearms. Still, that's an awful lot of weapon stats to get through. In this MW3 weapon stats guide, we'll walk you through how to view a gun's weapon stats in-game to make things easier for you. But we've also got comprehensive tables of weapon stats on every type of gun below, so you can easily compare your favourite guns to one another!
In this guide:
- How to view weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3
- Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats explained
- Assault Rifle weapon stats
- Battle Rifle weapon stats
- SMG weapon stats
- Shotgun weapon stats
- LMG weapon stats
- Marksman Rifle weapon stats
- Sniper Rifle weapon stats
- Pistol weapon stats
How to view weapon stats in Modern Warfare 3
To view weapon stats for a gun in Modern Warfare 3, open up the weapon in the Gunsmith, then click on any attachment category and press "1" on the keyboard to open up the weapon stats screen. If you're on controller, you can instead tap "LT" to open the weapon stats screen.
Once the weapon stats screen is displayed, you can hover over any attachment in the list and the stats will automatically update to show what changes if you were to add the highlighted attachment. To view the weapon's base stats without attachments, simply hover over the "No modifications" option at the beginning of the attachment list.
In Modern Warfare 3, you can also filter attachments so that it only shows attachments which affect a certain type of stat, like fire rate or range. To do this, hit "X" on the keyboard (or "Y" on controller) while in the attachment selection screen to open the side panel where you can tick which stat types you'd like to filter your choices by.
Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats explained
Below you'll find tables of weapon stats on each of the different weapon classes in Modern Warfare 3. The first table for each class is predominantly focused on damage, while the second table contains secondary stats related to mobility and handling, as well as magazine size and bullet velocity.
A couple of things to note:
- Damage is written in the form "A/B/C", where A is Headshot damage, B is Upper Torso Damage, and C is Lower Torso Damage.
- RPM is the gun's rate of fire in rounds per minute.
- TTK is the gun's average Time-To-Kill, assuming all shots hit the upper torso at close range.
- Best Range is the range up to which the gun still deals maximum damage.
- Max Range is the range after which the gun deals minimum damage.
- Mag is the gun's magazine size.
- Move is your movement speed with the gun equipped.
- ADS is the Aim Down Sights speed, or how long it takes for you to fully aim down your sights with the gun.
- STF is the Sprint-To-Fire speed, or how long it takes you to start shooting from the moment you hold down the fire button while sprinting.
You'll also notice that we've included an extra row of stats for any gun which has a conversion kit, because the conversion kit dramatically changes most of the gun's stats.
Assault Rifle weapon stats
There are currently 21 Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Assault Rifles are typically the most well-balanced and popular guns in Call Of Duty. They're fast to reload, and fairly accurate and damaging up to medium range. However, at very close or very long ranges, their effectiveness sharply drops off.
Assault Rifle damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|SVA 545
|40/31/31
|681.8
|352
|0.44s
|31.8
|51.8
|MTZ-556
|39/36/36
|810.8
|486
|0.37s
|26.7
|41.9
|Holger 556
|58/46/42
|588.2
|451
|0.41s
|36.8
|47
|MCW
|44/37/34
|714.3
|440
|0.42s
|26.7
|45.2
|MCW (conv.)
|43/34/31
|800
|453
|0.38s
|20.3
|40.6
|DG-58
|61/48/44
|209.8
|168
|1.14s
|35.6
|44.4
|FR 5.56
|66/44/44
|184.6
|135
|1.3s
|40.6
|48.3
|TAQ-56
|46/33/33
|625
|344
|0.48s
|30.5
|30.5
|M4
|38/28/28
|810.8
|378
|0.44s
|26.7
|45.7
|STB 556
|40/33/31
|740.7
|407
|0.41s
|15.2
|47
|Kastov 762
|46/39/34
|600
|390
|0.4s
|27.9
|51.8
|M13B
|45/33/33
|845.1
|465
|0.35s
|33.5
|48.8
|Chimera
|44/37/37
|800
|493
|0.38s
|13.6
|34.5
|ISO Hemlock
|50/43/43
|600
|430
|0.4s
|23.4
|45.5
|Tempus Razorback
|39/30/28
|833.3
|417
|0.36s
|12.7
|48.5
|FR Avancer
|37/27/27
|923.1
|415
|0.39s
|34.9
|47.8
|M13C
|43/35/35
|750
|438
|0.4s
|17.8
|49.8
|TR-76 Geist
|45/40/35
|638.3
|426
|0.38s
|24.1
|48.3
|Lachmann-556
|42/36/33
|722.9
|434
|0.41s
|33.3
|55.9
|M16
|57/45/38
|198.7
|149
|1.21s
|29.5
|48.8
|Kastov-74U
|50/42/39
|652.2
|457
|0.37s
|8.9
|47
|Kastov 545
|44/35/32
|652.2
|380
|0.46s
|24.9
|53.3
Assault Rifle handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|SVA 545
|30
|760
|4.9
|250
|2.6
|210
|MTZ-556
|30
|650
|4.9
|220
|3.1
|189
|Holger 556
|30
|690
|4.8
|260
|2.8
|210
|MCW
|30
|710
|4.9
|240
|2.8
|220
|MCW (conv.)
|30
|480
|5.1
|221
|2.8
|170
|DG-58
|30
|720
|4.9
|240
|3.2
|178
|FR 5.56
|25
|680
|4.6
|240
|2.8
|210
|TAQ-56
|30
|720
|4.7
|250
|2.6
|210
|M4
|30
|720
|4.9
|240
|2.6
|210
|STB 556
|30
|720
|4.7
|240
|2.8
|110
|Kastov 762
|30
|720
|4.7
|260
|2.6
|210
|M13B
|30
|600
|4.8
|230
|2.6
|210
|Chimera
|30
|420
|4.9
|250
|2.6
|210
|ISO Hemlock
|30
|720
|4.8
|260
|3.1
|210
|Tempus Razorback
|30
|720
|4.6
|220
|2.8
|149
|FR Avancer
|25
|700
|4.5
|280
|2.8
|210
|M13C
|30
|390
|4.9
|247
|2.6
|210
|TR-76 Geist
|30
|720
|4.8
|280
|3.2
|170
|Lachmann-556
|30
|720
|4.7
|240
|3.5
|210
|M16
|30
|720
|4.7
|290
|2.6
|210
|Kastov-74U
|30
|590
|4.8
|225
|2.6
|210
|Kastov 545
|30
|680
|4.8
|240
|2.6
|210
Battle Rifle weapon stats
To date, there are 8 Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Battle Rifles deal just about the most damage of any full-auto rifles in the game, but they have very high recoil to contend with. Thus, they bridge the gap between Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles, but are less popular than either class. Still, they can be deadly in the right hands.
Battle Rifle damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|BAS-B
|54/46/46
|666.7
|511
|0.36s
|35.6
|53.3
|Sidewinder
|84/60/60
|375
|375
|0.48s
|19.1
|36.8
|MTZ-762
|58/49/49
|540.5
|441
|0.44s
|19.1
|44.7
|MTZ-762 (conv.)
|45/38/38
|600
|380
|0.4s
|27.7
|43.4
|Lachmann-762
|66/48/44
|521.7
|417
|0.46s
|17.8
|44.2
|Cronen Squall
|40/37/31
|673.7
|415
|0.45s
|32.5
|50
|FTAC Recon
|67/58/45
|500
|483
|0.36s
|21.1
|51.3
|TAQ-V
|49/38/28
|571.4
|362
|0.42s
|35.6
|48.3
|S0-14
|65/51/45
|545.5
|464
|0.33s
|19.3
|39.6
Battle Rifle handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|BAS-B
|20
|790
|4.6
|260
|3.2
|231
|Sidewinder
|20
|540
|4.6
|280
|2.8
|231
|MTZ-762
|20
|790
|4.6
|280
|3.1
|231
|MTZ-762 (conv.)
|30
|621
|4.7
|260
|3.1
|169
|Lachmann-762
|20
|746.5
|4.5
|263
|3.7
|210
|Cronen Squall
|20
|790
|4.5
|285
|3.2
|140
|FTAC Recon
|10
|590
|4.7
|270
|2.6
|210
|TAQ-V
|20
|760
|4.5
|290
|2.6
|210
|S0-14
|20
|790
|4.6
|302
|3
|207
SMG weapon stats
There are currently 18 SMGs to choose from in Modern Warfare 3. SMGs (Submachine Guns) are the most popular close-range options in the game, with fast fire rates and great damage, but low accuracy and very short effective ranges. Despite these flaws, they're perfectly suited for the fast pace of the current Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer meta.
SMG damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|Striker
|46/39/36
|645.2
|419
|0.37s
|9.7
|35.6
|WSP Swarm
|33/30/30
|1090.9
|545
|0.28s
|4.6
|34.3
|AMR9
|39/36/33
|789.5
|474
|0.38s
|16.5
|38.1
|WSP-9
|54/46/42
|599.5
|460
|0.4s
|16.5
|38.1
|WSP-9 (conv.)
|63/53/49
|444.1
|392
|0.41s
|20.3
|30.5
|Rival-9
|37/31/31
|909.1
|470
|0.33s
|10.2
|45.7
|Striker 9
|41/35/35
|857.1
|500
|0.35s
|10.7
|35.6
|Lachmann Shroud
|42/36/30
|229
|137
|1.31s
|14.6
|44.8
|ISO 9mm
|32/28/28
|1000
|467
|0.36s
|9.4
|34.3
|PDSW 528
|36/30/30
|909.1
|455
|0.33s
|9.7
|37.3
|VEL 46
|39/30/26
|952.4
|476
|0.31s
|10.2
|40.9
|Fennec 45
|33/27/27
|1090.9
|491
|0.33s
|10.7
|38.1
|BAS-P
|39/30/30
|869.6
|435
|0.34s
|18.8
|50.5
|ISO 45
|39/30/30
|895.5
|448
|0.34s
|9.1
|46
|Lachmann Sub
|39/36/33
|800
|480
|0.38s
|8.9
|36.1
|FSS Hurricane
|46/36/36
|697.7
|419
|0.43s
|17.3
|43.7
|MX9
|40/37/37
|740.7
|457
|0.41s
|15.2
|47
|Minibak
|46/39/39
|652.2
|424
|0.37s
|11.7
|38.1
|Vaznev-9K
|38/32/32
|779.2
|416
|0.39s
|8.9
|40.4
SMG handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|Striker
|30
|540
|4.9
|240
|2.6
|110
|WSP Swarm
|32
|450
|5
|190
|2.7
|110
|AMR9
|30
|625
|4.9
|240
|2.5
|294
|WSP-9
|25
|540
|4.9
|240
|2.8
|88
|WSP-9 (conv.)
|22
|756
|4.7
|271
|2.8
|89
|Rival-9
|30
|450
|5
|190
|2.7
|93
|Striker 9
|30
|540
|5
|275
|2.6
|110
|Lachmann Shroud
|30
|280.5
|4.8
|259
|3.4
|110
|ISO 9mm
|33
|540
|4.9
|220
|2.6
|110
|PDSW 528
|50
|680
|4.9
|240
|3.2
|110
|VEL 46
|40
|540
|4.9
|216
|2.3
|110
|Fennec 45
|30
|300
|5
|200
|3
|110
|BAS-P
|30
|540
|5
|210
|2.8
|110
|ISO 45
|30
|540
|4.9
|210
|2.6
|110
|Lachmann Sub
|30
|540
|5
|200
|3.4
|110
|FSS Hurricane
|50
|680
|4.9
|240
|3.8
|110
|MX9
|25
|300
|5
|220
|2.7
|110
|Minibak
|64
|300
|4.9
|275
|2.4
|110
|Vaznev-9K
|30
|540
|5
|210
|3.5
|110
Shotgun weapon stats
There are 9 Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 right now. Shotguns provide you with the ultimate stopping power at close ranges, often able to kill full-health enemies in a single shot. The downside is that they have exceptionally limited range, so you'll need to get very close to an enemy to deliver maximum damage.
Shotgun damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|Lockwood 680
|83/82/81
|150
|205
|0.8s
|2.5
|16.5
|Haymaker
|52/52/52
|250
|217
|0.72s
|2.3
|21.6
|Riveter
|35/28/27
|400
|187
|0.9s
|3.6
|31.8
|Lockwood 300
|60/54/50
|171.4
|154
|1.05s
|1.8
|27.2
|Expedite 12
|140/120/102
|127.1
|254
|0.94s
|2.5
|24.4
|Bryson 800
|120/110/102
|164.4
|301
|0.73s
|3.3
|26.7
|KV Broadside
|35/35/32
|214.3
|125
|1.4s
|2.9
|25.7
|MX Guardian
|37/31/29
|428.6
|221
|0.7s
|2.3
|7.9
|Bryson 890
|140/120/110
|150
|300
|0.8s
|3
|23.9
Shotgun handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Spread
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|Lockwood 680
|6
|2.7
|4.8
|391
|3.1
|182
|Haymaker
|8
|3
|4.9
|340
|2.8
|262
|Riveter
|15
|2.2
|4.9
|290
|2.8
|210
|Lockwood 300
|2
|2.7
|4.8
|391
|3.1
|182
|Expedite 12
|7
|3
|5
|290
|8.3
|160
|Bryson 800
|8
|3
|4.9
|365
|5.4
|182
|KV Broadside
|8
|3
|4.9
|330
|3.5
|210
|MX Guardian
|15
|3.1
|4.7
|350
|3
|210
|Bryson 890
|8
|3
|5
|320
|3.3
|160
LMG weapon stats
To date, there are 10 LMGs in Modern Warfare 3. LMGs (Light Machine Guns) are bigger, heavier, and more powerful than Assault Rifles. They tend to have massive magazines, allowing you to keep firing for far longer before you reload. However, their mobility and handling stats are very poor, so they suit more static playstyles.
LMG damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|Pulemyot 762
|54/49/45
|491.6
|401
|0.49s
|38.1
|45.7
|Pulemyot 762 (conv.)
|54/49/45
|571.1
|466
|0.42s
|22.9
|44.4
|DG-58 LSW
|46/33/33
|705.9
|388
|0.42s
|34.3
|34.3
|Holger 26
|40/37/37
|705.9
|435
|0.42s
|31.8
|45.7
|Bruen Mk9
|43/35/33
|759.1
|443
|0.4s
|29.7
|53.1
|Sakin MG38
|50/41/36
|651.9
|445
|0.37s
|32.5
|55.6
|Raal MG
|57/44/44
|554.9
|407
|0.43s
|41.9
|58.9
|556 Icarus
|39/28/28
|779.2
|364
|0.46s
|24.1
|40.6
|Rapp H
|44/32/32
|800
|427
|0.38s
|36.1
|57.2
|HCR 56
|42/33/33
|740.7
|407
|0.41s
|30.7
|48.3
|RPK
|49/42/38
|600
|420
|0.4s
|28.2
|52.1
LMG handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|Pulemyot 762
|100
|810
|4.1
|450
|7.3
|285
|Pulemyot 762 (conv.)
|100
|760
|4.7
|350
|7.5
|228
|DG-58 LSW
|60
|880
|4.5
|370
|3.6
|294
|Holger 26
|60
|790
|4.5
|300
|3.9
|210
|Bruen Mk9
|100
|810
|3.9
|450
|5.8
|250
|Sakin MG38
|100
|840
|3.9
|430
|7.8
|250
|Raal MG
|75
|810
|3.8
|470
|8
|270
|556 Icarus
|75
|840
|4.2
|350
|7.7
|250
|Rapp H
|75
|840
|3.9
|420
|7.4
|250
|HCR 56
|60
|840
|4
|390
|4.4
|250
|RPK
|75
|690
|3.9
|410
|5
|250
Marksman Rifle weapon stats
There are 12 Marksman Rifles to choose between in Modern Warfare 3. Marksman Rifles are essentially light Sniper Rifles. They lack the incredible damage-per-shot of their big cousins, but on the flipside they are easier to move around with, and they fire a fair bit faster. They're still not as popular as Sniper Rifles though.
Marksman Rifle damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|KVD Enforcer
|154/84/770
|230.8
|323
|0.52s
|47
|58.4
|MCW 6.8
|121/66/55
|315.8
|347
|0.57s
|47.8
|65.7
|DM56
|75/65/50
|428.6
|464
|0.42s
|35.6
|53.3
|MTZ Interceptor
|190/95/95
|214.3
|339
|0.56s
|38.1
|53.3
|EBR-14
|114/72/57
|285.7
|343
|0.63s
|46
|73.7
|SP-R 208
|251/180/120
|61.2
|184
|0.98s
|15.2
|55.9
|Lockwood Mk2
|230/132/121
|139.5
|307
|0.86s
|8.9
|45.7
|Tempus Torrent
|90/55/55
|315.8
|289
|0.57s
|35.8
|53.6
|Crossbow
|300/120/101
|54.5
|109
|2.2s
|52
|52
|LM-S
|117/70/70
|333.3
|389
|0.54s
|40.6
|68.6
|SA-B 50
|220/138/122
|71.4
|164
|1.68s
|14.2
|44.2
|TAQ-M
|154/98/70
|240
|392
|0.5s
|48.3
|63.5
Marksman Rifle handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|KVD Enforcer
|10
|800
|4.6
|240
|3.1
|294
|MCW 6.8
|10
|1016.4
|4.4
|271
|2.5
|217
|DM56
|20
|700
|4.6
|235
|2.3
|168
|MTZ Interceptor
|10
|820
|4.6
|265
|2.7
|252
|EBR-14
|10
|830
|4.1
|255
|2.4
|270
|SP-R 208
|5
|830
|4.4
|385
|3
|307
|Lockwood Mk2
|6
|690
|4.7
|250
|4.3
|118
|Tempus Torrent
|20
|830
|4.2
|290
|2.7
|218
|Crossbow
|1
|110
|4.5
|350
|3.3
|270
|LM-S
|10
|830
|4.2
|270
|2.6
|210
|SA-B 50
|10
|720
|4.6
|270
|3
|216
|TAQ-M
|10
|830
|4.4
|290
|2.6
|210
Sniper Rifle weapon stats
There are 10 Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3. Sniper Rifles are monstrous long-range beasts with the best damage and range in the game. Of course, you also have to contend with their very slow ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed and other handling stats, which is why quickscope loadouts have become so popular.
Sniper Rifle damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|KATT-AMR
|360/216/207
|41.4
|149
|1.45s
|78
|78
|Longbow
|240/180/120
|111.1
|333
|0.54s
|12.7
|63.5
|KV Inhibitor
|294/210/140
|130.4
|456
|0.46s
|38.1
|58.4
|MCPR-300
|480/250/155
|54.5
|227
|1.1s
|56.9
|86.4
|Signal 50
|349/266/152
|111.1
|493
|0.54s
|48.5
|67.3
|Victus XMR
|322/199/107
|52.2
|173
|1.15s
|78
|101.6
|FJX Imperium
|480/250/155
|50
|208
|1.2s
|50.3
|73.4
|Carrack .300
|161/114/95
|187.5
|356
|0.64s
|30.7
|69.6
|LA-B 330
|273/247/185
|61.2
|252
|0.98s
|35.6
|71.1
|SP-X 80
|405/240/180
|61.2
|245
|0.98s
|44.4
|59.7
Sniper Rifle handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|KATT-AMR
|5
|660
|4.3
|760
|4.8
|351
|Longbow
|30
|770
|4.3
|550
|2.6
|200
|KV Inhibitor
|10
|820
|4.5
|540
|3.3
|273
|MCPR-300
|10
|860
|3.8
|600
|4.3
|???
|Signal 50
|5
|660
|3.8
|680
|5
|???
|Victus XMR
|5
|860
|3.8
|625
|3.3
|???
|FJX Imperium
|5
|860
|3.9
|580
|4.6
|???
|Carrack .300
|6
|860
|4
|535
|4
|270
|LA-B 330
|5
|860
|3.8
|602
|3
|307
|SP-X 80
|5
|860
|3.9
|521
|3
|270
Pistol weapon stats
In total, there are 12 Pistols that you can use in Modern Warfare 3. Pistols are the main type of sidearm you can equip. They're fast to draw, offer very quick movement speed, but in most cases they lack the reliability and deadliness of primary weapons. You can also choose to forego a Pistol by using certain Vests that allow the use of two primary weapons at once.
Pistol damage stats
|Gun Name
|Damage
|RPM
|DPS
|TTK
|Best
Range
|Max
Range
|COR-45
|66/66/60
|400
|440
|0.45s
|5.8
|30.5
|COR-45 (conv.)
|49/49/45
|800
|653
|0.3s
|7.6
|39.6
|Renetti
|46/36/33
|206.9
|124
|1.45s
|11.7
|31
|Renetti (conv.)
|36/28/26
|206.9
|97
|1.74s
|17.5
|46.5
|TYR
|240/156/144
|260.3
|677
|0.23s
|5.6
|42.7
|WSP Stinger
|26/24/24
|1000
|400
|0.42s
|6.4
|20.1
|P890
|104/67/59
|285.7
|319
|0.63s
|9.1
|28.4
|.50 GS
|153/123/104
|166.7
|342
|0.72s
|17.3
|35.1
|X12
|62/50/42
|363.6
|303
|0.5s
|17.3
|35.8
|Basilisk
|210/157/105
|299.6
|784
|0.2s
|5.1
|35.1
|FTAC Siege
|35/24/24
|1199.3
|480
|0.35s
|5.1
|30.5
|GS Magna
|76/54/49
|487.8
|439
|0.37s
|14
|22.9
|9mm Daemon
|61/44/37
|461.5
|338
|0.52s
|9.4
|31
|X13 Auto
|30/27/25
|923.1
|415
|0.39s
|5.6
|30
Pistol handling stats
|Gun Name
|Mag
|Velocity
|Move
|ADS
|Reload
|STF
|COR-45
|14
|375
|5.2
|150
|2.1
|88
|COR-45 (conv.)
|14
|525
|5.2
|200
|2.1
|101
|Renetti
|15
|375
|5.2
|150
|2.1
|40
|Renetti (conv.)
|15
|487.5
|5
|200
|2.7
|100
|TYR
|5
|310
|5.1
|210
|4.6
|48
|WSP Stinger
|20
|250
|5.4
|170
|2
|32
|P890
|8
|250
|5.2
|150
|2.1
|80
|.50 GS
|7
|470
|5.1
|210
|2.2
|80
|X12
|17
|375
|5.2
|150
|2.1
|80
|Basilisk
|5
|375
|5.1
|150
|3.7
|80
|FTAC Siege
|32
|375
|5.1
|172
|3
|80
|GS Magna
|7
|470
|5
|210
|2.2
|80
|9mm Daemon
|15
|375
|5.3
|200
|2.4
|80
|X13 Auto
|17
|375
|5.2
|150
|2.1
|80
That wraps up this data-heavy guide on all the Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats! That's one half of understanding the current meta. For the other half, check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3. Alternatively, you can use this knowledge to help you out in the MW3 campaign. For even more help there, check out our Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list!